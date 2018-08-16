Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Champion Real Estate Investment Trust    2778   HK2778034606

CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST (2778)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust : Press Release on 2018 Interim Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 01:21pm CEST

For Immediate Release

Champion REIT Announces 2018 Interim Results

  • Solid distributable income growth of 7.2% driven by strong fundamentals of office and retail market

  • Three Garden Road: Occupancy reached record high of 98.8%

  • Langham Place Mall: Retail sales increased 23.5%, outperforming Hong Kong retail market again

Hong Kong, 16 August 2018 - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (stock code: 2778), the owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, announces its financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2018.

Summary of financial results

1H 2018

1H 2017

Change

Total Rental Income (HK$ mil)

1,303

1,183

+ 10.1%

Net Property Income (HK$ mil)

1,177

1,064

+ 10.6%

Distributable Income (HK$ mil)

812

758

+ 7.2%

Distribution per Unit (HK$)

0.1253

0.1171

+ 7.0%

Value as at

30 Jun 2018

31 Dec 2017

Change

Gross Value of Portfolio (HK$ mil)

80,744

76,704

+ 5.3%

Net Asset Value per Unit (HK$)

11.05

10.36

+ 6.7%

Gearing Ratio

18.1%

18.9%

- 0.8pp

Overview

For the first half of 2018, Champion REIT recorded another set of solid results, reflecting the team's efforts to deliver sustainable growth. Distributable income increased by 7.2% to HK$812 million and distribution per unit ("DPU") went up 7.0% to HK$0.1253.

Three Garden Road

Chinese corporations remained the dominant demand driver for offices in prestigious Central locations, while the demand for business centres and co-working spaces in prime locations has also been on the rise. Rental income for Three Garden Road increased by 12.8% to HK$672 million, which was attributable to a higher average occupancy rate and increased passing rents. The occupancy rate of the property reached a record high of 98.8% as at 30 June 2018. The latest rents achieved for Three Garden Road reached HK$130 per sq. ft. (based on lettable area).

Langham Place Office Tower

Langham Place Office Tower has been reinforcing its position as a lifestyle hub. In-house healthcare and beauty tenants continued to show expansion needs while the clustering effect also attracted new lifestyle tenants. Latest rents achieved for Langham Place Office are above HK$50 per sq. ft. (based on gross floor area). The total rental income was HK$167 million, with the occupancy rate at 98.3%.

Langham Place Mall

Hong Kong's retail market rebounded in the first half of 2018, supported by the growth in tourist arrival and increased tourist spending attributed to the favourable RMB exchange rate. Rental income from the Mall grew 12.6% to HK$464 million, driven mainly by a significant increase in turnover rents on the back of solid sales performance of beauty and skincare tenants. Overall tenant sales accelerated and recorded a 23.5% increase year over year, achieving another outperformance against the city's retail market growth of 13.4%.

Financing

The Trust is keeping close monitor on interest rate risks and managing liabilities proactively. During 2018, a total amount of HK$925 million of medium term notes were issued so far, further raising the fixed rate debt portion while lowering the secured debt portion. The proportion of fixed rate debt increased to 54.2% as of today (50.0% as at 31 December 2017).

Distribution

With all the properties in the portfolio attaining higher passing rents, the Trust's distributable income increased by 7.2% to HK$812 million and DPU increased 7.0% to HK$0.1253 (2017: HK$0.1171). This represents an annualized distribution yield of 5.1% based on the closing price of HK$5.21 as at 29 June 2018.

Asset Value

The Trust's investment properties were appraised at a total value of HK$80.7 billion, representing a 5.3% increase from HK$76.7 billion as at 31 December 2017.

Outlook

The solid economic growth in Hong Kong and favourable office supply-demand dynamics will continue to support office rent and occupancy levels. Global geopolitical tensions and the US-China trade wrangles may cause uncertainties and volatilities in the financial markets, while the depreciation of RMB would potentially dampen the growth trajectory of the retail market in the first half. The Trust will step up its efforts to stay on top of the market and enhance shopping experience and facilities at Langham Place Mall.

In view of the volatile interest rate environment, the Trust will sustain its active management over interest rate risks and keep looking for opportunities to secure more long-term debts so as to gradually increase the fixed rate portion. The Trust will also prudently look at opportunities that might optimize unitholders' value and distribution.

About Champion REIT (stock code 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to 2.93 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail properties by way of two landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, one on each side of the Victoria Harbour.

Website : www.championreit.com

Media Contacts : Strategic Financial Relations Limited

Vicky Lee Tel: 2864 4834 Email:vicky.lee@sprg.com.hk

Christina Cheuk Tel: 2114 4979 Email:christina.cheuk@sprg.com.hk

Website: www.sprg.com.hk

Disclaimer

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust published this content on 16 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2018 11:20:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVES
01:21pCHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Press Release on 2018 Interim Results
PU
08/06CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
07/16CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Date of Board Meeting
PU
07/09CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
06/28CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Retirement of Non-executive Director
PU
06/07CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
05/09CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Poll Results of the 2018 Annual General M..
PU
05/07CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
05/02CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/10CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUS : Full investment portfolio of the Relevant..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 2 819 M
EBIT 2018 2 045 M
Net income 2018 1 412 M
Debt 2018 13 397 M
Yield 2018 4,84%
P/E ratio 2018 20,80
P/E ratio 2019 18,70
EV / Sales 2018 15,6x
EV / Sales 2019 14,6x
Capitalization 30 458 M
Chart CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,91  HKD
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ka Ki Wong Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & CIO
Ka Shui Lo Chairman
Chi Kwong Kwong Chief Operating Officer
Kar Wai Sung Senior Manager-Finance
Wai Chee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAMPION REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%3 880
BOSTON PROPERTIES0.50%20 042
SL GREEN REALTY CORP.2.76%9 133
NIPPON BUILDING FUND INC.13.97%7 967
JAPAN REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT CORPORATION8.02%7 233
HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC-2.04%5 201
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.