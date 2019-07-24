OMV, Mubadala and Chandra Asri Sign Indonesia Petrochemical MoU

By Nathan Allen
OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has signed a preliminary agreement with Chandra Asri Petrochemical and Mubadala Development Co. to explore a possible collaboration on petrochemicals in Indonesia.
The three companies will set up working groups to define a schedule for the cooperation, OMV said.
"We are very pleased with Mubadala and OMV's expressed interest to explore opportunities to invest in our new world-scale petrochemical complex," Chandra Asri Chief Executive Erwin Ciputra said.
