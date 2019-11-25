Log in
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT

(TPIA)
Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk PT : and the City Government of Cilegon Inaugurate the Construction of 19 KM Plastic Asphalt Road

11/25/2019

Press release:

Chandra Asri Petrochemical and the City Government of Cilegon

Inaugurate the Construction of 19 KM Plastic Asphalt Road

Cilegon, November 25, 2019 - Increasingly strengthening its role as a growth partner for all its stakeholders, PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (Chandra Asri), the largest integrated petrochemical company in Indonesia, together with the Cilegon City Government (Pemkot) inaugurated a 19 km of asphalt road made from a mixture of plastic bag waste in Cilegon as a form of cooperation in the management of plastic waste.

During the construction of plastic asphalt roads that are spread across 34 points, Chandra Asri gave its support to the Cilegon City Government by providing 16.5 tons of used plastic bags, or equivalent to 5-6%, of High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) type for asphalt mixture.

"In line with our ambition to become a reliable growth partner, we are proud to be involved in a regional infrastructure development project with the Cilegon City Government to build asphalt roads made from a mixture of plastic waste," said Suhat Miyarso, VP of Chandra Asri Corporate Relations.

Aside from being one of the solutions in managing plastic waste, plastic mixture on asphalt can also increase the road stability up to 40% stronger compared to asphalt in general (based on the research of the Ministry of Public Works and Housing of Indonesia).

"This collaboration is the form of good synergy between the local government and the private sector in finding the right solutions that can be applied to overcome the problem of plastic waste and to mutually create a positive impact for the city of Cilegon," continued Suhat.

In 2018, Chandra Asri had already built plastic asphalt in its petrochemical complex in Cilegon, Banten. The support for the asphalt program was also demonstrated by Chandra Asri through the Indonesian Olefin, Aromatic, and Plastic Industry Association (INAPLAS), which had just signed an MoU on the implementation of 1,580 m2 of plastic asphalt with the Tegal City Government on 5 November 2019.

About Chandra Asri

Chandra Asri, a subsidiary of PT Barito Pacific Tbk as the majority shareholders, is Indonesia's largest integrated petrochemical company producing olefins and polyolefins. We incorporate state-of-the-art technologies and supporting facilities located in Cilegon and Serang of Banten Province. We are the only producer who operates a naphtha cracker, and is the sole domestic producer of ethylene, styrene monomer and butadiene. In addition, we are also the largest polypropylene producer in Indonesia. We produce plastic raw materials and chemicals used for packaging products, pipes, automotive, electronics, etc. For more information, please visit www.chandra-asri.com.

For further information, please contact:

Suryandi

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk

Telp

: (62-21)

530 7950

Fax

:

(62-21)

530 8930

Email

:

suryandi@capcx.com| corporate.comm@capcx.com

Disclaimer

PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 01:47:05 UTC
