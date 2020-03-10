Change Healthcare : Announces Virtual On-Demand HIMSS20 Experience

Virtual booth experience to provide interactive, on-demand content for HIMSS20 attendees and the industry at large

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced that it will present virtual, on-demand versions of its educational and interactive sessions that were previously planned to take place at the HIMSS20 Global Health Conference & Exhibition. The Change Healthcare Virtual On-Demand HIMSS20 Experience will go live on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. EDT at https://learn.changehealthcare.com/virtual-experience, and feature an array of educational, informational, and solutions content, including in-booth theater sessions, technology demos, and the Journey to Value interactive experience.

HIMSS attendees and others, including followers of the official #HIMSS20 hashtag, can interactively explore topics including artificial intelligence(AI), interoperability, APIs, blockchain, and the impact these technologies have on our healthcare ecosystem. Visitors can also experience the Journey to Value—a digital exploration of the patient experience—and learn about enhancements and elements of key solutions for Enterprise Imaging, Clinical Decision Support, Revenue Cycle Management, and Digital Patient Experience.

“While the conference will not take place in the physical world, we can still engage as an industry to connect, share, and collaborate,” said Tom McEnery, EVP, CMO & Corporate Affairs at Change Healthcare. “This experience will enable those who were planning to attend HIMSS, along with other industry stakeholders, to hear from experts who are actively working to address some of the industry’s most vexing problems.”

The Change Healthcare Virtual On-Demand HIMSS20 Experience begins Tuesday, March 10 at 10:00 a.m. EDT at https://learn.changehealthcare.com/virtual-experience. Those interested in HIMSS20 content should check back often, as more informative presentations will be added throughout the week. Presentation topics, times, and related content will also be shared via the company’s social media channels.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Viewpoints; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Libsyn, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

CHNG-IR

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005760/en/