OMV, Mubadala and Chandra Asri Sign Indonesia Petrochemical MoU

By Nathan Allen



OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Chandra Asri Petrochemical and Mubadala Development Co. to explore a possible collaboration on petrochemicals in Indonesia.

The three companies will set up working groups to define a schedule for the cooperation, OMV said.

"We are very pleased with Mubadala and OMV's expressed interest to explore opportunities to invest in our new world-scale petrochemical complex," Chandra Asri Chief Executive Erwin Ciputra said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com