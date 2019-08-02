Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Champion Real Estate Investment Trust    2778   HK2778034606

CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

(2778)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Monthly Return on Movements in Units

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 05:10am EDT

Monthly Return for Collective Investment Scheme listed under Chapter 20 of the Exchange Listing Rules (other than listed open-ended Collective Investment Scheme) on Movements in Units

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :

31 July 2019

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Scheme

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

Date Submitted

2 August 2019

Stock Code

2778

No. of units

I. Movements in Interests

(1)

(2)

preceding month

5,858,503,599

--

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

--

--

EGM approval date

--

--

Balance at close of

the month

5,858,503,599

--

Balance at close ofII. Details of Movements in Units

Unit Options (under Unit Option Schemes of the Scheme)

Particulars of unit option scheme including EGMapproval date (dd/mm/yyyy)

1. --

  • ( /

    /

    )

  • 2. --

  • ( /

    /

    )

  • 3. --

  • ( /

/

)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGranted

------ExercisedCancelledLapsed

------------

Total

--No. of new units in

Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

------A. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

------------

Warrants to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be ListedDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

1.

--(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. --(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. --( / / )

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. --

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--(

/

/

)

--

--

----

--

----

--

----

--

--Total B. --------

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed)Class and description

  • 1. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 2. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 3. --

    Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

  • 4. --

Stock code (if listed) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

Currency of amount outstanding

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/

--(

/

/Amount at close of preceding monthConverted during the month

--

--)

--

--)

--

--)

--

--Amount at close of the monthNo. of new units in Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

--

----

----

----

--)

Total C. --No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

----

Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Units in the Scheme which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Unit Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable:

No. of new units in

Scheme issued during the month pursuant thereto

No. of new units in Scheme which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

  • 1. --

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 2. --

    (

    /

    /

    )

  • 3. --

(

/

/

)

Total

--

--

--

--

--

--D. --

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 09:09:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVES
05:10aCHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Monthly Return on Movements in Units
PU
07/05CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/04CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Monthly Return on Movements in Units
PU
06/03CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Monthly Return on Movements in Units
PU
05/30CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Poll Results of the 2019 Annual General M..
PU
05/06CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
05/05CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Monthly Return on Movements in Units
PU
05/02CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/17CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : BofAML lifts Champion REIT to HK$6.8
AQ
04/03CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 3 134 M
EBIT 2019 2 264 M
Net income 2019 1 573 M
Debt 2019 13 250 M
Yield 2019 4,85%
P/E ratio 2019 21,2x
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 13,9x
Capitalization 33 569 M
Chart CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,72  HKD
Last Close Price 5,73  HKD
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%4 289
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC.15.81%20 146
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.10.76%9 941
DEXUS PROPERTY GROUP23.82%9 896
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION11.64%8 715
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.1.02%6 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group