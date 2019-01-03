Log in
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (2778)
End-of-day quote  - 09/15
3.82 HKD   -1.29%
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return on Movements in Units

01/03/2019 | 09:24am CET

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 December 2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

3 January 2019

Stock Code

2778

No. of units

I. Movements in Interests

(1)

(2)

preceding month

5,847,092,804

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

EGM approval date

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

5,847,092,804

--

Balance at close ofII. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit option scheme including EGMapproval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

1. --

  • ( /

    /

    )

  • 2. --

  • ( /

    /

    )

  • 3. --

  • ( /

/

)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

------ExercisedCancelledLapsed

------------

Total

--No. of new units in

Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

------A. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

------------

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. --(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. --( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. --

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--

----

--

----

--

----

--

--Total B. --------

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 2. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. --

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the month

--

--)

--

--)

--

--)

--

--Amount at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

--

----

----

----

--)

Total C. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

----

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable:

No. of new units in

Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

  • 1. --

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 2. --

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 3. --

(

/

/

)

Total

--

--

--

--

--

--D. --

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 08:23:02 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 858 M
EBIT 2018 2 064 M
Net income 2018 1 429 M
Debt 2018 13 412 M
Yield 2018 4,77%
P/E ratio 2018 20,83
P/E ratio 2019 18,52
EV / Sales 2018 15,7x
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
Capitalization 31 516 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 6,07  HKD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%4 023
BOSTON PROPERTIES-3.02%17 382
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.0.00%8 938
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION0.00%7 817
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP8.92%7 605
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.-1.64%6 743
