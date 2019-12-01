Log in
Change Healthcare : Four Leading Providers Join Change Healthcare and Google Cloud in Next-Generation Enterprise Imaging Initiative

12/01/2019 | 09:01am EST

Partnerships will deliver innovative “cloud-native” Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network™ to providers

RSNA 2019, Booth 6713—Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) today announced the latest milestone in its strategic initiative to build and implement its cloud-native Enterprise Imaging Network: the addition of four leading health systems as development partners. Hosted by Change Healthcare on the Google Cloud Platform, the network is the centerpiece of Change Healthcare’s enterprise imaging strategy. Built from the ground up to exploit the flexible nature of cloud services and delivery, the network will enhance and optimize medical imaging data––enabling providers to improve clinical, financial, and operational outcomes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191201005136/en/

The four new provider partners are Bronson Healthcare, Community Health Systems Professional Services Corporation (CHSPSC, LLC), Montefiore Nyack Hospital, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and UW Health, Madison Wisconsin. Each partner will work with Change Healthcare to help accelerate development of the solution by implementing the platform as it is built and providing ongoing, real-world feedback. Collectively, these partners manage 124 hospitals with an annual imaging volume of over 5.6 million studies. They will migrate more than 66 million studies to the Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network cloud, with over 2.8 petabytes being handled by the network. Customer implementations are expected to go live in the first half of 2020 as a fully-managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution from Change Healthcare.

“The problem today with enterprise imaging on the cloud is that most solutions are not developed specifically for the cloud, but instead are lifted from legacy technologies and re-platformed,” said Tomer Levy, general manager, Cloud Solutions at Change Healthcare. “This means providers aren’t realizing the full benefits in improved care coordination, cost realization, and reduced infrastructure complexity that true cloud-native solutions can provide. From the time we first partnered with Google Cloud, we’ve focused on building a solution that doesn’t simply replicate traditional on-premise systems, but delivers everything providers expect in an enterprise imaging service––plus clinical and operational capabilities that are only available through a true cloud-native SaaS platform.”

The Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging Network includes:

  • Imaging Archive: A vendor-neutral archive that centrally manages imaging studies from multiple locations, provides simple and secure access, and allows secure sharing.
  • Image Viewer: A diagnostic-quality viewer for clinical care teams that lets physicians and clinical specialists securely access patient images and reports at any time, from any place.
  • Imaging Analytics: A dashboard that presents near-real-time data from across the enterprise to visualize historical results and trends, information to support clinical decisions, and predictive models for clinical planning.
  • Change Healthcare AI (Artificial Intelligence) Orchestration Services: A vendor-neutral platform that streamlines integration of multiple AI algorithms across multiple vendors.

To learn more about Change Healthcare Enterprise Imaging™, please visit the Enterprise Medical Imaging Solutions page. Also, please visit Change Healthcare at RSNA 2019, in booth #6713 in the North Hall.

For more information on Change Healthcare, please visit our website, hear from our experts at Viewpoints; Follow us on Twitter; Like us on Facebook; Connect with us on LinkedIn; and Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and YouTube.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.


© Business Wire 2019
