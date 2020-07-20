Log in
ChampionX Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

07/20/2020 | 06:00am EDT

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (“ChampionX”) (NYSE: CHX) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2020 operating results on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

The call will be available by live webcast on ChampionX’s website at www.investors.championx.com or by dialing in as follows:

US and Canada:  1-888-424-8151
International:  1-847-585-4422
Reference:  ChampionX conference call number 9818 224

Please register for the webcast or dial into the call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days on ChampionX’s website or at https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=958877E0-E8A5-49B7-B430-8F9099702DA6&LangLocaleID=1033. Enter passcode 49819730.

About ChampionX

ChampionX (formerly known as Apergy Corporation) is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely and efficiently around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient functioning throughout the lifecycle of a well - from drilling to completion to production. ChampionX’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions to maximize production from flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. ChampionX’s Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things (“IIoT”) solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.  ChampionX’s Drilling Technologies offering provides market leading polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings that result in cost effective and efficient drilling. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

Investor Contact:
David Skipper – david.skipper@apergy.com – 713-230-8031

Media Contact:
John Breed – john.breed@apergy.com – 281-403-3751

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
