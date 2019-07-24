Log in
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT

(TPIA)
OMV, Mubadala and Chandra Asri Sign Indonesia Petrochemical MoU

07/24/2019

By Nathan Allen

OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Chandra Asri Petrochemical and Mubadala Development Co. to explore a possible collaboration on petrochemicals in Indonesia.

The three companies will set up working groups to define a schedule for the cooperation, OMV said.

"We are very pleased with Mubadala and OMV's expressed interest to explore opportunities to invest in our new world-scale petrochemical complex," Chandra Asri Chief Executive Erwin Ciputra said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT End-of-day quote.
OMV AG 1.46% 43.78 End-of-day quote.13.42%
WTI -0.16% 56.97 Delayed Quote.22.73%
Financials (IDR)
Sales 2019 32 003 B
EBIT 2019 3 335 B
Net income 2019 1 679 B
Debt 2019 2 576 B
Yield 2019 0,86%
P/E ratio 2019 62,5x
P/E ratio 2020 36,5x
EV / Sales2019 3 316x
EV / Sales2020 2 861x
Capitalization 106 109 B
Chart CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT
Duration : Period :
Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk PT Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4 607,75  IDR
Last Close Price 5 950,00  IDR
Spread / Highest target -7,04%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erwin Ciputra President Director
Djoko Suyanto President Commissioner
Kulachet Dharachandra Vice President Director-Operations
Chong Thian Lim Finance Director
M. Adhi Rahman General Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANDRA ASRI PETROCHEMICAL TBK PT7 593
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION SJSC--.--%88 466
AIR LIQUIDE14.75%58 721
AIR LIQUIDE SA (ADR)--.--%58 721
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO LTD22.27%38 696
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES3.60%28 229
