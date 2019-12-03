Log in
Change Healthcare Inc.

CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
  Report  
Summary 
News Summary

Change Healthcare : Announces Retirement of Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Alex Choy

0
12/03/2019 | 06:31pm EST

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced Alex Choy, executive vice president and chief information officer, has elected to retire in early 2020, after six years with the Company and a more than 30-year career in the technology field. During his tenure at Change Healthcare, Mr. Choy built a deep bench of talent, forged partnerships with industry leaders, and leaves the Company in a strong position to execute on strategic initiatives that will continue to drive value.

“On behalf of the entire Change Healthcare team, I want to thank Alex for his many significant contributions over the past six years, a period in which the company doubled in size, transformed to meet the changing needs of the healthcare industry, and completed a successful IPO,” said Neil de Crescenzo, president and CEO of Change Healthcare. “Our technology leadership team will continue to execute on our long-term growth and platform strategy, ensuring we are well-positioned to meet the growing demands of our customers.”

Mr. Choy remains fully committed to Change Healthcare and to leading the R&D-IT organization as his responsibilities are transitioned, on an interim basis, to the existing technology leadership team, while the Company conducts a search to identify a replacement.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website; hear from our experts at Viewpoints; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and consumer engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 319 M
EBIT 2020 487 M
Net income 2020 175 M
Debt 2020 4 692 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 1,91x
EV / Sales2021 1,73x
Capitalization 1 662 M
Chart CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Duration : Period :
Change Healthcare Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,07  $
Last Close Price 13,30  $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Neil E. de Crescenzo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John H. Hammergren Chairman
August W. Calhoun EVP, President-Sales & Operations
Fredrik J. Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alex P. Choy Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.0.00%1 672
VERISK ANALYTICS34.00%23 943
SAMSUNG SDS CO LTD--.--%12 986
CHINA RAILWAY SIGNAL & COMMUNICATION CORPORATION LIMITED-25.72%8 884
OTSUKA CORPORATION57.45%7 686
VENUSTECH GROUP INC--.--%3 928
