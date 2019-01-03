Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return on Movements in Units

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31 December 2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
|
Name of Scheme
|
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust
|
Date Submitted
|
3 January 2019
|
Stock Code
|
2778
|
No. of units
I. Movements in Interests
|
(1)
|
(2)
|
preceding month
|
5,847,092,804
|
--
|
Increase/ (decrease)
|
during the month
|
--
|
--
|
EGM approval date
|
--
|
--
|
Balance at close of
|
the month
|
5,847,092,804
|
--
Balance at close ofII. Details of Movements in Units
Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)
Particulars of unit option scheme including EGMapproval date (dd/mm/yyyy)
1. --
-
( /
/
)
-
2. --
-
( /
/
)
-
3. --
-
( /
/
)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGranted
------ExercisedCancelledLapsed
------------
Total
--No. of new units in
Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto
------A. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
------------
Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1.
--(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2. --(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3. --( / / )
Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. --
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--(
/
/
)
--
--
----
--
----
--
----
--
--Total B. --------
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)Class and description
-
1. --
Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
2. --
Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
3. --
Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
-
4. --
Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Currency of amount outstanding
--(
/
/
--(
/
/
--(
/
/
--(
/
/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the month
--
--)
--
--)
--
--)
--
--Amount at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto
--
----
----
----
--)
Total C. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
----
Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)
|
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable:
|
No. of new units in
Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto
No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
|
-
1. --
(
/
/
)
-
2. --
(
/
/
)
-
3. --
(
/
/
)
Total
|
--
--
--
--
--
--D. --