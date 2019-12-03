Change Healthcare : Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Alex Choy

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced Alex Choy, executive vice president and chief information officer, has elected to retire in early 2020, after six years with the Company and a more than 30-year career in the technology field. During his tenure at Change Healthcare, Mr. Choy built a deep bench of talent, forged partnerships with industry leaders, and leaves the Company in a strong position to execute on strategic initiatives that will continue to drive value.

“On behalf of the entire Change Healthcare team, I want to thank Alex for his many significant contributions over the past six years, a period in which the company doubled in size, transformed to meet the changing needs of the healthcare industry, and completed a successful IPO,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and CEO of Change Healthcare. “Our technology leadership team will continue to execute on our long-term growth and platform strategy, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

Mr. Choy remains fully committed to Change Healthcare and to leading the R&D-IT organization as his responsibilities are transitioned, on an interim basis, to the existing technology leadership team, while the Company conducts a search to identify a replacement.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and consumer engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

