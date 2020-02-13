MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nasdaq > Change Healthcare Inc. CHNG CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. (CHNG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nasdaq - 02/13 04:00:00 pm 16.03 USD +1.07% 05:49p CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position PU 02/12 CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC. : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results BU 02/10 CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Releases the 2020 Industry Pulse Report BU Summary Quotes Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Change Healthcare : Quarterly report which provides a continuing view of a company's financial position 0 02/13/2020 | 05:49pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-Q (Mark One) QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended December 31, 2019 TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from to Commission file number 001-38961 Change Healthcare Inc. (Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter) Delaware 82-2152098 (State or Other Jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer Incorporation or Organization) Identification No.) 3055 Lebanon Pike, Suite 1000 Nashville, TN 37214 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) (615) 932-3000 (Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code) Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Trading Name of each exchange Title of each class Symbol(s) on which registered Common Stock, par value $.001 per share CHNG The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC 6.00% Tangible Equity Units CHNGU The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Indicate by check mark whether the registrant: (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§ 232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes ☒ No ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, anon-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. (Check one): Large accelerated filer ☐ Accelerated filer ☐ Non-accelerated filer ☒ Smaller reporting company ☐ Emerging growth company ☒ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). Yes ☐ No ☒ Indicate the number of shares outstanding of each of the issuer's classes of common stock, as of the latest practicable date: Class Outstanding as of February 7, 2020 Common Stock, $0.001 par value 125,423,022 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Table of Contents Part I. Financial Information Item 1. Financial Statements 3 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations 21 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures About Market Risk 43 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 44 Part II. Other Information Item 1. Legal Proceedings 45 Item 1A. Risk Factors 45 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 45 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 45 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 45 Item 5. Other Information 45 Item 6. Exhibits 46 Signatures Exhibit Index 2 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Operating expenses General and administrative 1,115 126 2,504 188 Accretion Expense (1,191) - 47,172 - Total operating expenses (76) 126 49,676 188 Operating income (loss) 76 (126) (49,676) (188) Non-operating (income) expense Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture 8,764 17,468 104,497 65,805 (Gain) Loss on Sale of Interests in the Joint Venture - - - (661) Management fee income (771) (126) (1,648) (188) Interest expense 602 - 1,246 - Interest income (601) - (1,245) - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 191 - 403 - Unrealized (gain) loss on forward purchase contract (74,084) - (71,649) - Total non-operating (income) expense (65,899) 17,342 31,604 64,956 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 65,975 (17,468) (81,280) (65,144) Income tax provision (benefit) 15,240 (5,080) (564) (16,664) Net income (loss) $ 50,735 $ (12,388) $ (80,716) $ (48,480) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ (0.16) $ (0.67) $ (0.64) Diluted $ 0.35 $ (0.16) $ (0.67) $ (0.64) Weighted average shares (see Note 5): Basic 143,392,295 75,465,310 120,657,859 75,525,645 Diluted 146,201,860 75,465,310 120,657,859 75,525,645 See accompanying notes to condensed financial statements. 3 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 50,735 $ (12,388) $ (80,716) $ (48,480) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale debt securities of the Joint Venture, net of taxes 134 - 1,307 - Changes in fair value of interest rate swap of the Joint Venture, net of taxes 1,313 (6,543) (5,428) (3,793) Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture 1,728 (2,418) 3,537 (4,445) Other comprehensive income (loss) 3,175 (8,961) (584) (8,238) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 53,910 $ (21,349) $ (81,300) $ (56,718) See accompanying notes to condensed financial statements. 4 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 3,409 $ 3,409 Prepaid expenses 1,544 - Due from the Joint Venture 3,429 373 Due from McKesson 213 - Investment in Joint Venture tangible equity units, current 15,362 - Income taxes receivable 1,359 1,781 Total current assets 25,316 5,563 Dividend receivable 68,344 81,264 Investment in the Joint Venture 1,796,512 1,211,996 Investment in Joint Venture tangible equity units 329,581 - Total assets $ 2,219,753 $ 1,298,823 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 259 $ 176 Due to the Joint Venture 9,806 6,167 Current portion of long-term debt 15,362 - Total current liabilities 25,427 6,343 Long-term debt 23,656 - Due to McKesson 47,172 - Deferred income tax liabilities 172,055 159,993 Other liabilities 1,312 - Commitments and contingencies (see Note 4) Stockholders' Equity: Common Stock (par value, $.001), 9,000,000,000 and 252,800,000 shares authorized and 125,027,648 and 75,474,654 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively 124 75 Class X common stock (par value, $.001), 1 and 1 share authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively - - Preferred stock (par value, $.001), 900,000,000 and 0 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 2,016,608 1,153,509 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (3,418) (3,256) Retained earnings (deficit) (63,183) (17,841) Total stockholders' equity 1,950,131 1,132,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,219,753 $ 1,298,823 See accompanying notes to condensed financial statements. 5 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Condensed Statements of Stockholders' Equity (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Accumulated Additional Retained Other Total Common Stock Paid-in Earnings Comprehensive Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital (Deficit) Income (Loss) Equity Balance at March 31, 2018 75,749,118 $ 75 $1,139,300 $ 34,661 $ 2,536 $ 1,176,572 Cumulative effect of accounting change of the Joint Venture-ASU2017-12 - - (490) 490 - Equity compensation expense - - 5,300 - - 5,300 Repurchase of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock (251,789) - (4,782) - - (4,782) Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon exercise of equity awards 4,045 - - - - - Net income (loss) - - - (17,501) - (17,501) Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - (2,593) (2,593) Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - 782 782 Balance at June 30, 2018 75,501,374 $ 75 $1,139,818 $ 16,670 $ 1,215 $ 1,157,778 Equity compensation expense - - 2,969 - - 2,969 Repurchase of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock (90,629) - (1,720) - - (1,720) Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon exercise of equity awards 35,139 - - - - - Net income (loss) - - - (18,591) - (18,591) Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - 566 566 Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - 1,478 1,478 Balance at September 30, 2018 75,445,885 $ 75 $1,141,067 $ (1,921) $ 3,259 $ 1,142,480 Equity compensation expense - - 8,109 - - 8,109 Repurchase of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock - - - - - - Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon exercise of equity awards 29,198 - - - - - Proceeds from exercise of Change Healthcare Inc. equity based awards - - - - - - Net income (loss) - - - (12,388) - (12,388) Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - (2,418) (2,418) Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - (6,543) (6,543) Balance at December 31, 2018 75,475,083 $ 75 $1,149,176 $ (14,309) $ (5,702) $ 1,129,240 Balance at March 31, 2019 75,474,654 $ 75 $1,153,509 $ (17,841) $ (3,256) $ 1,132,487 Cumulative effect of accounting change of the Joint Venture-ASC 606 - - - 35,797 - 35,797 Cumulative effect of accounting change of the Joint Venture-ASU2018-02 - - - (422) 422 - Equity compensation expense - - 5,862 - - 5,862 Net income (loss) - - - (37,517) - (37,517) Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - 226 226 Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - (5,431) (5,431) Balance at June 30, 2019 75,474,654 $ 75 $1,159,371 $ (19,983) $ (8,039) $ 1,131,424 Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon initial public offering 49,285,713 49 608,630 - - 608,679 Effect of initial public offering issuance costs on Joint Venture equity - - (4,160) - - (4,160) Issuance of tangible equity units - - 232,929 - - 232,929 Equity compensation expense - - 8,585 - - 8,585 Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon exercise of equity awards 175,439 - 1,139 - - 1,139 Net income (loss) - - - (93,935) - (93,935) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale debt securities of the Joint Venture - - - - 1,173 1,173 Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - 1,583 1,583 Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - (1,310) (1,310) Balance at September 30, 2019 124,935,806 $ 124 $2,006,494 $ (113,918) $ (6,593) $ 1,886,107 Equity compensation expense - - 9,148 - - 9,148 Issuance of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock upon exercise of equity awards 91,842 - 966 - - 966 Net income (loss) - - - 50,735 - 50,735 Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale debt securities of the Joint Venture - - - - 134 134 Foreign currency translation adjustment of the Joint Venture - - - - 1,728 1,728 Change in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes of the Joint Venture - - - - 1,313 1,313 Balance at December 31, 2019 125,027,648 $ 124 $2,016,608 $ (63,183) $ (3,418) $ 1,950,131 See accompanying notes to condensed financial statements. 6 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (80,716) $ (48,480) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture 104,497 65,805 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (564) (16,664) (Gain) Loss on Sale of Interests in the Joint Venture - (661) (Gain) loss on forward purchase contracts (71,649) - Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 403 - Other 1,526 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses (1,544) - Due from the Joint Venture (3,056) (188) Due from McKesson (213) - Income taxes receivable 422 13,292 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 83 189 Due to McKesson 47,172 - Due to the Joint Venture 3,639 (9,662) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities - 3,631 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of interests in Joint Venture - 6,502 Investment in debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture (278,875) - Proceeds from investments in debt securities of the Joint Venture 7,332 - Investment in the Joint Venture (610,784) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (882,327) 6,502 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance costs 608,679 - Proceeds from issuance of equity component of tangible equity units, net of issuance costs 232,929 - Proceeds from issuance of debt component of tangible equity units 47,367 - Payment of loan costs (1,421) - Repayment of senior amortizing notes (7,332) - Proceeds from exercise of equity awards 2,105 - Payments to acquire common stock - (6,502) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 882,327 (6,502) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - 3,631 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,409 - Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 3,409 $ 3,631 See accompanying notes to condensed financial statements. 7 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 1. Nature of Business and Organization Organization Change Healthcare Inc. (the "Company"), a Delaware corporation, was formed on June 22, 2016 to hold an equity investment in Change Healthcare LLC (the "Joint Venture"), a joint venture between the Company and McKesson Corporation ("McKesson"). As of December 31, 2019, the Company and McKesson each owned approximately 41% and 59%, respectively, of the membership interest in the Joint Venture, subject to adjustment based on exercise of equity-based awards or other changes in the number of the Joint Venture's membership units outstanding. The Transactions In June 2016, the Company, the Joint Venture, Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Change Healthcare Intermediate Holdings, LLC, Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. ("Legacy CHC") and its stockholders-including affiliates of The Blackstone Group, Inc. (formerly known as the Blackstone Group L.P.) ("Blackstone") and Hellman & Friedman LLC entered into an Agreement of Contribution and Sale (the "Contribution Agreement") with McKesson (together with the Company, the "Members"). Under the terms of the Contribution Agreement, the parties agreed to form the Joint Venture, a joint venture that combined the majority of the McKesson Technology Solutions businesses, excluding McKesson's Enterprise Information Solutions business and RelayHealth Pharmacy Network (such contributed businesses, "Core MTS"), with substantially all of the assets and operations of Legacy CHC, but excluding Legacy CHC's pharmacy claims switching and prescription routing businesses (such excluded business, the "eRx Network" and the businesses contributed by Legacy CHC, together with Core MTS, the "Contributed Businesses"). The creation of the Joint Venture, including the contribution of the Contributed Businesses and related transactions, is collectively referred to as the "Transactions". The Transactions closed on March 1, 2017. Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation Effective June 26, 2019 and in contemplation of its initial public offering of common stock, the Company amended its certificate of incorporation to effect a 126.4 for 1 stock split for all previously issued shares of common stock, to increase the authorized number of common stock, and to authorize shares of preferred stock. Following this amendment, the authorized shares include 9,000,000,000 shares of common stock (par value $.001 per share), 1 share of Class X stock (par value $.001 per share), and 900,000,000 shares of preferred stock (par value $.001 per share). All issued or outstanding shares or related share-based payment arrangement disclosures included herein have been retrospectively adjusted for the stock split. Initial Public Offering Effective July 1, 2019, the Company completed its initial public offering of 49,285,713 shares of common stock and a concurrent offering of 5,750,000 of tangible equity units ("TEUs") for net proceeds of $608,679 and $278,875, respectively. The proceeds of the offering of common stock were subsequently contributed to the Joint Venture in exchange for 49,285,713 additional units of the Joint Venture, which together with the Company's existing holdings represents an approximately 41% interest in the Joint Venture. The proceeds of the offering of TEUs were used to acquire TEUs of the Joint Venture that substantially mirror the terms of the TEUs included in the offering. The Joint Venture, in turn, used the proceeds received from the Company to repay $805,000 of its indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility without penalty in July 2019. 2. Basis of Presentation Principles of Consolidation The accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Guidelines, Rules and Regulations and, in the opinion of management, reflect all normal recurring adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of results for the unaudited interim periods presented. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted. The results of operations for the interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results to be obtained for the full fiscal year. All intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in the unaudited condensed financial statements. 8 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Accounting Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the financial statements and accompanying notes. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience, current business factors and various other assumptions that the Company believes are necessary to consider in order to form a basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the recorded amounts of expenses and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. The Company is subject to uncertainties such as the impact of future events, economic, environmental and political factors and changes in the Company's business environment; therefore, actual results could differ from these estimates. Accordingly, the accounting estimates used in the preparation of the Company's financial statements will change as new events occur, as more experience is acquired, as additional information is obtained and as the Company's operating environment changes. Changes in estimates are made when circumstances warrant. Such changes in estimates and refinements in estimation methodologies are reflected in the reported results of operations; and if material, the effects of changes in estimates are disclosed in the notes to the financial statements. Estimates and assumptions by management affect: the carrying value of the Company's investments; the provision and benefit for income taxes and related deferred tax accounts; contingencies; and the value attributed to equity awards. Additionally, the Company's financial statements are impacted by estimates and assumptions made by management that affect the financial statements of the Joint Venture, including: the allowance for doubtful accounts; the fair value assigned to assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations; tax receivable agreement obligations; the fair value of interest rate cap agreement obligations; measurement of the components of tangible equity units; contingent consideration; loss accruals; the carrying value of long-lived assets (including goodwill and intangible assets); the classification and measurement of assets held for sale; the amortization period of long-lived assets (excluding goodwill); the carrying value, capitalization and amortization of software development costs; the provision and benefit for income taxes and related deferred tax accounts; certain accrued expenses; revenue recognition; contingencies; and the value attributed to equity awards. Tangible Equity Units In connection with the initial public offering, the Company completed an offering of tangible equity units (TEUs). Each TEU comprises an amortizing note and purchase contract, both of which are freestanding instruments and separate units of account. The amortizing notes were issued at par and are classified as debt on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, with scheduled principal payments over the next twelve months reflected in current maturities of long-term debt. The purchase contracts are accounted for as prepaid forward contracts and classified as equity. The TEU proceeds and issuance costs were allocated to the amortizing notes and purchase contracts on a relative fair value basis. See Note 10 for further discussion. Other Investments The Company holds investments in tangible equity units issued by the Joint Venture with terms that substantially mirror the TEUs issued by the Company. Each TEU comprises an amortizing note and forward purchase contract, both of which are freestanding instruments and separate units of account. The Company accounts for its investment in each component at fair value. Unrealized gains and losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the investment in debt securities are included as a component of other comprehensive income. Unrealized gains and losses resulting from changes in the fair value of the investment in the equity purchase contracts are recorded in current period earnings, in accordance with ASU 2016-01. See Note 11 for further discussion. Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements In April 2019, the Company adopted Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")No. 2018-07 on a modified retrospective basis, which expands the scope of Topic 718 to include share-based payment transactions for acquiring goods and services from nonemployees. Among other provisions, the measurement date for awards to nonemployees was changed from the earlier of the date at which a commitment for performance by the counterparty was reached or the date at which performance was complete under the previous guidance to the grant date under this update. Because the Company's equity-based compensation was previously subject to remeasurement at fair value each quarter under previous authoritative literature, the adoption of this update had no material direct effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements. As described in Note 7, however, the adoption of this update changed the relationship between the equity-based compensation and the accounting for the freestanding option (i.e. the Dividend receivable). 9 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606,Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which replaces most prior general and industry specific revenue recognition guidance with a principles-based comprehensive revenue recognition framework on a modified retrospective basis. Under this revised framework, a company will recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods and services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods and services. As the Company's operations consist principally of an investment in the Joint Venture, its financial statements reflect no revenue and, accordingly, the Company recognized no direct impact on its financial statements from the adoption of this update. However, upon adoption, the Joint Venture recognized a cumulative effect adjustment to its Members' deficit. As a result of the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 to the Joint Venture's Members' equity (deficit), the Company was required to recognize a proportionate amount of this cumulative effect adjustment to its April 1, 2019 retained earnings as well. The effect is disclosed within a separate caption of the accompanying condensed statement of stockholders' equity. Accounting Pronouncements Not Yet Adopted In June 2016, the FASB issued ASUNo. 2016-13, as amended by ASU No. 2018-19, which requires that a financial asset (or group of financial assets) measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected based on relevant information about past events, including historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectability of the reported amount. This update is scheduled to be effective for the Company beginning April 1, 2021, with early adoption permitted beginning April 1, 2019. The Company is currently assessing the potential effects this update may have on its condensed consolidated financial statements. In August 2018, the FASB issued ASU2018-13, which modifies the disclosure requirements for fair value measurements. ASU2018-13 is effective for public companies for annual and interim periods beginning after December 15, 2019. Early adoption is permitted for either the entire standard or only the provisions that eliminate or modify requirements. The Company is currently assessing the potential effects this update may have on its financial statement disclosures. 3. Equity Method Investment in Change Healthcare LLC Exchange of Equity Method Investments In connection with the Transactions, the Company exchanged its 45.615% investment in Legacy CHC for 30% of the membership units of the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture used proceeds from the issuance of debt to acquire the remaining 54.385% of Legacy CHC. The Company accounted for this exchange of investments as a non-monetary transaction at their respective carrying values. Prior to the Transactions, the investors of Legacy CHC accounted for their investments at fair value. As a result, the book basis and fair value of the Company's investment in Legacy CHC were generally the same such that no gain was recognized as a result of the Transactions. The fair value of the Joint Venture was determined at March 1, 2017 using a combination of the income and the market valuation approaches. Under the income approach, a discounted cash flow model ("DCF") was used in which cash flows anticipated over several periods, plus a terminal value at the end of that time horizon, are discounted to their present value using an appropriate expected rate of return. The discount rate used for cash flows reflects capital market conditions and the specific risks associated with the business. Under the market approach, valuation multiples of reasonably similar publicly traded companies or guideline companies are applied to the operating data of the subject business to derive the estimated fair value. These valuation approaches are considered a Level 3 fair value measurement. Fair value determination requires complex assumptions and judgment by management in projecting future operating results, selecting guideline companies for comparisons, determining appropriate market value multiples, selecting the discount rate to measure the risks inherent in the future cash flows and assessing the business's life cycle and the competitive trends impacting the business, including considering technical, legal, regulatory, or economic barriers to entry. Any material changes in key assumptions, including failure to meet business plans, deterioration in the financial market, an increase in interest rate or an increase in the cost of equity financing by market participants within the industry or other unanticipated events and circumstances, may affect such estimates. Additional Ownership Interest Following the initial public offering, the Company contributed the proceeds of the offering of common stock to the Joint Venture in exchange for 49,285,713 additional units of the Joint Venture, which represented approximately 11% of additional ownership interest. As a result of the additional ownership interest acquired, the Company measured additional basis differences at July 1, 2019 based on the fair value of the Joint Venture's assets and liabilities as of the date of the initial public offering, and using valuation approaches substantially similar to those used as of the date of the Transactions. 10 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Equity Method Investment in Change Healthcare LLC The Company accounts for its investment in the Joint Venture using the equity method of accounting. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded a proportionate share of the earnings from this investment based on its ownership percentage during each respective period, which included transaction and integration related expenses incurred by the Joint Venture and the Company's portion of basis adjustments including amortization expenses associated with equity method intangible assets. These amounts are aggregated and recorded under the caption, "Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture" in the accompanying condensed statements of operations. Summarized financial information of the Joint Venture is as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Statement of Operations Data: Total revenue $ 808,226 $ 821,937 $ 2,459,593 $ 2,445,390 Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 339,413 $ 339,485 $ 998,943 $ 1,007,328 Customer postage $ 55,693 $ 58,788 $ 171,288 $ 180,706 Net income (loss) $ 31,191 $ 13,009 $ 102,973 $ 138,955 Subsequent to the Company's initial public offering of common stock, the Company now has a publicly available indication of the value of its investment in the Joint Venture. Accordingly, the Company evaluated its equity method investment for an other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI"). The Company considered various factors in determining whether an OTTI has occurred, including the Company's ability and intent to hold the investment, the trading history available, the implied EBITDA valuation multiples compared to public guideline companies, the Joint Venture's ability to achieve milestones and any notable operational and strategic changes by the Joint Venture. After the evaluation, the Company determined that an OTTI had not occurred as of December 31, 2019 nor as of the date of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. However, the Company may experience declines in the fair value of its investment in the Joint Venture, and it may determine an impairment loss will be required to be recognized in a future reporting period. Such determination will be based on the prevailing facts and circumstances, including those related to the reported results and disclosures of the Joint Venture as well as from changes in the market price of the Company's common stock. In the event the Company obtains a controlling interest in the Joint Venture, the Company will evaluate its investment under the guidance in ASC 805 for a business combination achieved in stages. Upon such a change in control, the Company will remeasure its investment in the Joint Venture to fair value as of the date that control is obtained and will recognize a gain or loss in its statement of operations for the difference between the carrying value and fair value of its investment. During the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Joint Venture committed to a plan to sell its Alpharetta, GA office property in an effort to reduce its real estate footprint. The Joint Venture completed the sale of the property during its fiscal third quarter and recognized an immaterial gain on sale. As a result of the completion of the sale, the Company recognized a write-off of approximately $13,900 of basis differences associated with the office property within its Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. 11 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 4. Legal Proceedings In the ordinary course of business, the Company may become subject to various claims and legal proceedings. The Company is not currently a defendant in any pending litigation. 5. Net Income (Loss) Per Share The following table sets forth the computation of basic net income (loss) per share of common stock for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic net income (loss) per share: Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 50,735 $ (12,388) $ (80,716) $ (48,480) Denominator: Weighted average common shares outstanding 124,962,970 75,465,310 108,371,642 75,525,645 Minimum shares issuable under purchase contracts 18,429,325 - 12,286,217 - 143,392,295 75,465,310 120,657,859 75,525,645 Basic net income (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.16) $ (0.67) $ (0.64) Diluted net income per share: Numerator: Net income (loss) $ 50,735 $ (12,388) $ (80,716) $ (48,480) Denominator: Number of shares used in basic computation 143,392,295 75,465,310 120,657,859 75,525,645 Weighted average effect of dilutive securities Add: Dilutive shares issuable under purchase contracts 1,450,910 - - - Time-Vesting Options 1,059,868 - - - Deferred Stock Units 9,250 - - - Restricted Share Units 289,537 - - - 146,201,860 75,465,310 120,657,859 75,525,645 Diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.16) $ (0.67) $ (0.64) Due to their antidilutive effect, the following securities have been excluded from diluted net income (loss) per share for the periods indicated: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Incremental shares issuable under purchase contracts - - 1,712,220 - Time-Vesting Options - 1,858,331 1,290,327 1,846,029 Deferred Stock Units - - 6,167 - Restricted Stock Units - - 605,830 - 12 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 6. Income Taxes Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $15,240, compared to an income tax benefit of $5,080 for the three months ended December 31, 2018, which represents an effective tax rate of 23.1% and 29.1%, respectively. The income tax benefit for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 was $564 and $16,664, respectively, which represents an effective tax rate of 0.7% and 25.6%, respectively. Fluctuations in our reported income tax rates from the statutory rate are primarily due to benefits recognized as a result of certain incentive tax credits resulting from research and experimental expenditures and discrete items recognized in the quarters. McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement In connection with the closing of the Transactions, the Joint Venture, subsidiaries of McKesson that serve as members of the Joint Venture (the "McK Members"), McKesson and the Company entered into a tax receivable agreement (the "McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement"). The McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement generally provides for the payment by the Joint Venture to the McK Members and it assigns 85% of the net cash tax savings realized (or, in certain circumstances, deemed to be realized) by the Company in periods ending on or after the date on which McKesson ceases to own at least 20% of the outstanding units of the Joint Venture (the "LLC Units") as a result of (i) certain amortizable tax basis in assets transferred to the Joint Venture at the closing of the Transactions and (ii) imputed interest deductions and certain other tax attributes arising from payments under the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement. Additionally, upon the occurrence of the first exchange of LLC Units by McKesson (or its permitted transferees), if any, the Company has agreed to enter into an additional tax receivable agreement with the McK Members, pursuant to which the Company would be required to pay to the relevant McK Member 85% of the net cash tax savings, if any, arising from the Company's utilization of (i) certain tax basis increases resulting from the relevant exchange and payments under such additional tax receivable agreement and (ii) imputed interest deductions. The Company may also be required to enter into and make payments under an additional tax receivable agreement with McKesson in certain circumstances. Because payments under the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement are contingent upon McKesson's ceasing to own at least 20% of the Joint Venture and such an event was not probable at the inception of the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement or as of December 31, 2019, no related obligation has been reflected on the accompanying condensed balance sheet. Letter Agreement The Company, the Joint Venture, McKesson and certain of McKesson's affiliates have entered into a letter agreement relating to the Contribution Agreement (the "Letter Agreement"). The Letter Agreement addresses miscellaneous tax-related matters, including (i) technical clarifications and modifications to the manner in which the Joint Venture allocates certain items of taxable income, loss and deduction among, and calculates and makes required tax distributions to, its members, (ii) the sharing of certain contingent tax benefits and expenses not addressed by the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement or the tax matters agreement that the Company will enter into with McKesson in connection with a spin-off or split-off transaction (or a combination of the foregoing) that McKesson may, at its election, initiate and complete that would result, among other things, in the acquisition by the Company of all of McKesson's LLC Units and the issuance by the Company to McKesson and/or McKesson's securityholders of an equal number of shares of its common stock and (iii) procedures applicable in the case of certain tax proceedings. In particular, pursuant to the terms of the Letter Agreement, McKesson may adjust the manner in which depreciation or amortization deductions in respect of assets transferred to the Joint Venture at the closing of the Transactions are allocated among the Company, McKesson and certain of McKesson's affiliates beyond minimum amounts provided in the LLC Agreement. If an amount of deductions is allocated to the Company in excess of a specified minimum threshold, the Company will be required to make cash payments to McKesson equal to 100% of the tax savings of the Company attributable to such excess deductions for any tax period ending prior to the date on which McKesson ceases to own at least 20% of the outstanding LLC Units of the Joint Venture, after which the terms of the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement will control. At December 31, 2019, the Company has recorded a liability to McKesson equal to $47,172, which reflects the amount payable for future tax savings the Company anticipates receiving as a result of deductions which were allocated by McKesson to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019 and is reflected as Due to McKesson on the consolidated balance sheet. 13 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 7. Fair Value Measurements The Company's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis consist of the Company's Dividend Receivable and Other Investments. The debt component of the tangible equity units issued by the Company is a Level 2 liability measured at fair value on a nonrecurring basis based on available market data and a discounted cash flow analysis (see Note 10). The tables below summarize the Dividend Receivable and Other Investments as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, aggregated by the level in the fair value hierarchy within which those measurements fall. Quoted in Significant Balance at Markets Significant Other Unobservable Description December 31, Identical Observable Inputs Inputs 2019 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Other Investments (see Note 11) $ 344,943 $ - $ 344,943 $ - Dividend Receivable 68,344 - - 68,344 Total $ 413,287 $ - $ 344,943 $ 68,344 Quoted in Significant Balance at Markets Significant Other Unobservable Description March 31, Identical Observable Inputs Inputs 2019 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Other Investments (see Note 11) $ - $ - $ - $ - Dividend Receivable 81,264 - - 81,264 Total $ 81,264 $ - $ - $ 81,264 Other Investments The Company invested in a unit purchase contract and a debt instrument of the Joint Venture on terms that substantially mirror the economics of the TEUs (see Note 10). At December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the Company's investment in the Joint Venture's debt securities were classified as "available-for-sale" and its investment in the Joint Venture's purchase contracts were accounted for as equity securities measured at fair value. Changes in unrealized gains and losses for the Company's investment in the Joint Venture's debt securities are recognized as adjustments to other comprehensive income (loss) while changes in unrealized gains and losses for the Company's investment in the Joint Venture's purchase contracts are recognized as adjustments to pretax income (loss). The fair value measurement of the investments is based on available market data of the Joint Venture's debt and equity securities for which the Company is investing. The following table presents a reconciliation of the activity related to the other investments for the nine months ended December 31, 2019: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ 274,391 $ - $ - $ - Initial investment - 278,875 - Proceeds from investment in securities of the Joint Venture (3,712) - (7,332) - Change in fair value 74,264 - 73,400 - Balance at end of period $ 344,943 $ - $ 344,943 $ - 14 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Dividend Receivable The Company is entitled to receive an additional unit of the Joint Venture for each share of stock issued by the Company. In the case of equity-based awards, the requirement to receive an additional unit of the Joint Venture upon exercise of such awards represents a freestanding derivative. Because the fair value measurement of this derivative involves significant unobservable inputs, the most significant of which is the use of a levered volatility calculation of a peer group of companies, the Company has determined that it represents a Level 3 fair value measurement. Because the freestanding derivative is directly related to the Company's equity-based compensation awards, the valuation of the derivative is determined to be consistent with the valuation of the underlying equity-based awards (although we use a current period measurement date). As with the equity-based awards, changes in the value of the derivative are generally expected to fluctuate with changes in the value of the Company's common stock. The following table summarizes the fair value of the freestanding derivative at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively: Fair Values of Derivative Financial Instruments Asset (Liability) December 31, March 31, Balance Sheet Location 2019 2019 Derivative financial instruments not designated as hedging instruments: Freestanding Option Dividend receivable $ 68,344 $ 81,264 $ 68,344 $ 81,264 The following table presents a reconciliation of the fair value of the derivative for which the Company uses significant unobservable inputs: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $34,547 $66,641 $ 81,264 $59,116 Increase in fair value based on ASC 505 equity-based compensation - 8,109 - 16,378 Settlements due to exercise of awards (346) (553) (1,670) (1,297) Change in fair value of equity-based awards 34,143 - (11,250) - Balance at end of period $68,344 $74,197 $ 68,344 $74,197 As the dividend receivable was initially received in connection with the contribution of assets to the Joint Venture, the initial fair value was treated as a component of the Company's contribution of assets and receipt of its Investment in the Joint Venture. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, the Company recognized changes in the balance of the Dividend Receivable as a component of Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture. The result was that no net equity-based compensation related to employees of the Joint Venture was recognized in the financial statements of the Company for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Following the adoption of FASB ASUNo. 2018-07, however, the measurement of equity-based compensation generally becomes fixed at the date of grant such that the fair value of the dividend receivable is no longer correlated with the amount of equity compensation recognized. As a result, following the adoption of FASB ASU No. 2018-07, the Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture is subject to variability associated with changes in the fair value of the equity-based awards. 15 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 8. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) The following is a summary of the Company's proportionate share of the Joint Venture's accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) balances, net of taxes, as of and for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. Foreign Accumulated Available Currency Other For Sale Translation Cash Flow Comprehensive Debt Security Adjustment Hedge Income (Loss) Balance at March 31, 2018 $ - $ 1,268 $ 1,268 $ 2,536 Cumulative effect of accounting change of the Joint Venture-ASU 2017-12 - - 490 490 Change associated with foreign currency translation - (2,593) - (2,593) Change associated with current period hedging - - 1,206 1,206 Reclassification into earnings - - (424) (424) Balance at June 30, 2018 $ - $ (1,325) $ 2,540 $ 1,215 Change associated with foreign currency translation - 566 - 566 Change associated with current period hedging - - 1,866 1,866 Reclassification into earnings - - (388) (388) Balance at September 30, 2018 $ - $ (759) $ 4,018 $ 3,259 Change associated with foreign currency translation - (2,418) - (2,418) Change associated with current period hedging - (6,168) (6,168) Reclassification into earnings - - (375) (375) Balance at December 31, 2018 $ - $ (3,177) $ (2,525) $ (5,702) Balance at March 31, 2019 $ - $ (1,565) $ (1,691) $ (3,256) Cumulative effect of accounting change of the Joint Venture-ASU 2018-02 - - 422 422 Change associated with foreign currency translation - 226 - 226 Change associated with current period hedging - - (5,117) (5,117) Reclassification into earnings - - (314) (314) Balance at June 30, 2019 $ - $ (1,339) $ (6,700) $ (8,039) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale debt securities of the Joint Venture 1,173 - - 1,173 Change associated with foreign currency translation - 1,583 - 1,583 Change associated with current period hedging - - (1,509) (1,509) Reclassification into earnings - - 199 199 Balance at September 30, 2019 $ 1,173 $ 244 $ (8,010) $ (6,593) Unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale debt securities of the Joint Venture 134 134 Change associated with foreign currency translation - 1,728 - 1,728 Change associated with current period hedging - - 289 289 Reclassification into earnings - - 1,024 1,024 Balance at December 31, 2019 $ 1,307 1,972 $ (6,697) $ (3,418) 16 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Effective April 1, 2018, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2017-12, which significantly changed the framework by which hedge accounting is recognized, presented and disclosed in the Joint Venture's financial statements. The adoption of this update by the Joint Venture resulted in a reclassification between its accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and accumulated earnings (deficit). Effective April 1, 2019, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2018-02, which allows a reclassification from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings for stranded tax effects resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. The adoption of this update resulted in a reclassification between accumulative other comprehensive income (loss) and accumulated earnings (deficit). As an investor in the Joint Venture, the Company has recognized its proportionate amount of these reclassifications as presented in the table above. 9. Equity Based Compensation Effective as of the Company's initial public offering, the Company adopted the Change Healthcare Inc. 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan") pursuant to which 25.0 million shares of the Company's common stock have been reserved for issuance to employees, directors and consultants of the Company, the Joint Venture and its affiliates. In connection with the Omnibus Incentive Plan, the Company, during the nine months ended December 31, 2019, granted to the Joint Venture's employees and directors one or a combination of time-vesting restricted stock units (RSUs), time-vesting deferred stock units, performance stock units, and cash settled restricted stock units under vesting terms that generally vary from one to four years from the date of grant. Each of these instruments is described below. Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs")-The Company granted 4,436,758 RSUs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The RSUs are subject to either a graded vesting schedule over four years, or a one or four year cliff vesting schedule, depending on the terms of the specific award. Upon vesting, the RSUs are exchanged for shares of the Company's common stock. Performance Stock Units ("PSUs")- The Company granted 1,079,621 PSUs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The PSUs consist of two tranches, one for which the quantity of awards expected to vest varies based on the Joint Venture's compound annual revenue growth rate over a three year period in comparison to a target percentage and one for which the quantity of awards expected to vest varies based on the Joint Venture's compound annual Adjusted EBITDA growth rate over a three year period in comparison to a target percentage. The awards earned upon satisfaction of the performance conditions become vested on the fourth anniversary of the vesting commencement date of the award (i.e. continued service is required beyond the satisfaction of the performance condition prior to vesting). The Joint Venture recognizes compensation expense for the PSUs based on the number of awards that are considered probable to vest. Recognition of expense is based on the probability of achievement of performance targets and is periodically reevaluated. Cash Settled Restricted Stock Units ("CSRSUs")- The Company granted 597,006 CSRSUs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The CSRSUs are expected to vest ratably over three years. Upon vesting, however, the Company is required to pay cash in settlement of such CSRSUs based on their fair value at the date such CSRSUs vest. The Company will be reimbursed by the Joint Venture for any cash settlements, and as of December 31, 2019, the Company has a receivable from the Joint Venture of approximately $1,312. Deferred Stock Units ("DSUs")-The Company granted 45,704 DSUs during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. The DSUs vest 100% upon the one-year anniversary of the date of grant. Unlike the RSUs, however, the DSUs are exchanged for shares of the Company's common stock only following the participant's separation from service. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 the Joint Venture recognized compensation expense related to awards granted under the Omnibus Incentive Plan of $6,161 and $12,257, respectively. At December 31, 2019, aggregate unrecognized compensation expense of the Joint Venture related to awards granted under the Omnibus Incentive Plan was $78,788. 17 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 10. Tangible Equity Units In July 2019, the Company completed its offering of 5,750,000 TEUs. Total proceeds, net of underwriting discounts, were $278,875. Each TEU, which has a stated amount of $50, is comprised of a stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due June 30, 2022. The Company allocated the proceeds from the issuance of the TEUs to equity and debt based on the relative fair values of the respective components of each TEU. The value allocated to the stock purchase contracts is reflected net of issuance costs in additional paid in capital. The value allocated to the senior amortizing notes is reflected in debt on the accompanying balance sheet, with payments expected in the next twelve months reflected in current maturities of long-term debt. Issuance costs, reflected as a reduction of the face amount of the amortizing notes, are being accreted to the face amount of the debt under the effective interest method. The aggregate values assigned upon issuance of the TEUs, based on the relative fair value of the respective components of each TEU, were as follows: Equity Component Debt Component Total Price per TEU $ 41.7622 $ 8.2378 $ 50.00 Gross proceeds 240,133 47,367 287,500 Issuance costs (7,204) (1,421) (8,625) Net proceeds $ 232,929 $ 45,946 $ 278,875 Each senior amortizing note has an initial principal amount of $8.2378 and bears interest at 5.5% per year. On each March 30, June 30, September 30 and December 30, the Company pays equal quarterly cash installments of $0.7500 per amortizing note (except for the September 30, 2019 installment payment, which was $0.7417 per amortizing note). Each installment constitutes a payment of interest and partial payment of principal. The carrying value and fair value of the senior amortizing notes as of December 31, 2019 was $38,626 and $40,365, respectively. Unless settled earlier, each purchase contract will automatically settle on June 30, 2022. The Company will deliver between a minimum of 18,429,325 shares and a maximum of 22,115,075 shares of the Company's common stock, subject to adjustment, based on the Applicable Market Value (as defined below) of the Company's common stock as described below: If the Applicable Market Value is greater than $15.60 per share, holders will receive 3.2051 shares of common stock per purchase contract.

If the Applicable Market Value is less than or equal to $15.60 per share but greater than or equal to $13.00 per share, the holder will receive a number of shares of the Company's common stock per purchase contract equal to $50, divided by the Applicable Market Value; and

If the Applicable Market Value is less than $13.00 per share, the holder will receive 3.8461 shares of common stock per purchase contract. The Applicable Market Value is defined as the arithmetic average of the volume weighted average price per share of the Company's common stock over the twenty consecutive trading day period immediately preceding the balance sheet date, or June 30, 2022, for settlement of the stock purchase contracts. The TEUs have a dilutive effect on the Company's net income (loss) per share. The 18,429,325 minimum shares to be issued are included in the calculation of basic net income (loss) per share. The difference between the minimum shares and the maximum shares are potentially dilutive securities, and accordingly, are included in the Company's diluted net income (loss) per share on a pro rata basis to the extent the Applicable Market Value is higher than $13.00 but is less than $15.60 at period end. 18 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) 11. Other Investments The proceeds of the offering of TEUs were used to acquire TEUs of the Joint Venture that substantially mirror the terms of the TEUs included in the offering. Under these mirrored arrangements, the Joint Venture is required to make cash payments or to transfer LLC Units to the Company concurrent with any cash payments or issuance of shares by the Company pursuant to the terms of its TEUs. The Company accounts for these mirror arrangements as investments in debt and equity securities. At December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, the Company's investment in debt securities are classified as"available-for-sale" and its investment in forward purchase contracts are considered equity securities measured at fair value. Changes in unrealized gains and losses for the Company's debt securities are recognized as adjustments to other comprehensive income (loss) while changes in unrealized gains and losses for the Company's investment in forward purchase contracts are recognized as adjustments to pretax income (loss). A summary of the Company's other investments at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is summarized in the tables that follow. December 31, 2019 Amortized Unrealized Amounts Fair Costs Gains Losses Value Debt Securities (Level 2) $ 38,614 $ 1,751 $ - $ 40,365 Forward Purchase Contracts (Level 2) $ 232,929 $ 71,649 $ - 304,578 $344,943 Amounts classified within current assets 15,362 Amounts classified within Other investments $329,581 March 31, 2019 Amortized Unrealized Amounts Costs Gains Losses Fair Value Debt Securities $ - $ - $ - $ - Forward Purchase Contracts $ - $ - $ - - - Amounts classified within current assets - Amounts classified within Other investments $ - Scheduled maturities of investments in debt securities at December 31, 2019 were as follows: Amortized Cost Fair Value Due in one year or less $ 15,362 $ 15,362 Due after one year through five years 23,252 25,003 Due after five years through ten years - - Due after ten years - - $ 38,614 $ 40,365 19 Table of Contents Change Healthcare Inc. Notes to Condensed Financial Statements (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) The portion of unrealized gains and losses for each period related to equity securities still held at each reporting date is calculated as follows: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net gains and losses recognized during the period on equity securities $ 74,084 $ - $ 71,649 $ - Less: Net gains and losses recognized during the period on equity securities sold during the period - - - - Unrealized gains and losses recognized during the reporting period on equity securities still held at the reporting date $ 74,084 $ - $ 71,649 $ - 12. Subsequent Events Qualified McKesson Exit On February 10, 2020, McKesson announced the commencement of an exchange offer relating to the Company's common stock. As part of the exchange offer, McKesson shareholders have the opportunity to exchange some or all of their shares of McKesson common stock for shares of common stock of McKesson's wholly-owned subsidiary, PF2 SpinCo, Inc. ("SpinCo"), which will hold all of McKesson's interest in the Joint Venture. Upon completion of a merger of SpinCo with and into the Company, the shares of common stock of SpinCo will be immediately converted into an equal number of shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the exchange offer and the merger with SpinCo. 20 Table of Contents ITEM 2. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS The following discussion and analysis of the financial condition and results of operations of Change Healthcare Inc. and Change Healthcare LLC is provided as a supplement to, and should be read in conjunction with, Change Healthcare Inc.'s and Change Healthcare LLC's audited financial statements and the accompanying notes as well as the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in Change Healthcare Inc.'s Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-230345), as well as the unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes presented in Part I, Item 1 of this Quarterly Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 ("Quarterly Report"). In addition to historical data, this discussion contains forward-looking statements about the business, operations and financial performance of Change Healthcare Inc. and Change Healthcare LLC based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to those discussed below in "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," and Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors." References in this discussion and analysis to "Change Healthcare Inc." refer to Change Healthcare Inc. and not to any of its subsidiaries. References in this discussion and analysis to the Joint Venture refer to Change Healthcare LLC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries. Recent Developments Effective June 26, 2019, Change Healthcare Inc.'s Registration Statement on FormS-1 for the initial public offering of 49.3 million shares of common stock and the concurrent offering of 5.75 million tangible equity units ("TEUs") was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and Change Healthcare Inc. subsequently amended its charter to authorize 9 billion shares of common stock and effected a 126.4 for 1 split of its common stock. Change Healthcare Inc.'s common stock and TEUs began trading the next day on the NASDAQ under the CHNG and CHNGU ticker symbols, respectively. The offerings of common stock and TEUs were consummated on July 1, 2019 and resulted in Change Healthcare Inc. receiving net proceeds of $608.7 million and $278.9 million respectively, before consideration of offering costs paid subsequent to the offering from available cash. The proceeds of the offering of common stock were subsequently contributed to the Joint Venture in exchange for 49.3 million additional units of the Joint Venture, thereby resulting in an additional ownership in the Joint Venture of approximately 11%. The proceeds of the offering of TEUs were used to acquire TEUs of the Joint Venture that substantially mirror the terms of the TEUs issued by Change Healthcare Inc. in the offering. The Joint Venture, in turn, used the proceeds received from Change Healthcare Inc. to repay $805.0 million of its indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility (as defined herein) without penalty in July 2019. In July 2019, the Joint Venture amended its Revolving Credit Facility (as defined herein), the primary effects of which were to increase the maximum amount that can be borrowed from $500.0 million to $785.0 million and to extend the maturity date until July 3, 2024. In the event that the outstanding balance under the Term Loan Facility exceeds $1.1 billion on December 1, 2023, however, amounts due, if any, under the Revolving Facility become due and payable on December 1, 2023. On February 10, 2020, McKesson announced the commencement of an exchange offer relating to the Company's common stock. As part of the exchange offer, McKesson shareholders have the opportunity to exchange some or all of their shares of McKesson common stock for shares of common stock of McKesson's wholly-owned subsidiary, PF2 SpinCo, Inc. ("SpinCo"), which will hold all of McKesson's interest in the Joint Venture. Upon completion of a merger of SpinCo with and into the Company, the shares of common stock of SpinCo will be immediately converted into an equal number of shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the exchange offer and the merger with SpinCo. Change Healthcare Inc. Overview Change Healthcare Inc. (formerly HCIT Holdings, Inc.), a Delaware corporation, was formed on June 22, 2016 to hold an equity investment in Change Healthcare LLC, a joint venture between Change Healthcare Inc. and McKesson Corporation ("McKesson"), 21 Table of Contents which we refer to as the Joint Venture. Each of Change Healthcare Inc. and McKesson holds a 50% voting interest in the Joint Venture, with equal representation on the Joint Venture's board of directors and with all major operating, investing and financial activities requiring the consent of both members. As a result, Change Healthcare Inc. accounts for this investment using the equity method of accounting. Change Healthcare Inc. has no substantive assets apart from its investment in the Joint Venture. As a result, Change Healthcare Inc. believes the financial statements of the Joint Venture are more relevant to an investor than Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements as they include greater detail regarding the financial condition and results of operations of the business. Key Components of Change Healthcare Inc.'s Results of Operations Loss from Equity Method Investment in the Joint Venture Loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture generally represents Change Healthcare Inc.'s proportionate share of the income or loss from this investment, including basis adjustments related to amortization expense associated with equity method intangible assets, property and equipment, deferred revenue and other items. Loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture was $8.8 million and $17.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture decreased due to higher operating profits at the Joint Venture in the current quarter when compared to the same quarter in the prior year combined with the change in the fair value of the dividend receivable. The decrease in the loss was partially offset by incremental basis difference amortization due to the additional units of the Joint Venture that were acquired using the proceeds of the initial public offering and the write-off of basis differences associated with the Joint Venture's sale of real estate. Loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture was $104.5 million and $65.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 was discretely affected by the Joint Venture's adoption of Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification No. 606 ("ASC 606") and Change Healthcare Inc.'s adoption of FASB Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-07 ("ASU 2018-07"). The loss from equity method investment in the Joint Venture was decreased by approximately $4.4 million as a result of the continuing effect of the adoption of ASC 606 and was increased by approximately $11.3 million as a result of changes in the fair value of its dividend receivable following the adoption of ASU 2018-07. General and Administrative Expense and Management Fees In addition to its income (loss) from its equity method investment in the Joint Venture, Change Healthcare Inc. may also periodically incur certain other operating expenses, including professional service fees, general liability insurance, and other fees associated with being an SEC registrant. To the extent any such fees Change Healthcare Inc. incurs are required to facilitate or maintain its status as a public company, however, the limited liability company agreement of the Joint Venture (the "LLC Agreement") contemplates that Change Healthcare Inc. be reimbursed for such costs by the Joint Venture. Such reimbursements are classified as management fees within Change Healthcare Inc.'s statements of operations. Loss (Gain) on Sale of Interests in the Joint Venture Under the terms of the LLC Agreement, Change Healthcare Inc. and the Joint Venture agreed to cooperate to ensure a 1:1 ratio of outstanding shares of common stock of Change Healthcare Inc. to the units of the Joint Venture ("LLC Units") held by Change Healthcare Inc. as long as the subsidiaries of McKesson that serve as members of the Joint Venture (the "McK Members") hold LLC Units. This provision requires that Change Healthcare Inc. be issued an additional LLC Unit for each share of common stock that Change Healthcare Inc. issues. Similarly, for any share that Change Healthcare Inc. repurchases, the Joint Venture is likewise required to repurchase a respective LLC Unit from Change Healthcare Inc. In this latter case, the repurchase by the Joint Venture of LLC Unit(s) from Change Healthcare Inc. results in a gain or loss to Change Healthcare Inc. equal to the difference in the fair value of such LLC Units and the proportionate carrying value of Change Healthcare Inc.'s investment in the Joint Venture associated with such repurchased LLC Units. 22 Table of Contents Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Forward Purchase Contract Unrealized gain on forward purchase contract was $74.1 and $71.6 million for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, respectively. The unrealized gain on forward purchase contracts reflects the change in the fair value of the forward contract that is a component of the TEUs. Income Taxes As the Joint Venture is treated as a partnership for income tax purposes, Change Healthcare Inc. is subject to income taxes for its allocable portion of the Joint Venture's taxable income. The income tax provision was $15.2 million (which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 23.1%) for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with an income tax benefit of $5.1 million (which resulted in an effective income tax rate of 29.1%) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The income tax benefit was $0.6 million and $16.7 million (which resulted in effective income tax rates of 0.7% and 25.6%) for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. In connection with the closing of the Transactions, the Joint Venture, subsidiaries of McKesson that serve as members of the Joint Venture (the "McK Members"), McKesson and the Company entered into a tax receivable agreement (the "McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement"). Additionally, the Company, the Joint Venture, McKesson and certain of McKesson's affiliates have entered into a letter agreement relating to the Contribution Agreement (the "Letter Agreement"). The McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement and the Letter Agreement contemplate payments from the Company to the McK Members or to McKesson based upon certain criteria as outlined in Note 6, Income Taxes. In the three months ended December 31, 2019 the Company adjusted the liability to McKesson by approximately $1.2 million, which updates the amount payable for future tax savings the Company anticipates receiving as a result of deductions allocated by McKesson to the Company for the year ended March 31, 2019. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the establishment of the liability, combined with the update in the current quarter, resulted in expense to Change Healthcare Inc. of approximately $47.2 million. Liquidity and Capital Resources Overview Change Healthcare Inc.'s principal source of liquidity consists of distributions or advances from the Joint Venture. To the extent that Change Healthcare Inc. requires additional funds, Change Healthcare Inc. may need to raise funds through subsequent debt or equity financing. Change Healthcare Inc. has not incurred, nor does it expect to incur, significant capital expenditures in the normal course of business or to pursue acquisition opportunities other than through the Joint Venture. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As of December 31, 2019, Change Healthcare Inc. had nooff-balance sheet arrangements. Recent Accounting Pronouncements See Note 2, Basis of Presentation, within Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements appearing elsewhere in this Quarterly Report for information about recent accounting pronouncements and the potential impact on Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements. Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") requires Change Healthcare Inc. to make estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts and related disclosures. Change Healthcare Inc. considers an accounting estimate to be critical if: it requires assumptions to be made that were uncertain at the time the estimate was made; and

changes in the estimate or different estimates that could have been made could have a material impact on Change Healthcare Inc.'s results of operations and financial condition. 23 Table of Contents As disclosed in Note 2,Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, in Change Healthcare Inc.'s Registration Statement on FormS-1(333-230345), Change Healthcare Inc. evaluates its equity method investment for impairment review whenever an event or change in circumstances occurs that may have a significant adverse impact on the carrying value of the investment. If a loss in value occurs that is deemed to be other than temporary, an impairment loss would be recognized. Subsequent to the IPO, Change Healthcare Inc. now has a publicly available indication of the value of its investment in the Joint Venture. Accordingly, Change Healthcare Inc. evaluated its equity method investment for an other-than-temporary impairment ("OTTI"). Change Healthcare Inc. considered various factors in determining whether an OTTI had occurred, including Change Healthcare Inc.'s ability and intent to hold the investment, the trading history available, the implied EBITDA valuation multiples compared to public guideline companies, and the Joint Venture's ability to achieve milestones and any operational and strategic changes by the Joint Venture that might have negatively impacted the fair value. After the evaluation, Change Healthcare Inc. determined that an OTTI had not occurred as of December 31, 2019 or as of the date of this quarterly report on Form 10-Q. However, the Joint Venture may experience declines in its fair value, and Change Healthcare Inc. may determine an impairment loss will be required to be recognized in a future reporting period. Such determination will be based on the prevailing facts and circumstances, including those related to the reported results and disclosures of the Joint Venture, as well as from changes in the market price of Change Healthcare Inc.'s common stock. Change Healthcare Inc.'s investments in the debt and equity securities of the Joint Venture are reported at fair value. The measurement of these investments is impacted by changes in market interest rates, as well as factors that impact the underlying value of the Joint Venture's equity. See Note 11 for further discussion. Change Healthcare Inc. believes the current assumptions and other considerations used to estimate amounts reflected in Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements are appropriate. However, if actual experience differs from the assumptions and other considerations used in estimating amounts reflected in Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements, the resulting changes could have a material adverse effect on Change Healthcare Inc.'s results of operations and financial condition. See Note 2, Summary of Significant Accounting Policies, within Change Healthcare Inc.'s financial statements appearing in the Registration Statement on Form S-1(333-230345) for information about Change Healthcare Inc.'s other critical accounting policies. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosure of Market Risk As Change Healthcare Inc. has no substantive assets or operations apart from its investment in the Joint Venture, Change Healthcare Inc. does not believe that it has significant market risk. Summary Disclosures about Contractual Obligations and Commercial Commitments During the three months ended September 30, 2019, Change Healthcare Inc. issued TEUs comprised of a stock purchase contract and a senior amortizing note due June 30, 2022. See Note 10, Tangible Equity Units. Change Healthcare Inc. has no other ongoing contractual obligations or commercial commitments as of December 31, 2019. Change Healthcare LLC Overview The Joint Venture is a leading independent healthcare technology company, formed through the combination of substantially all of the businesses of Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. (formerly Change Healthcare, Inc.) ("Legacy CHC") and a majority of the McKesson Technology Solutions business ("Core MTS"), which was completed on March 1, 2017. The Joint Venture offers a comprehensive suite of software, analytics, technology-enabled services and network solutions that drive improved results in the complex workflows of healthcare system payers and providers. The Joint Venture's solutions are designed to improve clinical decision making, simplify billing, collection and payment processes and enable a better patient experience. The Joint Venture offers comprehensive end-to-end solutions with modular capabilities to address its customers' needs. Working with its customers to analyze workflows before, during and after care has been delivered to patients, the Joint Venture designs and commercializes innovative solutions for various points in the healthcare delivery timeline. The Joint Venture's offerings range from discrete data and analytics solutions to broad enterprise-wide solutions, which include workflow software and technology-enabled services that help its customers achieve their operational objectives. 24 Table of Contents The Joint Venture's Intelligent Healthcare Network was created to facilitate the transfer of data among participants and is one of the largest clinical and financial healthcare networks in the United States. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, Change Healthcare facilitated nearly 14 billion healthcare transactions and approximately $1 trillion in adjudicated claims or approximately one-third of all U.S. healthcare expenditures. The Joint Venture serves the vast majority of U.S. payers and providers. The Joint Venture's customer base includes approximately 2,200 government and commercial payer connections, 900,000 physicians, 118,000 dentists, 33,000 pharmacies, 5,500 hospitals and 600 laboratories. This network transacts clinical records for over 112 million unique patients, more than one-third of the estimated total U.S. population. With insights gained from its pervasive network, extensive applications and analytics portfolio and its services operations, the Joint Venture has designed analytics solutions that include industry-leading and trusted franchises supported by extensive intellectual property and regularly updated content. In addition to the advantages of scale, the Joint Venture believes it offers the collaborative benefits of a mission-critical partner. The Joint Venture seeks enduring relationships with each customer through solutions embedded in their complex daily workflows that deliver measurable results. The Joint Venture's customer retention rate for its top 50 provider and top 50 payer customers for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 was 100%. The Joint Venture believes its size, scale, thought leadership and prevalence across the healthcare ecosystem help make it a preferred partner for innovative technology companies and industry associations focused on driving standardization and efficiencies in the healthcare industry. Segments The Joint Venture reports its financial results in the following three reportable segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions and Technology- Enabled Services. Software and Analytics provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement and imaging and clinical workflow.

value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement and imaging and clinical workflow. Network Solutions enables financial, administrative and clinical transactions, electronicbusiness-to-business and consumer-to-business payments and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data.

electronicbusiness-to-business and consumer-to-business payments and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. Technology-Enabled Services provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration and healthcare consulting. In April 2019, the Joint Venture made certain changes in the way that it manages its business and allocates costs. Specifically, the Joint Venture made the following changes: Moved its consumer payments solution from the Network Solutions reportable segment to the Technology-Enabled Services reportable segment.

Technology-Enabled Services reportable segment. Moved its consumer engagement solutions from the Software and Analytics reportable segment to the Network Solutions reportable segment.

Made certain changes in the way that costs are assigned to reportable segments. In November 2019, the Joint Venture moved certain of its revenue optimization services solutions from the Software and Analytics segment to the Technology-Enabled Services segment. The presentation of revenue and Adjusted EBITDA included within this management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations has been retrospectively adjusted for all periods presented to reflect the above described changes. Factors Affecting Change Healthcare's Results of Operations The following are certain key factors that affect, will affect, or have recently affected, the Joint Venture's results of operations: Post-Contribution Cost Synergies In connection with the Transactions, the Joint Venture identified opportunities to implement certain cost synergies based on its analyses of existing operating structures, estimated spend by category, its resource requirements and industry benchmarks for similar activities. The Joint Venture expects such cost synergies to include, among others, (i) product integration, network efficiencies and combining common products; (ii) procurement savings from the elimination of duplicate orders, leveraging scale and optimization of providers; (iii) utilization of global talent; and (iv) reduction of management redundancies and duplicative roles. 25 Table of Contents By the end of the fourth year following the combination of Legacy CHC and Core MTS, the Joint Venture expects to have implemented operational initiatives to fully realize these synergies, which are expected to result in significant annual run-rate cost savings and efficiencies. The Joint Venture has incurred significant non-recurring expenses and expects to continue to incur such expenses in order to achieve these cost synergies. Macroeconomic and Industry Trends The healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to frequently changing complex regulatory and other requirements. For example, ongoing healthcare reform has significantly affected the healthcare regulatory environment by changing how healthcare services are covered, delivered and reimbursed through coverage expansion, reduced federal healthcare program spending, increased efforts to link federal healthcare program payments to quality and efficiency and insurance market reforms. The number of states that will ultimately participate in some form of Medicaid expansion and the future of mandated coverage for individuals is not yet clear. If the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (collectively, the "ACA") is repealed or significantly modified, such repeal or modification, any alternative reforms adopted in its place or the failure to adopt alternative reforms may have a material impact on the Joint Venture's business. For example, since many of the Joint Venture's products and services include solutions designed to assist customers in effectively navigating the shift to value-based healthcare, the elimination of, or significant reductions to, the ACA's various value-based healthcare initiatives may adversely impact the Joint Venture's business. While the specific regulatory instruments and tactics used to implement reform may change in the future, the Joint Venture expects that the pervasive focus on improving coverage, efficiency and quality and related needs for payers and providers to optimize performance and reduce costs will continue. Revenue Convergence In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606,Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which replaces most prior general and industry specific revenue recognition guidance with a principles-based comprehensive revenue recognition framework. The Joint Venture adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective transition method applied only to contracts that were not completed as of the date of initial application. The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in a cumulative effect adjustment to reduce members' equity (deficit) as of April 1, 2019 by $159.9 million. After assessing all potential impacts of adopting the new standard on its consolidated financial statements, related disclosures, and necessary control and process changes, the Joint Venture noted the following to be the most notable impacts of adopting the new standard: Revenue for certain contingent fee service arrangements will be accelerated as revenue for these arrangements is recognized as the services are performed.

Revenue related to certain time-based software and content license agreements will be accelerated. The license component for certain time- based software will be recognized upon delivery to the customer ("point in time"), or in the case of software that requires significant production, modification or customization, recognized as the implementation work is performed. A non-license component (e.g., technical support) will be recognized over the respective contract terms ("over time").

time-based software and content license agreements will be accelerated. The license component for certain time- based software will be recognized upon delivery to the customer ("point in time"), or in the case of software that requires significant production, modification or customization, recognized as the implementation work is performed. A non-license component (e.g., technical support) will be recognized over the respective contract terms ("over time"). Incremental costs to obtain contracts and qualifying costs to fulfill will be capitalized and amortized over the period of benefit. The net result of this change was an increase to capitalized contract costs on the balance sheet; these capitalized costs will be amortized and recognized as expense over an incrementally longer period of time. Refer to Note 2, Basis of Presentation, in the unaudited condensed financial statements of the Joint Venture included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Quarterly Report for a full description of the impact of the adoption of ASC 606 on the Joint Venture's financial statements. Equity-based Compensation Change Healthcare Inc. grants equity-based awards of Change Healthcare Inc. common stock to certain employees, officers and directors of Change Healthcare Inc. and the Joint Venture. For grants to employees, equity-based awards are generally measured at the date of grant and recognized as expense over each employee's service period. Because the Joint Venture's employees are not considered employees of Change Healthcare Inc., however, prior to the adoption of FASB ASU No. 2018-07 on April 1, 2019, the 26 Table of Contents Joint Venture was generally required to re-measure these equity-based awards at fair value each quarter until the earlier of the completion of required service or the performance commitment date. As a result, the Joint Venture's results of operations have historically reflected volatility from the periodic re-measurement of its equity-based awards. In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2018-07, the effect of which is to require that equity awards tonon-employees be treated similarly to awards to employees. As a result, the Joint Venture expects to significantly lessen the volatility on equity-based compensation that has historically resulted from changes in the fair value of the underlying stock of Change Healthcare Inc., stock price volatility among its peer companies, changes in interest rates and the passage of time. In connection with the initial public offering, the Board of Directors adopted, and the stockholders approved, the Change Healthcare Inc. 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Omnibus Incentive Plan"), which became effective as of the date of the IPO. The purpose of our Omnibus Incentive Plan is to provide a means through which to attract and retain key personnel and to provide a means whereby our directors, officers, employees, consultants and advisors (and those of the Joint Venture and its subsidiaries) can acquire and maintain an equity interest in us or be paid incentive compensation. The Omnibus Incentive Plan allows us to implement a new market-basedlong-term incentive program to align our executive compensation package with similarly situated public companies. As part of the 2019 Omnibus Incentive Plan, the Board of Directors may, from time to time, grant awards to one or more eligible persons. All awards granted under the Plan shall vest and become exercisable in such manner and on such dates or upon such events as determined by the Board of Directors, including attainment of performance conditions. Each award granted under the Omnibus Incentive Plan shall be evidenced by an award agreement, which agreement need not be the same for each participant. Refer to Note 11, Equity Based Compensation, in the unaudited condensed financial statements of the Joint Venture included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Quarterly Report for a full description of the new awards included in the long-term incentive program. Acquisitions and Divestitures The Joint Venture actively evaluates opportunities to improve and expand its business through targeted acquisitions that are consistent with its strategy. On occasion, the Joint Venture also may dispose of certain components of its business that no longer fit within its overall strategy. Because of the Joint Venture's acquisition and divestiture activity, as well as the shifting revenue mix of its business due to this activity, the Joint Venture's results of operations may not be directly comparable among periods. In July 2018, certain of the Joint Venture's affiliates sold all of the membership interests in the Joint Venture's extended care business (a component of the software and analytics reportable segment) for net cash proceeds of $159.9 million. Income Taxes The Joint Venture's effective income tax rate is affected by several factors. The following table and subsequent commentary reconciles the Joint Venture's federal statutory rate to its effective income tax rate and the subsequent commentary describes the more significant of the reconciling factors: Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Statutory U.S. federal tax rate 21.00% 21.00% State income taxes (net of federal benefit) (0.03) 0.47 Income passed through to Members (18.45) (18.46) Change in valuation allowance (3.29) 0.05 Research and development credits (net of uncertain tax positions) (2.94) (3.48) Other 4.28 1.17 Effective income tax rate 0.57% 0.75% State Income Taxes-The Joint Venture's effective tax rate for state income taxes is generally impacted by changes in its apportionment. Income Passed through to Members-Certain of the Joint Venture's subsidiaries are organized as limited liability corporations and report income that is distributed to the Members where it is subject to income taxes. 27 Table of Contents Change in Valuation Allowance-The Joint Venture records valuation allowances or reverses existing valuation allowances related to assumed future income tax benefits depending on circumstances and factors related to its business. During the nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture released a valuation allowance related to prior deferred tax assets as a result of its change in judgment resulting from forecasted earnings and tax planning strategies that provide for future taxable income in the relevant jurisdictions. Research and development credits (net of uncertain tax position liability)-TheJoint Venture records credits against income taxes for certain research and development expenditures in the U.S. and Canada net of the portion that is estimated to be included in Change Healthcare Inc.'s unrecognized tax benefits. Qualified McKesson Exit In connection with a Qualified McKesson Exit, we anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will acquire the interest in the Joint Venture that it did not own prior to such transaction. As a result, in periods following the Qualified McKesson Exit, Change Healthcare LLC is expected to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Change Healthcare Inc., and Change Healthcare Inc. will consolidate the financial position and results of Change Healthcare LLC in its financial statements. Change Healthcare Inc. expects to account for the Qualified McKesson Exit and related transactions as a business combination achieved in stages in accordance with the FASB Accounting Standards Codification Business Combinations Topic, resulting in a new basis of accounting. As a result, Change Healthcare Inc. will be required to remeasure its investment in the Joint Venture to fair value as of the date that control is obtained and will recognize a gain or loss in its statement of operations for the difference in the carrying value and fair value of this investment. Further, Change Healthcare Inc. expects to recognize the consideration transferred, as well as the acquired business's identifiable assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interests at their acquisition date fair value. The excess of the consideration transferred over the fair value of the identifiable assets, liabilities and noncontrolling interest, if any, is anticipated to be recorded as goodwill. Any excess of the fair value of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilities assumed over the consideration transferred, if any, would generally be recognized within earnings as of the acquisition date. As a result of the accounting for these transactions and the anticipated change in basis of accounting, the consolidated results of Change Healthcare Inc. in periods following the Qualified McKesson Exit will not be comparable to the consolidated results of the Joint Venture in periods prior to the Qualified McKesson Exit. The following are certain of the more significant changes resulting from the Qualified McKesson Exit that are expected to affect the comparability of financial results and operations: Gain or loss upon remeasuring Change Healthcare Inc.'s investment in the Joint Venture at its fair value.

Increased tangible and intangible assets resulting from adjusting the basis of tangible and intangible assets to their fair value which is expected to result in increased depreciation and amortization expense.

Potential increase or decrease in long-term debt as a result of adjustments to state the long-term debt at its fair value. Resulting differences in the historical carrying value and fair value of the long-term debt are expected to result in either additional discount or premium which, in turn, may materially increase or decrease future interest expense.

long-term debt as a result of adjustments to state the long-term debt at its fair value. Resulting differences in the historical carrying value and fair value of the long-term debt are expected to result in either additional discount or premium which, in turn, may materially increase or decrease future interest expense. Decreased deferred revenue as a result of recognizing deferred revenue in the business combination only to the extent that contractual obligations remain to be fulfilled at that time. Decreases in deferred revenue are expected to result in decreased solutions revenue in the near term.

Income currently attributable to the Joint Venture and not subject to U.S. federal income taxes and most state and local income taxes will become subject to such taxes, resulting in an expected increase in Change Healthcare Inc.'s effective tax rate compared with the historical effective tax rate of the Joint Venture. As noted in Recent Developments, on February 10, 2020, McKesson announced the commencement of an exchange offer relating to the Company's common stock. As part of the exchange offer, McKesson shareholders have the opportunity to exchange some or all of their shares of McKesson common stock for shares of common stock of McKesson's wholly-owned subsidiary, PF2 SpinCo, Inc. ("SpinCo"), which will hold all of McKesson's interest in the Joint Venture. Upon completion of a merger of SpinCo with and into the Company, the shares of common stock of SpinCo will be immediately converted into an equal number of shares of the Company's common stock. The Company has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the exchange offer and the merger with SpinCo. Results of Operations The Joint Venture adopted the new revenue recognition accounting standard, ASC 606, effective April 1, 2019 on a modified retrospective basis. Its results of operations as presented within the following discussion and analysis includes financial results for reporting periods during fiscal 2020, which are disclosed in compliance with the new revenue recognition standard. Historical financial results for reporting periods prior to fiscal 2020 have not been retroactively restated and are presented in conformity with 28 Table of Contents amounts previously disclosed under the prior revenue recognition standard, ASC 605. The Joint Venture has included additional information regarding the impacts from the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and included financial results during fiscal 2020 under ASC 605 for comparison to the prior year. 29 Table of Contents The following table summarizes our consolidated results of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively: Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 $ % 2019 2018 $ % Impacts Without Impacts Without (in millions) As from Adoption As from Adoption Reported Adoption (ASC 605) 2018 Change Change Reported Adoption (ASC 605) 2018 Change Change Revenue Solutions revenue $ 752.5 $ 24.0 $ 776.5 $ 763.1 $ 13.4 1.8% $ 2,288.3 $ (7.6) $ 2,280.7 $ 2,264.7 $ 16.0 0.7% Postage revenue 55.7 - 55.7 58.8 (3.1) (5.3) 171.3 - 171.3 180.7 (9.4) (5.2) Total revenue 808.2 24.0 832.2 821.9 10.3 1.3 2,459.6 (7.6) 2,452.0 2,445.4 6.6 0.3 Operating expenses Costs of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) $ 339.4 $ 1.3 $ 340.7 $ 339.5 $ 1.2 0.4 $ 998.9 $ 3.1 $ 1,002.0 $ 1,007.3 $ (5.3) (0.5) Research and development 50.6 - 50.6 49.9 0.7 1.4 151.8 - 151.8 159.6 (7.8) (4.9) Sales, marketing, general and administrative 185.7 5.0 190.7 206.6 (15.9) (7.7) 567.6 14.8 582.4 620.6 (38.2) (6.2) Customer postage 55.7 - 55.7 58.8 (3.1) (5.3) 171.3 - 171.3 180.7 (9.4) (5.2) Depreciation and amortization 77.3 - 77.3 70.3 7.0 10.0 226.1 - 226.1 208.1 18.0 8.6 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 3.2 - 3.2 3.5 (0.3) (8.6) 10.3 - 10.3 13.3 (3.0) (22.6) Gain on sale of the Extended Care Business - - - - - - - - (111.4) 111.4 (100.0) Total operating expenses $ 711.9 $ 6.3 $ 718.2 $ 728.6 $ (10.4) (1.4) $ 2,126.0 $ 17.9 $ 2,143.9 $ 2,078.2 $ 65.7 3.2 Operating income 96.3 17.7 114.0 93.3 20.7 22.2 333.6 (25.5) 308.1 367.2 (59.1) (16.1) Non-operating (income) and expense Interest expense 66.4 - 66.4 82.6 (16.2) (19.6) 219.7 - 219.7 241.8 (22.1) (9.1) Loss on extinguishment of debt 2.5 - 2.5 - 2.5 19.4 - 19.4 - 19.4 Contingent consideration 0.9 - 0.9 (1.1) 2.0 (181.8) 1.8 - 1.8 (0.9) 2.7 (300.0) Other, net (2.7) - (2.7) (4.4) 1.7 (38.6) (10.9) - (10.9) (13.8) 2.9 (21.0) Non-operating (income) and expense 67.1 - 67.1 77.1 (10.0) (13.0) 230.0 - 230.0 227.1 2.9 1.3 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 29.2 17.7 46.9 16.2 30.7 189.5 103.6 (25.5) 78.1 140.1 (62.0) (44.3) Income tax provision (benefit) (2.0) - (2.0) 3.3 (5.3) (160.6) 0.6 (2.4) (1.8) 1.0 (2.8) (280.0) Net income (loss) $ 31.2 $ 17.7 $ 48.9 $ 12.9 $ 36.0 279.1% $ 103.0 $ (23.1) $ 79.9 $ 139.1 $ (59.2) (42.6)% As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the table above. Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 605 Basis) Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 Solutions Revenue Solutions revenue increased $13.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Factors affecting the Joint Venture's solutions revenue are described in the various segment discussions below. Expenses Costs of Operations (Exclusive of Depreciation and Amortization) Costs of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) increased $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase in the Joint Venture's costs of operations is primarily attributable to an increase in information technology maintenance and data and communications costs. 30 Table of Contents Research and Development Research and development expenses increased $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to increases in investments, offset by synergies associated with reduction or elimination of duplicative roles. Sales, Marketing, General and Administrative Sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses decreased $15.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense for each of the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 reflects significant integration related costs, including professional and consulting fees related to rationalizations of information technology, business process re-engineering, implementation of human resource and finance information technology systems, severance and other costs. The amount of such costs, however, decreased by $8.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the same period in the prior year due to the completion of certain integration projects prior to the three months ended December 31, 2019. Customer Postage Customer postage decreased $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Customer postage is affected by the declines in print volumes within communication and payment solutions, which were partially offset by the effect of a USPS postage rate increase in January 2019 (e.g. an increase in first-class postage of 10%). Because customer postage is a pass-through cost to the Joint Venture's customers, however, changes in volume of customer postage generally have no effect on operating income. Depreciation and Amortization Depreciation and amortization increased $7.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Depreciation and amortization were generally affected by routine amortization of tangible and intangible assets existing at March 31, 2019 as well as the routine amortization and depreciation of additions to property, equipment, and software since that date. Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net decreased $0.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Accretion is routinely affected by changes in the expected timing or amount of cash flows which may result from various factors, including changes in tax rates and McKesson's discretionary allocation of deductions under the terms of the Letter Agreement. Interest expense Interest expense decreased $16.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. This decrease is primarily attributable to the repayment of approximately $805.0 million of variable interest rate debt in July 2019 from the proceeds of the initial public offering as well as additional repayments totaling $235.0 million subsequent to the initial public offering. The Joint Venture has interest rate cap agreements in place to limit its exposure to rising interest rates, and such agreements together with the Joint Venture's fixed rate notes effectively fixed interest rates for approximately 60% of the Joint Venture's total indebtedness at December 31, 2019. Loss on Extinguishment of Debt Loss on extinguishment of debt for the three months ended December 31, 2019 of $2.5 million is related to the unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs associated with the total repayment of $150.0 million on the Term Loan Facility. Contingent consideration Contingent consideration reflects changes in the fair value of the Joint Venture's earnout obligation to the former owners of an acquired business. Such amounts may increase or decrease in the future based on changes in the expected amount, timing, and probability of making such payments in the future. 31 Table of Contents Other, net Other, net primarily represents income the Joint Venture receives from McKesson and eRx Network related to transitional and other services that we provide them following the closing of the Transactions in March 2017. Income Tax Provision (Benefit) The income tax benefit was $2.0 million (effective tax rate of-6.8%) for the three months ended December 31, 2019 as compared to an income tax provision of $3.3 million (effective tax rate of 20.1%) for the three months ended December 31, 2018. The Joint Venture's income taxes and related effective tax rate are routinely affected by it and its subsidiaries' legal organization. Certain of the Joint Venture's subsidiaries are organized as limited liability corporations and report income that is distributed to the Members where it is subject to income taxes. Other subsidiaries are organized as corporations, for which the tax effects are directly reflected in the Joint Venture's financial statements. Solutions Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Impacts Without As from Adoption As Reported $ % Reported Adoption (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Change Change Solutions revenue (1) Software and Analytics $ 387.3 $ 18.5 $ 405.8 $ 385.4 $ 20.4 5.3% Network Solutions $ 150.7 $ - $ 150.7 $ 143.5 $ 7.2 5.0% Technology-Enabled Services $ 241.5 $ 5.5 $ 247.0 $ 256.6 $ (9.6) (3.7)% Adjusted EBITDA Software and Analytics $ 149.2 $ 14.2 $ 163.4 $ 150.5 $ 12.9 8.6% Network Solutions $ 92.7 $ (0.5) $ 92.2 $ 88.0 $ 4.2 4.8% Technology-Enabled Services $ 36.7 $ 4.4 $ 41.1 $ 44.4 $ (3.3) (7.4)% Includes inter-segment revenue As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables above. Software and Analytics Software and Analytics revenue increased $20.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Software and Analytics revenue reflects core revenue growth and timing, partially offset by ongoing efforts to rationalize the connected analytics solution. Software and Analytics Adjusted EBITDA increased $12.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to revenue growth and operational synergies. 32 Table of Contents Network Solutions Network Solutions revenue increased $7.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Network Solutions revenue reflects growth from the sale of new contracts in data solutions, payments, and dental combined with stronger medical network volumes. Network Solutions Adjusted EBITDA increased $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to revenue growth, partially offset by investments to support our data solutions new market expansion efforts and integration of network capabilities. Technology-Enabled Services Technology-Enabled Services revenue decreased $9.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Technology-Enabled Services revenue reflects new sales and same store organic growth of $26.2 million which was more than offset by $35.9 million of customer attrition (including the company's decision to exit certain contracts). Customer attrition reflects the full current period impact of attrition that occurred throughout Fiscal 2019 in the Joint Venture's physician revenue cycle management and communication and payment services solutions, driven by industry consolidation. While the Joint Venture expects that such consolidation will continue in the future, as part of its strategy, the Joint Venture is repositioning certain of its solutions to better address end market dynamics, enhance efficiency and to improve the long-term growth potential of these solutions. Technology-Enabled Services Adjusted EBITDA decreased $3.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. Technology-Enabled Services Adjusted EBITDA reflects the decrease in revenue and increased costs associated with repositioning certain of our physician revenue cycle management and communication and payment solutions which was partially offset by cost savings from the Joint Venture's post-contribution cost synergy initiatives. 33 Table of Contents Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 (ASC 605 Basis) Compared to Nine Months Ended December 31, 2018 Solutions Revenue Solutions revenue increased $16.0 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Factors affecting the Joint Venture's solutions revenue are described in the various segment discussions below. Expenses Expenses were affected by similar items outlined in the discussion of results for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Solutions Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Impacts Without As (in millions) As from Adoption Reported $ % Reported Adoption (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Change Change Solutions revenue (1) Software and Analytics $ 1,194.1 (9.9) 1,184.2 $ 1,159.9 $ 24.3 2.1% Network Solutions $ 436.6 - 436.6 $ 416.4 $ 20.2 4.8% Technology-Enabled Services $ 736.2 2.4 738.6 $ 761.4 $ (22.8) (3.0)% Adjusted EBITDA Software and Analytics $ 490.3 (22.9) 467.4 $ 432.9 $ 34.5 8.0% Network Solutions $ 264.2 (1.4) 262.8 $ 253.9 $ 8.9 3.5% Technology-Enabled Services $ 128.0 (0.3) 127.7 $ 133.3 $ (5.6) (4.2)% (1) Includes inter-segment revenue As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables above. Software and Analytics Software and Analytics revenue increased $24.3 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Software and Analytics revenue reflects core revenue growth which was partially offset by ongoing efforts to rationalize the connected analytics solution and the effect on revenue of the sale of the Joint Venture's extended care business in July 2018. Specifically, the Joint Venture recognized revenue of $0.0 million and $9.2 million in the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 related to the extended care business. Software and Analytics Adjusted EBITDA increased $34.5 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to revenue growth, operational synergies, and cost initiatives related to the connected analytics solution. This increase was partially offset by a $1.1 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA that resulted from the divestiture of the extended care business. 34 Table of Contents Network Solutions Network Solutions revenue increased $20.2 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Network Solutions revenue reflects growth from the implementation of new customers in the business to business payments solution, new contracts in data solutions, payments, and dental, and stronger medical network volumes. Network Solutions Adjusted EBITDA increased $8.9 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was attributable to revenue growth, partially offset by investments to support our data solutions new market expansion efforts and integration of network capabilities. Technology-Enabled Services Technology-Enabled Services revenue decreased $22.8 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared with the same period in the prior year. Technology-Enabled Services revenue reflects new sales and same store organic growth of $69.1 million which was more than offset by $92.9 million of customer attrition (including the company's decision to exit certain contracts). Customer attrition reflects the full current period impact of attrition that occurred throughout Fiscal 2019 in the Joint Venture's physician revenue cycle management and communication and payment services solutions, driven by industry consolidation. While the Joint Venture expects that such consolidation will continue in the future, as part of its strategy, the Joint Venture is repositioning certain of its solutions to better address end market dynamics, enhance efficiency and to improve the long-term growth potential of these solutions. Technology-Enabled Services Adjusted EBITDA decreased $5.6 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2019, compared to the same period in the prior year. Technology-Enabled Services Adjusted EBITDA reflects the decrease in revenue and increased costs associated with repositioning certain of our physician revenue cycle management and communication and payment solutions which was partially offset by cost savings from the Joint Venture's post-contribution cost synergy initiatives. Significant Changes in Assets and Liabilities Within the Joint Venture's network solutions business, the Joint Venture regularly receives funds from certain pharmaceutical industry participants in advance of its obligation to remit these funds to participating retail pharmacies. Such funds are not restricted; however, these funds are generally paid out in satisfaction of the processing obligations within three business days of their receipt. At the time of receipt, the Joint Venture records a corresponding liability within accrued expenses on its consolidated balance sheets. At December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture reported $9.3 million of such pass-through payment obligations which were subsequently paid in the first week of January 2020. At March 31, 2019, the Joint Venture reported $7.4 million of such pass- through payment obligations. Liquidity and Capital Resources Overview The Joint Venture's principal sources of liquidity are cash flows provided by operating activities, cash and cash equivalents on hand, and potential funds available under its Revolving Credit Facility. The Joint Venture's principal uses of liquidity are working capital, capital expenditures, debt service, business acquisitions and other general corporate purposes. The Joint Venture anticipates its cash on hand, cash generated from operations, and funds available under the Revolving Credit Facility will be sufficient to fund its planned capital expenditures, debt service obligations, business acquisitions and operating needs. The Joint Venture may, however, elect to raise funds through debt or equity financing in the future to fund significant investments or acquisitions that are consistent with its growth strategy. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $74.5 million and $48.9 million at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, of which $30.1 million and $28.1 million was held outside the United States. As of December 31, 2019, no amounts had been drawn under the senior secured revolving line of credit and the Joint Venture could have borrowed up to the additional $779.9 million available. The Joint Venture also has the ability to borrow up to an additional $1,214.0 million, or such amount that the senior secured net leverage ratio does not exceed 4.9 to 1.0, whichever is greater, under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities, subject to certain additional conditions and commitments by existing or new lenders to fund any additional borrowings. The balance retained in cash and cash equivalents is consistent with the Joint Venture's short-term cash needs and investment objectives. The Joint Venture may be required to make additional principal payments on the Term Loan Facility based on excess cash flows of the prior year, as defined in the credit agreement governing the Term Loan Facility. 35 Table of Contents Nine Months Ended December 31, (in millions) $ % 2019 2018 Change Change Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 400.9 $ 248.8 $ 152.1 61.1% Cash provided by (used in) investing activities (176.3) (33.4) (142.9) 427.8 Cash provided by (used in) financing activities (199.5) (172.6) (26.9) 15.6 Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 0.5 (1.4) 1.9 (135.7) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 25.6 $ 41.4 $ (15.8) (38.2)% As a result of displaying amounts in millions, rounding differences may exist in the tables above. Operating Activities Cash provided by operating activities is primarily affected by operating income, including the impact of debt service payments, integration related costs and the timing of collections and related disbursements. Cash provided by operating activities includes $1.8 million and $37.1 million as a source of cash related to pass-through funds for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Investing Activities Cash used in investing activities primarily reflects routine capital expenditures related to purchase of property and equipment and the development of software, as well as expenditures related to significant software development efforts necessary to integrate the contributed businesses in both periods. Cash provided by investing activities in the nine months ended December 31, 2018 was primarily impacted by the proceeds from the sale of the extended care business. Financing Activities Cash used in financing activities reflects cash payments under the Term Loan Facility, receipts under the Joint Venture's interest rate cap agreements, and payments for deferred financing obligations. Cash used in financing activities was primarily impacted by the proceeds from the initial public offering and resulting increased payments under the Term Loan Facility in the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Capital Expenditures The Joint Venture incurs capital expenditures to grow its business by developing new and enhanced capabilities, to increase the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization and to reduce risks. The Joint Venture incurs capital expenditures for product development, disaster recovery, security enhancements, regulatory compliance and the replacement and upgrade of existing equipment at the end of its useful life. Debt Senior Credit Facilities and Senior Notes In March 2017, the Joint Venture entered into the $5,100 million term loan facility (the "Term Loan Facility"), and a $500 million revolving credit facility (as amended in July 2019 to increase the maximum amount that can be borrowed to $785 million, the "Revolving Credit Facility" and, together with the Term Loan Facility, the "Senior Secured Credit Facilities"). Additionally, the Joint Venture issued $1,000 million of 5.75% senior notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes"). No amounts have been drawn against the Revolving Credit Facility as of December 31, 2019. The Joint Venture used the initial public offering proceeds received from Change Healthcare Inc. to repay $805,000 of its indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility without penalty in July 2019. The Joint Venture repaid an additional $235,000 of its indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility without penalty for a total paydown of $1,040,000 subsequent to the initial public offering. 36 Table of Contents In July 2019, the Joint Venture amended the Revolving Credit Facility, the primary effects of which were to increase the maximum amount that can be borrowed from $500 million to $785 million and to extend the maturity date until July 3, 2024. In the event that the outstanding balance under the Term Loan Facility exceeds $1,100 million on December 1, 2023, however, amounts due, if any, under the Revolving Facility become due and payable on December 1, 2023. Tangible Equity Units In July 2019, the Joint Venture issued a debt arrangement to Change Healthcare Inc. on terms that substantially mirror the economics of the amortizing note component of the Change Healthcare Inc. TEUs. The Joint Venture agreed to pay Change Healthcare Inc. an aggregate principal amount of $47,367 in quarterly installments of principal and interest (5.5% per year) on March 30, June 30, September 30, and December 30 of each year through June 30, 2022. Hedges From time to time, the Joint Venture executes interest rate cap agreements with various counterparties that effectively cap its LIBOR exposure on a portion of its existing Term Loan Facility or similar replacement debt. The following table summarizes the terms of the Joint Venture's interest rate cap agreements at December 31, 2019. Effective Date Receive Pay Expiration Date Notional Amount LIBOR Exceeding (1) Fixed Rate March 31, 2017 March 31, 2020 $ 650,000 1.25% 0.56% March 31, 2017 March 31, 2020 $ 750,000 1.00% 0.82% August 31, 2018 March 31, 2020 $ 500,000 1.00% 1.82% March 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 $ 1,500,000 1.00% 1.82% All based on 1-month LIBOR, except the $650,000 tranche which receives based on 3-month LIBOR. The interest rate caps are recorded on the balance sheet at fair value. Changes in the fair value of the interest rate cap agreements are recorded in other comprehensive income. In accordance with ASC 815, the fair value of the interest rate caps at inception is reclassified from other comprehensive income to interest expense in the same period the interest expense on the underlying hedged debt impacts earnings. Any payments the Joint Venture receives to the extent LIBOR exceeds the specified cap rate is also reclassified from other comprehensive income to interest expense in the period received. In July 2017, the Financial Conduct Authority (the authority that regulates LIBOR) announced it intends to stop compelling banks to submit rates for the calculation of LIBOR after 2021. The Alternative Reference Rates Committee ("ARRC") has proposed that the Secured Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") is the rate that represents best practice as the alternative to USD-LIBOR for use in derivatives and other financial contracts that are currently indexed to USD-LIBOR. ARRC has proposed a paced market transition plan to SOFR fromUSD-LIBOR and organizations are currently working on industry wide and company specific transition plans as it relates to derivatives and cash markets exposed to USD-LIBOR. The Joint Venture has material contracts that are indexed to USD-LIBOR and is monitoring this activity and evaluating the related risks. Effect of Certain Debt Covenants A breach of any of the covenants under the agreements governing the Joint Venture's debt could limit its ability to borrow funds under the Term Loan Facility and could result in a default under the Term Loan Facility. Upon the occurrence of an event of default under the Term Loan Facility, the lenders could elect to declare all amounts then outstanding to be immediately due and payable, and the lenders could terminate all commitments to extend further credit. If the Joint Venture were unable to repay the amounts declared due, the lenders could proceed against any collateral granted to them to secure that indebtedness. With certain exceptions, the Term Loan Facility obligations are secured by a first-priority security interest in substantially all of the assets of the Joint Venture, including its investment in subsidiaries. The Term Loan Facility contains various restrictions and nonfinancial covenants, along with a senior secured net leverage ratio test. The nonfinancial covenants include restrictions on dividends, investments, dispositions, future borrowings and other specified payments, as well as additional reporting and disclosure requirements. The senior secured net leverage test must be met as a condition to incur additional indebtedness, but otherwise is applicable only to the extent that amounts drawn exceed 35% of the Revolving Credit Facility at the end of any fiscal quarter. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture was in compliance with all debt covenants. 37 Table of Contents The Joint Venture's ability to meet its liquidity needs depends on its subsidiaries' earnings and cash flows, the terms of the Joint Venture and its subsidiaries' indebtedness, and other contractual restrictions. Except for certain permitted distributions, the Joint Venture generally is not permitted to make any distribution to its members. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had nooff-balance sheet arrangements. 38 Table of Contents Recent Accounting Pronouncements See Exhibit 99.1, "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements," Note 2, "Summary of Significant Accounting Policies," for information about recent accounting pronouncements and the potential impact on the Joint Venture's consolidated financial statements. Critical Accounting Estimates The preparation of financial statements in accordance with GAAP requires us to make estimates and assumptions that affect reported amounts and related disclosures. The Joint Venture considers an accounting estimate to be critical if: it requires assumptions to be made that were uncertain at the time the estimate was made; and

changes in the estimate or different estimates that could have been made could have a material impact on our consolidated results of operations and financial condition. The Joint Venture believes the current assumptions and other considerations used to estimate amounts reflected in its consolidated financial statements are appropriate. However, if actual experience differs from the assumptions and other considerations used in estimating amounts reflected in our consolidated financial statements, the resulting changes could have a material adverse effect on the Joint Venture's consolidated results of operations and financial condition. Revenue Recognition In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted Accounting Standards Codification ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which replaced most prior general and industry specific revenue recognition guidance with a principles-based comprehensive revenue recognition framework. Under this revised framework, a company recognizes revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods and services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods and services. The Joint Venture generates most of its solutions revenue by using technology solutions (generally Software as a Service ("SaaS")) to provide services to its customers that automate and simplify business and administrative functions for payers, providers, pharmacies, and channel partners and through the licensing of software, software systems (consisting of software, hardware and maintenance support) and content. The Joint Venture recognizes revenue when the customer obtains control of the good or service through the Joint Venture satisfying a performance obligation by transferring the promised good or service to the customer. Principal Revenue Generating Products and Services Content license subscriptions and time-basedsoftware - The Joint Venture's content license subscriptions and time-based software arrangements provide a license to use a software for a specified period of time. At the end of the contractual period, the customer either renews the license for an additional term or ceases to use the software. Software licenses are typically delivered to the customer with functionality that the customer can benefit from the software on its own or together with readily available resources. As contracts for these solutions generally do not price individual components separately, the Joint Venture allocates the transaction price to the license and ongoing support performance obligations based on standalone selling price ("SSP"), primarily determined by historical value relationships between licenses and ongoing support and updates. Revenue allocated to content license subscriptions and time-based software license agreements is generally recognized at the point-in-time of delivery of the license or the content update upon transfer of control of the underlying license to the customer. Generally, software implementation fees are recognized over the implementation period through an input measure of progress method. Revenue allocated to maintenance and support is recognized ratably over the period covered by the agreements, as passage of time represents a faithful depiction of the transfer of these services. In some cases, software arrangements provide licenses to several software applications that are highly integrated with the implementation services and software updates and cannot function separately. The bundle is a single performance obligation since the individually promised goods and services are not distinct in the context of the contract because the related implementation services significantly modify and customize the software and the updates provided to the integrated software solution are critical to the software's utility. The related revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis, ratably over the contractual term due to the frequency and criticality of the updates throughout the license period. Revenue for content license subscriptions and time-based software, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics segment. Contingent fee services - The Joint Venture provides services to customers in which the transaction price is contingent on future occurrences, such as savings generated or amounts collected on behalf of its customers through the delivery of its services. In some cases, the Joint Venture performs services in advance of invoicing the customer, thereby creating a contract asset. Revenue in these 39 Table of Contents arrangements is estimated and constrained until the Joint Venture determines that it is probable that a significant revenue reversal will not occur, and variable consideration is allocated to the performance obligation for which the Joint Venture earns a contingent fee. The Joint Venture uses the expected value method when estimating variable consideration, as the Joint Venture has a large number of contracts with similar characteristics and considers a portfolio of data from other similar contracts to form its estimate of expected value. Revenue for contingent fee services, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Perpetual software licenses - The Joint Venture's perpetual software arrangements provide a license for a customer to use software in perpetuity. Software licenses are typically delivered to the customer with functionality from which the customer can benefit from the license on its own or together with readily available resources. Perpetual software arrangements are recognized at the time of delivery or through an input measure of progress method over the installation period if the arrangements require significant production or modification or customization of the software. Contracts accounted for through an input measure of progress method are generally measured based on the ratio of labor hours incurred to date to total estimated labor hours to be incurred. Software implementation fees are recognized as the work is performed or under the input method for perpetual software. Hardware revenues are generally recognized upon delivery. Maintenance is recognized ratably over the term of the agreement as passage of time represents a faithful depiction of the transfer of these services. License, implementation, hardware and maintenance revenue for these arrangements, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics segment. Professional services - The Joint Venture provides training and consulting services to its customers, and the services may be fixed fee or time and materials based. Consulting services that fall outside of the standard implementation services vary depending on the scope and complexity of the service requested by the customer. Consulting services are deemed to be capable of being distinct from other products and services, and the services are satisfied either at a point of time or over time based on delivery and are recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Training services are usually provided as an optional service to enhance the customer's experience with a software product or provides additional education surrounding the general topic of the solution. Training services are capable of being distinct from other products and services. The Joint Venture treats training services as a distinct performance obligation, and they are satisfied at a point of time and recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Transaction processing services - The Joint Venture provides transaction processing (such as claims processing) services to hospitals, pharmacies and health systems via a cloud-based (SaaS) platform. The promised service is to stand ready to process transactions for our customers over the contractual period on an as needed basis. The revenue related to these services is recognized over time as the transactions are processed, and the revenue is recognized over the individual days in which the services are performed. Revenue for these services is recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services segments, with the exception of revenue related to postage that is generated through the delivery of certain of these services. Postage revenue is further discussed below and is separately presented on the statement of operations. Any fixed annual fees and implementation fees are recognized ratably over the contract period. Hosted solutions and software as a service ("SaaS") - The Joint Venture enters into arrangements whereby the Joint Venture provides the customer access to a Joint Venture-owned software solution, which are generally marketed under annual and multi-year arrangements. The customer is only provided "access" (not a license) to the software application. In these arrangements, the customer does not purchase equipment nor does the customer take physical possession of the software. The related revenue is recognized ratably over the contracted term. For fixed fee arrangements, revenue recognition begins after set-up and implementation are complete. For per-transaction fee arrangements, revenue is recognized as transactions are processed beginning on the service start date. Revenue for hosted solutions and SaaS, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Contract Balances The Joint Venture's payment terms vary by customer and product type. For certain products or services, the Joint Venture requires upfront payments before control of the product or service has transferred to the customer. For other products and services, the Joint Venture invoices the customer in arrears after providing the products or services. In addition, for certain contingent fee services, customers are billed in arrears, typically based upon a percentage of collections the Joint Venture makes on the customer's behalf. Under the new revenue standard, the Joint Venture generally recognizes a contract asset when revenue is recognized in advance of invoicing on a customer contract, unless the right to payment for that revenue is unconditional (i.e. requiring no further performance and only the passage of time). If a right to payment is determined to meet the criteria to be considered 'unconditional', then the Joint Venture will recognize a receivable. There were no impairment losses recognized on accounts receivable or contract assets in the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. 40 Table of Contents The Joint Venture records deferred revenues when billings or payments are received from customers in advance of its performance. Deferred revenue is generally recognized when transfer of control to customers occurs. The deferred revenue balance is driven by multiple factors, including the frequency of renewals, invoice timing, and invoice duration. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture expects 93% of the deferred revenue balance to be recognized in one year or less, and approximately $377 million of the beginning period balance was recognized during the nine months ended December 31, 2019. Costs to Obtain or Fulfill a Contract Sales commissions and certain other incentive payments (e.g., bonuses that are contingent solely on obtaining a contract or a pool of contracts) earned by the Joint Venture's sales organization are capitalized as incremental costs to obtain a contract. The Joint Venture typically does not offer commissions on contract renewals. Decremented commissions upon renewal (i.e., non-commensurate with initial commissions) are offered to the Joint Venture's sales associates for certain customers and are not material. Under ASC 606, all commissions and other qualifying incentive payments capitalized are amortized over an expected period of benefit defined as the initial contract term plus anticipated renewals. In contrast, under ASC 605 these capitalized costs were amortized over the specific revenue contract terms, which are typically 12 to 60 months. In making the significant judgment in determining the appropriate period of benefit, the Joint Venture evaluated both qualitative and quantitative factors such as the expected customer relationship period and technology obsolescence. In addition, prior to solution go-live, the Joint Venture incurs certain contract fulfillment costs primarily related to SaaS setup for our clients. These costs are capitalized to the extent they are directly related to a contract, are recoverable, and create a resource used to deliver the Joint Venture's SaaS services. Capitalized costs to fulfill a contract are amortized over the expected period of benefit. At December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had capitalized costs to obtain a contract of $11.4 million in prepaid and other current assets and $72.4 million in other noncurrent assets. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture recognized $4.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively, of amortization expense related to such capitalized costs, which is included in the total operating expenses. At December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had capitalized costs to fulfill a contract of $1.4 million in prepaid and other current assets and $8.7 million in other noncurrent assets. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture recognized $0.3 million and $0.9 million, respectively, of amortization expense related to such capitalized costs, which is included in cost of operations. Postage Revenues Postage revenues are the result of providing delivery services to customers in the Joint Venture's payment and communication solutions. Postage revenues are generally billed as a pass-through cost to the Joint Venture's customers. The service is part of a combined performance obligation with the printing and handling services provided to the customer because the postage services are not distinct within the context of the contract. The Joint Venture presents Postage Revenue separately from Solutions Revenue on the consolidated statements of operation as doing so makes the financial statements more informative for the users. The revenue related to the combined performance obligation of the postage, printing, and handling service is recognized as the transactions are processed, and the revenue is recognized over the individual days in which the services are performed. Arrangements with Multiple Performance Obligations The Joint Venture engages in customer arrangements which may include multiple performance obligations, such as any combination of software, hardware, implementation, SaaS-based offerings, consulting services, or maintenance services. For such arrangements, the Joint Venture allocates revenues to each performance obligation on a relative standalone selling price basis. For substantially all such arrangements, a performance obligation's standalone selling price is determined based on the directly observable prices charged to customers. When directly observable prices charged to customers are not available, other methods are used such as the adjusted market assessment approach, the expected cost plus a margin approach, or other approaches in cases where distinct performance obligations are not sold separately but instead sold at a bundled price. For performance obligations with historical pricing that is highly variable, the residual approach is used. Such instances primarily relate to the Joint Venture's perpetual software arrangements in which the Joint Venture sells the same products to different customers for a broad range of amounts. Remaining Performance Obligations The aggregate amount of transaction price allocated to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) for executed contracts includes deferred revenue and other revenue yet to be recognized from non-cancellable contracts. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture's total remaining performance obligations approximated $1.3 billion, of which approximately 55% is expected to be recognized over the next twelve months, and the remaining 45% thereafter. In this balance, the Joint Venture does not include the value of unsatisfied performance obligations related to those contracts for which it recognizes revenue at the amount for which it has the right to invoice for services performed. Additionally, this balance does not include revenue related to performance obligations that are part of a contract with an original expected duration of one year or less. Lastly, this balance does not include variable consideration allocated to the individual goods or services in a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same and that have the same pattern of transfer to the customer. Examples includes variable fees associated with transaction processing and contingent fee services. 41 Table of Contents Disaggregated Revenue The Joint Venture disaggregates the revenue from contracts with customers by operating segment as it believes doing so best depicts how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of the Joint Venture's revenue are affected by economic factors. See Note 9 in the Joint Venture unaudited financial statements included in Exhibit 99.1, "Segment Reporting" for the total revenue disaggregated by operating segment for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The Joint Venture's total revenue by disaggregated revenue source was generally consistent for each reportable segment for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 compared with the corresponding periods in 2018. In addition to disaggregating revenue by operating segment, the Joint Venture disaggregates revenue between revenue that is recognized over time and revenue that is recognized at a point in time. Approximately 97% of revenue was recognized over time and approximately 3% of revenue was recognized at a point in time for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, 95% of revenue was recognized over time and 5% was recognized at a point in time. Customer Incentives Certain customers, which include the Joint Venture's channel partners, may receive cash-based incentives or rebates based on actual sales and achievement of a cumulative level of sales, which are accounted for as variable consideration. The Joint Venture considers these amounts to be consideration payable to the customer, and therefore, the Joint Venture estimates these amounts based on the expected amount to be provided to customers and reduces the transaction price accordingly. Practical Expedients and Exemptions The Joint Venture has elected to utilize either the right to invoice practical expedient or the series-based variable consideration allocation framework for most transaction processing services not subject to contingencies. The Joint Venture also has elected to exclude sales taxes and other similar taxes from the measurement of the transaction price in contracts with customers. Therefore, revenue is recognized net of such taxes. In certain customer arrangements with customers, the Joint Venture determined there are certain promised goods or services which are immaterial in the context of the contract from both a quantitative and qualitative perspective, and therefore, the goods and services are disregarded when assessing the performance obligations in the customer arrangement. The Joint Venture has elected to apply the significant financing practical expedient, and as a result, the Joint Venture will not adjust the promised amount of consideration in a customer contract for the effects of a significant financing component when the period of time between when the Joint Venture transfers a promised good or service to a customer and when the customer pays for the good or service will be one year or less. Apart from the adoption of ASC 606, the Joint Venture believes there have been no other significant changes during the nine months ended December 31, 2019 to the items we previously disclosed as our critical accounting estimates in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations". Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This Quarterly Report contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. Any statements made in this quarterly report that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business plans and strategies. These statements often include words such as "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast," "outlook," "potential," "continues," "seeks," "predicts," and the negatives of these words and other similar expressions. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that factors affecting our actual financial results could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking 42 Table of Contents statements. Factors that could materially affect our financial results or such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following factors: macroeconomic and industry trends and adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets;

our ability to provide competitive services and prices while maintaining our margins;

our ability to retain or renew existing customers and attract new customers;

our ability to maintain the security and integrity of our data;

our ability to deliver services timely without interruption;

our ability to maintain our access to data sources;

government regulation and changes in the regulatory environment;

litigation or regulatory proceedings;

our ability to effectively manage our costs;

economic and political instability in the United States and international markets where we operate;

our ability to effectively develop and maintain strategic alliances and joint ventures;

our ability to timely develop new services and the market's willingness to adopt our new services;

our ability to manage and expand our operations and keep up with rapidly changing technologies;

our ability to make acquisitions and integrate the operations of acquired businesses;

our ability to protect and enforce our intellectual property, trade secrets and other forms of unpatented intellectual property;

our ability to defend our intellectual property from infringement claims by third parties;

the ability of our outside service providers and key vendors to fulfill their obligations to us;

further consolidation in our end-customer markets;

end-customer markets; losses against which we do not insure;

our ability to make timely payments of principal and interest on our indebtedness;

our ability to satisfy covenants in the agreements governing our indebtedness;

our ability to maintain our liquidity;

our reliance on key management personnel; and

our controlling stockholders. There may be other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including factors disclosed in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-230345) in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and in the section entitled "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in this report. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this report and the other public statements we may make from time to time in the context of these risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date on which made. We expressly disclaim any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this report. ITEM 3. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK Change Healthcare Inc. Change Healthcare Inc. holds an equity method investment in the LLC Units of the Joint Venture as well as, following the consummation of the offering of TEUs on July 1, 2019, investments in the amortizing notes and prepaid forward purchase contracts components of the TEUs issued by the Joint Venture. In the case of the equity method investment in the Joint Venture, Change Healthcare Inc. is only exposed to changes in the fair value of the investment to the extent that the changes in fair value are so significant and long-lasting that they represented an other than temporary impairment of the investment. In the case of the investments in the amortizing note and prepaid forward purchase contracts components of the TEUs, however, such investments are required to be remeasured to their respective fair value each quarter with the changes in those values affecting earnings and other comprehensive income of Change Healthcare Inc. 43 Table of Contents Change Healthcare LLC The Joint Venture has interest rate risk primarily related to borrowings under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities. Borrowings under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities bear interest at a rate equal to, at the Joint Venture's option, either (i) LIBOR for the relevant interest period, adjusted for statutory reserve requirements (which is subject, in the case of the Term Loan Facility, to a floor of 1.00% per annum and, in the case of the Revolving Credit Facility, to a floor of 0.00% per annum), plus an applicable margin or (ii) a base rate equal to the highest of (a) the rate of interest in effect as publicly announced by the administrative agent as its prime rate, (b) the federal funds effective rate plus 0.50% and (c) adjusted LIBOR for an interest period of one month plus 1.00% (which may be subject, solely in the case of the Term Loan Facility, to a floor of 2.00% per annum), in each case, plus an applicable margin. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had borrowings of $3,843.3 million (before unamortized debt discount) under the Senior Secured Credit Facilities. As of December 31, 2019, the LIBOR-based interest rate on the Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility were each LIBOR plus 2.5%. The Joint Venture manages economic risks, including interest rate, liquidity and credit risk, primarily by managing the amount, sources and duration of our debt funding and the use of derivative financial instruments. Specifically, the Joint Venture enters into interest rate cap agreements to manage exposures that arise from business activities that result in the receipt or payment of future known and uncertain cash amounts, the value of which are determined by interest rates. The Joint Venture's interest rate cap agreements are used to manage differences in the amount, timing and duration of our known or expected cash receipts and our known or expected cash payments principally related to our borrowings. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture's outstanding interest rate cap agreements were each designated as cash flow hedges of interest rate risk and were determined to be highly effective. A change in interest rates on variable rate debt may impact the Joint Venture's pretax earnings and cash flows. Based on the Joint Venture's outstanding debt as of December 31, 2019, and assuming that its mix of debt instruments, derivative financial instruments and other variables remain the same, the annualized effect of a one percentage point change in variable interest rates would have an annualized pretax impact on the Joint Venture's earnings and cash flows of approximately $19.4 million. In the future, in order to manage the Joint Venture's interest rate risk, it may refinance its existing debt, enter into additional interest rate cap agreements, modify its existing interest rate cap agreements or make changes that may impact its ability to treat its interest rate cap agreements as a cash flow hedge. However, the Joint Venture does not intend or expect to enter into derivative or interest rate cap agreement transactions for speculative purposes. ITEM 4. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES Disclosure Controls and Procedures Change Healthcare Inc.'s management, with the participation of its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, has evaluated the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the period covered by this report. The term "disclosure controls and procedures" as defined in Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") means controls and other procedures of a company that are designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by a company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the SEC's rules and forms and that such information is accumulated and communicated to management including the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as appropriate, to allow timely discussions regarding required disclosures. Management recognizes that any controls and procedures, no matter how well designed and operated, can provide only reasonable, not absolute, assurance of achieving their desired control objectives. Based on the evaluation of Change Healthcare Inc.'s disclosure controls and procedures as of the end of the period covered by this report, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer concluded that, as of such date, its disclosure controls and procedures were effective at a reasonable assurance level. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting During the quarter covered by this report, there have been no changes in Change Healthcare Inc.'s internal controls over financial reporting that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, its internal controls over financial reporting. 44 Table of Contents PART II. OTHER INFORMATION ITEM 1. LEGAL PROCEEDINGS Change Healthcare Inc. In the normal course of business, Change Healthcare Inc. may become subject to various claims and legal proceedings. As of December 31, 2019, Change Healthcare Inc. was not involved in any material pending legal proceedings. Change Healthcare LLC The Joint Venture is subject to various claims with customers and vendors, pending and potential legal actions for damages, investigations relating to governmental laws and regulations and other matters arising out of the normal conduct of its business. From time to time, the Joint Venture receives subpoenas or requests for information from various government agencies. The Joint Venture generally responds to such subpoenas and requests in a cooperative, thorough and timely manner. These responses sometimes require time and effort and can result in considerable costs being incurred by the Joint Venture. Such subpoenas and requests also can lead to the assertion of claims or the commencement of civil or criminal legal proceedings against the Joint Venture and other members of the health care industry, as well as to settlements. Additionally, in the normal course of business, the Joint Venture is involved in various claims and legal proceedings. While the ultimate resolution of these matters has yet to be determined, the Joint Venture does not believe that it is reasonably possible that their outcomes will have a material adverse effect on the Joint Venture's consolidated financial position, results of operations or liquidity. To reduce their exposure to an unexpected significant monetary award resulting from an adverse judicial decision, both Change Healthcare Inc. and Change Healthcare LLC maintain insurance that they believe is appropriate and adequate based on historical experience. Both Change Healthcare Inc. and Change Healthcare LLC advise their insurance carriers of any claims, threatened or pending, against them in the course of litigation and generally receives a reservation of rights letter from the carriers when such claims exceed applicable deductibles. ITEM 1A. RISK FACTORS In addition to the other information included in this report, you should carefully consider the factors discussed in "Risk Factors" included in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-230345), as well as the factors identified under "Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" at the end of Part I, Item 2 of this Quarterly Report, which could materially affect the Change Healthcare Inc.'s or the Joint Venture's business, financial condition or future results. The risks described in the Registration Statement on Form S-1 and this Quarterly Report are not the only risks Change Healthcare Inc. or the Joint Venture face. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem to be immaterial may also materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or operating results. ITEM 2. UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS None ITEM 3. DEFAULTS UPON SENIOR SECURITIES None ITEM 4. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES None ITEM 5. OTHER INFORMATION None 45 Table of Contents ITEM 6. EXHIBITS The exhibits listed on the accompanying Exhibit Index are filed, furnished or incorporated by reference (as stated therein) as part of this Quarterly Report. Exhibit Index Exhibit No. Description Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of Change Healthcare Inc., dated as of June 26, 2019 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.1 to the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 2, 2019). Amended and Restated Bylaws of Change Healthcare Inc., dated as of June 26, 2019 (incorporated by reference to Exhibit 3.2 to the Company's Form 8-K filed on July 2, 2019). Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and Rule 15d-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (filed herewith). Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) and Rule 15d-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (filed herewith). Certification of Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (furnished herewith). Certification of Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (furnished herewith). 99.1 Condensed financial information of Change Healthcare LLC as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, and for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. 101.INS XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.DEF XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.CAL XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.LAB XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 101.PRE XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document Certain agreements and other documents filed as exhibits to this Form10-Q contain representations and warranties that the parties thereto made to each other. These representations and warranties have been made solely for the benefit of the other parties to such agreements and may have been qualified by certain information that has been disclosed to the other parties to such agreements and other documents and that may not be reflected in such agreements and other documents. In addition, these representations and warranties may be intended as a way of allocating risks among parties if the statements contained therein prove to be incorrect, rather 46 Table of Contents than as actual statements of fact. Accordingly, there can be no reliance on any such representations and warranties as characterizations of the actual state of facts. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of any such representations and warranties may have changed since the date of such agreements and other documents. SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. Change Healthcare Inc. February 13, 2020 By /s/ Neil E. de Crescenzo Neil E. de Crescenzo Chief Executive Officer and Director (Principal Executive Officer) February 13, 2020 By /s/ Fredrik Eliasson Fredrik Eliasson Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer (Principal Financial Officer) 47 Exhibit 31.1 SARBANES-OXLEY SECTION 302(a) CERTIFICATION I, Neil E. de Crescenzo, certify that: I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Change Healthcare Inc. (the "registrant"); Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) for the registrant and have: Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; [Reserved] Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: February 13, 2020 By: /s/ Neil E. de Crescenzo Name: Neil E. de Crescenzo Title: President and Chief Executive Officer of Change Healthcare Inc. Exhibit 31.2 SARBANES-OXLEY SECTION 302(a) CERTIFICATION I, Fredrik Eliasson, certify that: I have reviewed this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q of Change Healthcare Inc. (the "registrant"); Based on my knowledge, this report does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this report; Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included in this report, fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the registrant as of, and for, the periods presented in this report; The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I are responsible for establishing and maintaining disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Exchange Act Rules 13a-15(e) and 15d-15(e)) for the registrant and have: Designed such disclosure controls and procedures, or caused such disclosure controls and procedures to be designed under our supervision, to ensure that material information relating to the registrant, including its consolidated subsidiaries, is made known to us by others within those entities, particularly during the period in which this report is being prepared; [Reserved] Evaluated the effectiveness of the registrant's disclosure controls and procedures and presented in this report our conclusions about the effectiveness of the disclosure controls and procedures, as of the end of the period covered by this report based on such evaluation; and Disclosed in this report any change in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the registrant's most recent fiscal quarter (the registrant's fourth fiscal quarter in the case of an annual report) that has materially affected, or is reasonably likely to materially affect, the registrant's internal control over financial reporting; and The registrant's other certifying officer(s) and I have disclosed, based on our most recent evaluation of internal control over financial reporting, to the registrant's auditors and the audit committee of the registrant's board of directors (or persons performing the equivalent functions): All significant deficiencies and material weaknesses in the design or operation of internal control over financial reporting which are reasonably likely to adversely affect the registrant's ability to record, process, summarize and report financial information; and Any fraud, whether or not material, that involves management or other employees who have a significant role in the registrant's internal control over financial reporting. Date: February 13, 2020 By: /s/ Fredrik Eliasson Name: Fredrik Eliasson Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Change Healthcare Inc. Exhibit 32.1 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002 In connection with the Quarterly Report of Change Healthcare Inc. (the "Company") on Form10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof (the "Report"), I, Neil E. de Crescenzo, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 1350, as adopted pursuant to § 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, in my capacity as an officer of the Company, that, to my knowledge: The Report fully complies with the requirements of section 13(a) or 15(d), as applicable, of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and The information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company. Date: February 13, 2020 By: /s/ Neil E. de Crescenzo Name: Neil E. de Crescenzo Title: President and Chief Executive Officer of Change Healthcare Inc. Exhibit 32.2 CERTIFICATION PURSUANT TO 18 U.S.C. SECTION 1350, AS ADOPTED PURSUANT TO SECTION 906 OF THE SARBANES-OXLEY ACT OF 2002 In connection with the Quarterly Report of Change Healthcare Inc. (the "Company") on Form10-Q for the period ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof (the "Report"), I, Fredrik Eliasson, certify, pursuant to 18 U.S.C. § 1350, as adopted pursuant to 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, in my capacity as an officer of the Company, that, to my knowledge:

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, in my capacity as an officer of the Company, that, to my knowledge: The Report fully complies with the requirements of section 13(a) or 15(d), as applicable, of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and The information contained in the Report fairly presents, in all material respects, the financial condition and results of operations of the Company.

Date: February 13, 2020 By: /s/ Fredrik Eliasson Name: Fredrik Eliasson Title: Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Change Healthcare Inc. Exhibit 99.1 Financial Information of Significant Equity Method Investee Change Healthcare LLC Index to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Explanatory Note 2 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 3 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 4 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets 5 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Members' Equity (Deficit) 6 Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 7 1 EXPLANATORY NOTE Unconsolidated Significant Subsidiary Change Healthcare Inc.'s ("the Company") primary asset is its interest in the Joint Venture which is accounted for using the equity method. As the Company's investment in the Joint Venture is considered to be significant, the Joint Venture's annual financial statements are required to be included as an exhibit to each Company Annual Report on Form 10-K in accordance with SEC Rule 3-09 of Regulation S-X. Given the significance of this investment to the financial position and results of operations of the Company, however, we have elected to include financial information of the Joint Venture in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. 2 Change Healthcare LLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and amounts in thousands, except unit and per unit data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Solutions revenue $ 752,533 $ 763,149 $ 2,288,305 $ 2,264,684 Postage revenue 55,693 58,788 171,288 180,706 Total revenue 808,226 821,937 2,459,593 2,445,390 Operating expenses: Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 339,413 339,485 998,943 1,007,328 Research and development 50,618 49,882 151,778 159,604 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 185,661 206,558 567,586 620,612 Customer postage 55,693 58,788 171,288 180,706 Depreciation and amortization 77,330 70,318 226,094 208,103 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 3,245 3,534 10,339 13,290 Gain on Sale of Business - (43) - (111,435) Total operating expenses 711,960 728,522 2,126,028 2,078,208 Operating income (loss) 96,266 93,415 333,565 367,182 Non-operating(income) and expense Interest expense, net 66,353 82,614 219,661 241,840 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,514 - 19,414 - Contingent consideration 900 (1,100) 1,809 (900) Other, net (2,718) (4,385) (10,881) (13,762) Total non-operating (income) and expense 67,049 77,129 230,003 227,178 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 29,217 16,286 103,562 140,004 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,974) 3,277 589 1,049 Net income (loss) $ 31,191 $ 13,009 $ 102,973 $ 138,955 Net income (loss) per common unit: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 0.35 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 0.34 $ 0.55 Weighted average common units outstanding: Basic 319,387,487 251,460,502 296,653,051 251,520,837 Diluted 322,197,051 253,318,833 300,058,108 253,366,866 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. 3 Change Healthcare LLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) $ 31,191 $ 13,009 $ 102,973 $ 138,955 Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,159 (8,057) 8,727 (14,809) Changes in fair value of interest rate cap, net of taxes 3,162 (21,804) (18,092) (14,275) Other comprehensive income (loss) 7,321 (29,861) (9,365) (29,084) Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 38,512 $ (16,852) $ 93,608 $ 109,871 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. 4 Change Healthcare LLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and amounts in thousands) December 31, March 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,183 $ 47,718 Restricted cash 314 1,176 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 724,908 759,502 Contract assets 130,824 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 155,276 172,067 Total current assets 1,085,505 980,463 Property and equipment, net 153,036 197,263 Goodwill 3,298,151 3,284,266 Intangible assets, net 1,225,424 1,320,161 Other noncurrent assets, net 528,545 421,985 Total assets $ 6,290,661 $ 6,204,138 Liabilities and members' equity Current liabilities: Drafts and accounts payable $ 49,478 $ 98,550 Accrued expenses 354,034 316,179 Deferred revenues 402,854 437,636 Due to related parties, net 22,817 34,629 Current portion of long-term debt 28,812 2,789 Total current liabilities 857,995 889,783 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 4,799,178 5,787,150 Deferred income tax liabilities 106,008 106,099 Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties 203,121 212,698 Other long-term liabilities 112,019 113,194 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 6) Members' equity (deficit) 212,340 (904,786) Total liabilities and members' equity $ 6,290,661 $ 6,204,138 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. 5 Change Healthcare LLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Members' Equity (Deficit) (unaudited and amounts in thousands) 2019 2018 Balance at March 31 $(904,786) $ (1,066,180) Cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle-revenue recognition 159,877 - Advances to Member - (208) Repurchase of equity awards - (4,838) Capital contribution from Member from exercise of equity awards - 205 Equity compensation expense 5,862 5,300 Net income (loss) 71,915 12,506 Foreign currency translation adjustment 756 (8,638) Change in fair value of interest rate cap agreements, net of taxes (18,098) 2,604 Other (409) 456 Balance at June 30 $(684,883) $ (1,058,793) Advances to Members, net - 2,844 Repurchase of equity awards - (2,249) Capital contribution from Member from exercise of equity awards 1,139 - Issuance of LLC units for IPO proceeds 601,429 - Issuance of tangible equity units 230,154 - Equity compensation expense 8,565 2,969 Net income (loss) (130) 113,440 Foreign currency translation adjustment 3,812 1,886 Change in fair value of interest rate cap agreements, net of taxes (3,156) 4,925 Other (1,110) (192) Balance at September 30 $ 155,820 $ (935,170) Advances to Member, net 7,043 - Capital contribution from Member from exercise of equity awards 1,313 - Exercise of equity awards - (338) Equity compensation expense 9,451 8,109 Net income (loss) 31,191 13,009 Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,159 (8,057) Change in fair value of interest rate cap agreements, net of taxes 3,162 (21,804) Other 201 (1,145) Balance at December 31 $ 212,340 $ (945,396) See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. 6 Change Healthcare LLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and amounts in thousands) Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 102,973 $ 138,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 226,094 208,103 Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale 10,456 10,880 Accretion and changes in estimate, net 10,339 13,290 Equity compensation 24,914 16,378 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (189) (17) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 14,406 15,786 Contingent consideration 1,809 (900) Gain on Sale of the Extended Care Business - (111,435) Loss on extinguishment of debt 19,414 - Other 3,374 1,943 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 14,719 (97,259) Contract assets 19,525 - Prepaid expenses and other (23,224) (10,302) Accounts payable (32,031) 5,190 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,994 78,344 Deferred Revenue (1,213) (25,493) Due to related party, net (4,404) 5,367 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 400,956 248,830 Cash flows from investing activities: Capitalized expenditures (187,177) (190,264) Proceeds from Sale of the Extended Care Business - 159,871 Proceeds from sale of real estate 29,813 - Investments in businesses (19,010) (2,985) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (176,374) (33,378) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of third party initial public offering and loan costs (8,555) - Payments under tax receivable agreements with related parties (27,227) (25,096) Payments on Term Loan Facility (1,052,750) (140,250) Receipts (payments) on derivative instruments 2,403 3,321 Payments of deferred financing obligations (2,441) (3,432) Capital contribution from Members from exercise of equity awards 2,338 205 Repurchase of equity awards - (7,425) Proceeds from Change Healthcare Inc. initial public offering 608,679 - Proceeds from debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc. 47,367 - Proceeds from forward purchase contract with Change Healthcare Inc. 232,929 - Advances to and refunds from Members 5,084 2,636 Payment of debt issued to Change Healthcare Inc. (7,332) - Other - (2,548) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (199,505) (172,589) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 526 (1,368) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,603 41,495 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 48,894 50,011 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 74,497 $ 91,506 See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements. 7 1. Nature of Business and Organization Nature of Business Change Healthcare LLC (the "Joint Venture") is a leading independent healthcare technology platform that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. The Joint Venture offers a comprehensive suite of software, analytics, technology enabled solutions that drive improved results in the complex workflows of healthcare system payers and providers. Organization In June 2016, Change Healthcare Inc., the Joint Venture, Change Healthcare Holdings, LLC, Change Healthcare Intermediate Holdings, LLC, Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. ("Legacy CHC") and its stockholders-including affiliates of The Blackstone Group, L.P. ("Blackstone") and Hellman & Friedman LLC ("Hellman & Friedman")-entered into an Agreement of Contribution and Sale (the "Contribution Agreement") with McKesson Corporation ("McKesson", together with Change Healthcare Inc., the "Members"). Under the terms of the Contribution Agreement, the parties agreed to form the Joint Venture, a joint venture that combined the majority of the McKesson Technology Solutions businesses, excluding McKesson's Enterprise Information Solutions business and RelayHealth Pharmacy Network (such contributed businesses, "Core MTS") with substantially all of the assets and operations of Legacy CHC, but excluding Legacy CHC's pharmacy claims switching and prescription routing businesses (such excluded businesses, the "eRx Network" and the businesses contributed by Legacy CHC, together with Core MTS, the "Contributed Businesses"). The creation of the Joint Venture, including the contribution of the Contributed Businesses and related transactions, is collectively referred to as the "Transactions". The Transactions closed on March 1, 2017. Basis of Accounting Due to the existence of shared control among the Members over all major financial and operating decisions of the Joint Venture and its consolidated subsidiaries, the assets and liabilities contributed to the Joint Venture were recognized in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements at their historical carrying values (i.e., joint venture accounting). Change Healthcare Inc. Initial Public Offering Effective July 1, 2019, Change Healthcare Inc. completed its initial public offering of 49,285,713 of common stock and a concurrent offering of 5,750,000 of tangible equity units ("TEUs"). The proceeds of the offering of common stock were subsequently contributed to the Joint Venture in exchange for an additional 49,285,713 units of the Joint Venture ("LLC Units"), which together with the Company's existing holdings represents an approximately 41% interest in the Joint Venture. The proceeds of the offering of TEUs were used to acquire instruments of the Joint Venture that, in economic terms, substantially mirror the terms of the TEUs included in Change Healthcare Inc.'s offering. The net proceeds received from Change Healthcare Inc. from the offering of common stock and the offering of TEUs were $603,787 and $276,633, respectively, and the Joint Venture, in turn, used the proceeds to repay $805,000 of its indebtedness under the Term Loan Facility without penalty in July 2019. 8 2. Basis of Presentation Principles of Consolidation The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") for interim financial information and with the instructions to Form 10-Q and Rule 10-01 of Regulation S-X of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Guidelines, Rules and Regulations ("Regulation S-X") and, in the opinion of management, reflect all normal recurring adjustments necessary for a fair presentation of results for the unaudited interim periods presented. Certain information and footnote disclosures normally included in annual financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP have been condensed or omitted. The results of operations for the interim period are not necessarily indicative of the results to be obtained for the full fiscal year. All intercompany accounts and transactions have been eliminated in the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Tangible Equity Units In connection with the initial public offering of Change Healthcare Inc., the Joint Venture completed an offering of TEUs that were issued to Change Healthcare Inc. Each TEU comprises an amortizing note and purchase contract, both of which are freestanding instruments and separate units of account. The amortizing notes were issued at par and are classified as debt on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet, with scheduled principal payments over the next twelve months reflected in current maturities of long-term debt. The purchase contracts are accounted for as prepaid forward contracts and classified as equity. The TEU proceeds and issuance costs were allocated to the amortizing notes and purchase contracts on a relative fair value basis, consistent with the methodology utilized by Change Healthcare Inc. See Note 12 for further discussion. Accounting Estimates The preparation of financial statements in conformity with GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the amounts reported in the condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes. The Joint Venture bases its estimates on historical experience, current business factors and various other assumptions that the Joint Venture believes are necessary to consider in order to form a basis for making judgments about the carrying values of assets and liabilities, the recorded amounts of revenue and expenses and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. The Joint Venture is subject to uncertainties such as the impact of future events, economic, environmental and political factors and changes in the Joint Venture's business environment; therefore, actual results could differ from these estimates. Accordingly, the accounting estimates used in the preparation of the Joint Venture's financial statements will change as new events occur, as more experience is acquired, as additional information is obtained and as the Joint Venture's operating environment changes. Such changes in estimates and refinements in estimation methodologies are reflected in the reported results of operations, and, if material, the effects of changes in estimates are disclosed in the notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements. Estimates and assumptions by management affect: the allowance for doubtful accounts; the fair value assigned to assets acquired and liabilities assumed in business combinations; tax receivable agreement obligations; the fair value of interest rate cap agreement obligations; contingent consideration; loss accruals; the carrying value of long-lived assets (including goodwill and intangible assets); the classification and measurement of assets held for sale; the measurement of the components of tangible equity units; the amortization period of long-lived assets (excluding goodwill); the carrying value, capitalization and amortization of software development costs; the provision and benefit for income taxes and related deferred tax accounts; certain accrued expenses; revenue recognition; contingencies; and the value attributed to equity awards. Allowance for Doubtful Accounts The allowance for doubtful accounts of $22,069 and $20,438 at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, respectively, reflects the Joint Venture's best estimate of losses inherent in the Joint Venture's receivables portfolio determined on the basis of historical experience, specific allowances for known troubled accounts and other currently available evidence. Accounting Pronouncements Not Yet Adopted In February 2016, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") issued Accounting Standards Update ("ASU")No. 2016-02, which generally requires that all lease obligations be recognized on the balance sheet at the present value of the remaining lease payments with a corresponding lease asset. As originally issued, the standard required that companies adopt the standard using the modified retrospective transition method and report a cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings in the earliest comparative period presented. In July 2018, the FASB issued ASU No. 2018-11 which provides companies with the 9 option to apply this cumulative effect adjustment to the opening balance of retained earnings in the period of adoption instead of the earliest comparative period presented. This update is scheduled to be effective for the Joint Venture beginning April 1, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The Joint Venture will utilize the modified retrospective approach upon adoption. The Joint Venture is currently assessing the potential effects this update may have on its condensed consolidated financial statements. In June 2016, the FASB issued ASUNo. 2016-13, as amended by ASU No. 2018-19, which requires that a financial asset (or group of financial assets) measured at amortized cost be presented at the net amount expected to be collected based on relevant information about past events, including historical experience, current conditions and reasonable and supportable forecasts that affect the collectability of the reported amount. This update is scheduled to be effective for the Joint Venture beginning April 1, 2021, with early adoption permitted beginning April 1, 2019. The Joint Venture is currently assessing the potential effects this update may have on its condensed consolidated financial statements. In August 2018, the FASB issued ASUNo. 2018-13, which modifies the disclosure requirements related to fair value measurements based on the FASB Concepts Statements. This update eliminates certain disclosures, modifies others and, in certain cases, requires additional disclosures. This update is effective for the Joint Venture beginning April 1, 2020, with earlier adoption permitted. The Joint Venture is currently assessing the potential effects this update may have on its condensed consolidated financial statements. In August 2018, the FASB issued ASUNo. 2018-15, which aligns the requirements for capitalizing implementation costs incurred in a hosting arrangement that is a service contract with the requirements for capitalizing implementation costs incurred to develop or obtain internal-use software. This update also requires that the effects of such capitalized costs be classified in the same respective caption of the statement of operations, balance sheet and cash flows as the underlying hosting arrangement. Upon adoption, a company may elect to either retrospectively restate each prior reporting period or apply the update prospectively to all implementation costs incurred after the effective date. This update is scheduled to be effective for the Joint Venture beginning April 1, 2020, with early adoption permitted. The Joint Venture is currently assessing both the method of adoption and the potential effects this update may have on its condensed consolidated financial statements. Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2018-16, which adds the Overnight Index Swap rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate as a benchmark interest rate for hedging purposes. As the adoption of this update applies only to qualifying new or redesignated hedging relationships entered into following the date of adoption, its adoption has no immediate effect on the Joint Venture's condensed consolidated financial statements. In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2018-02, which allows a reclassification from accumulated other comprehensive income to retained earnings for stranded tax effects resulting from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 ("Tax Legislation"). Because the Joint Venture's financial statements do not separately classify the components of members' deficit, the effect of the adoption of this update was limited to the separate disclosure in Note 10 related to the reclassification of such stranded costs from accumulated comprehensive income (loss) to accumulated deficit. In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted FASB ASUNo. 2018-07, which expands the scope of Topic 718 to include share-based payment transactions for acquiring goods and services from nonemployees. Among other provisions, the measurement date for awards to nonemployees changed from the earlier of the date at which a commitment for performance by the counterparty is reached or the date at which performance is complete under the previous guidance to the grant date under this update. Because the Joint Venture's equity-based compensation was previously subject to remeasurement at fair value each quarter under the previous authoritative literature, the effect of the adoption of this update had no material effect on the Joint Venture's condensed consolidated financial statements. In April 2019, the Joint Venture adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, which replaced most prior general and industry specific revenue recognition guidance with a principles-based comprehensive revenue recognition framework. Under this revised framework, a company recognizes revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods and services to customers in an amount that reflects the consideration to which the company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods and services. All of the Joint Venture's revenue is accounted for under ASC 606. The Joint Venture adopted ASC 606 using the modified retrospective transition method applied only to contracts that were not completed as of the date of initial application. The Joint Venture has also elected the contract modification transition practical expedient, and as a result, will treat all contract modifications entered into prior to adoption date as if they were part of the original 10 contract. The adoption of the new revenue standard utilizing these transition methods resulted in a cumulative effect adjustment that reduced members' equity (deficit) as of April 1, 2019 by $159,877. After assessing all potential impacts of adopting the new standard on its consolidated financial statements, related disclosures, and necessary control and process changes, the Joint Venture has noted the following to be the most notable impacts of adopting the new standard: Revenue for certain contingent fee service arrangements will be accelerated as revenue for these arrangements is recognized as the services are performed.

Revenue related to certain time-based software and content license agreements will be accelerated. The license component for certain time- based software will be recognized upon delivery to the customer ("point in time"), or in the case of software that requires significant production, modification or customization, recognized as the implementation work is performed. A non-license component (e.g., technical support) will be recognized over the respective contract terms ("over time").

time-based software and content license agreements will be accelerated. The license component for certain time- based software will be recognized upon delivery to the customer ("point in time"), or in the case of software that requires significant production, modification or customization, recognized as the implementation work is performed. A non-license component (e.g., technical support) will be recognized over the respective contract terms ("over time"). Incremental costs to obtain contracts and qualifying costs to fulfill will be capitalized and amortized over the period of benefit. The net result of this change was an increase to capitalized contract costs on the balance sheet; these capitalized costs will be amortized and recognized as expense over an incrementally longer period of time. 11 The following tables represent the impact of the new standard on the Joint Venture's unaudited financial statements as of and for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 Three Months Ended December 31, Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Impacts Without As Impacts Without As As from Adoption Reported As from Adoption Reported Reported Adoption (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Reported Adoption (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Revenue: Solutions revenue $ 752,533 $ 24,002 $ 776,535 $ 763,149 $ 2,288,305 $ (7,583) $ 2,280,722 $ 2,264,684 Postage revenue 55,693 - 55,693 58,788 171,288 - 171,288 180,706 Total revenue 808,226 24,002 832,228 821,937 2,459,593 (7,583) 2,452,010 2,445,390 Operating expenses: Cost of operations (exclusive of depreciation and amortization below) 339,413 1,239 340,652 339,485 998,943 3,042 1,001,985 1,007,328 Research and development 50,618 - 50,618 49,882 151,778 - 151,778 159,604 Sales, marketing, general and administrative 185,661 5,064 190,725 206,558 567,586 14,829 582,415 620,612 Customer postage 55,693 - 55,693 58,788 171,288 - 171,288 180,706 Depreciation and amortization 77,330 - 77,330 70,318 226,094 - 226,094 208,103 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 3,245 - 3,245 3,534 10,339 - 10,339 13,290 Gain on Sale of Business - - - (43) - - - (111,435) Total operating expenses 711,960 6,303 718,263 728,522 2,126,028 17,871 2,143,899 2,078,208 Operating income (loss) 96,266 17,699 113,965 93,415 333,565 (25,454) 308,111 367,182 Non-operating (income) and expense Interest expense, net 66,353 - 66,353 82,614 219,661 - 219,661 241,840 Loss on extinguishment of debt 2,514 - 2,514 - 19,414 - 19,414 - Contingent consideration 900 - 900 (1,100) 1,809 - 1,809 (900) Other, net (2,718) - (2,718) (4,385) (10,881) - (10,881) (13,762) Total non-operating (income) and expense 67,049 - 67,049 77,129 230,003 - 230,003 227,178 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) 29,217 17,699 46,916 16,286 103,562 (25,454) 78,108 140,004 Income tax provision (benefit) (1,974) (70) (2,044) 3,277 589 (2,353) (1,764) 1,049 Net income (loss) $ 31,191 $ 17,769 $ 48,960 $ 13,009 $ 102,973 $ (23,101) $ 79,872 $ 138,955 Net income (loss) per common unit: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.35 $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.55 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.05 $ 0.15 $ 0.05 $ 0.34 $ (0.08) $ 0.27 $ 0.55 12 March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 Impacts Without from Adoption As Reported As Reported Adoption (ASC 605) (ASC 605) Assets $ $ $ $ Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 74,183 - 74,183 47,718 Restricted cash 314 - 314 1,176 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 724,908 22,589 747,497 759,502 Contract assets 130,824 (130,824) - - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 155,276 20,318 175,594 172,067 Total current assets 1,085,505 (87,917) 997,588 980,463 Property and equipment, net 153,036 - 153,036 197,263 Goodwill 3,298,151 - 3,298,151 3,284,266 Intangible assets, net 1,225,424 - 1,225,424 1,320,161 Other noncurrent assets, net 528,545 (47,370) 481,175 421,985 Total assets $ 6,290,661 $ (135,287) $ 6,155,374 $ 6,204,138 Liabilities and members' deficit Current liabilities: Drafts and accounts payable $ 49,478 $ - $ 49,478 $ 98,550 Accrued expenses 354,034 - 354,034 316,179 Deferred revenues 402,854 47,649 450,503 437,636 Due to related parties, net 22,817 - 22,817 34,629 Current portion of long-term debt 28,812 - 28,812 2,789 Total current liabilities 857,995 47,649 905,644 889,783 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 4,799,178 - 4,799,178 5,787,150 Deferred income tax liabilities 106,008 - 106,008 106,099 Tax receivable agreement obligations to related parties 203,121 - 203,121 212,698 Other long-term liabilities 112,019 199 112,218 113,194 Commitments and contingencies Members' deficit 212,340 (183,135) 29,205 (904,786) Total liabilities and members' deficit $ 6,290,661 $ (135,287) $ 6,155,374 $ 6,204,138 The adoption of the new standard had an immaterial impact on the Joint Venture's unaudited statement of cash flows for the nine months ended December 31, 2019. See Note 3, Revenue Recognition for more information. 3. Revenue Recognition The Joint Venture generates most of its solutions revenue by using technology solutions (generally Software as a Service ("SaaS")) to provide services to its customers that automate and simplify business and administrative functions for payers, providers, pharmacies, and channel partners and through the licensing of software, software systems (consisting of software, hardware and maintenance support) and content. The Joint Venture recognizes revenue when the customer obtains control of the good or service through the Joint Venture satisfying a performance obligation by transferring the promised good or service to the customer. 13 Principal Revenue Generating Products and Services Content license subscriptions and time-basedsoftware - The Joint Venture's content license subscriptions and time-based software arrangements provide a license to use a software for a specified period of time. At the end of the contractual period, the customer either renews the license for an additional term or ceases to use the software. Software licenses are typically delivered to the customer with functionality that the customer can benefit from the software on its own or together with readily available resources. As contracts for these solutions generally do not price individual components separately, the Joint Venture allocates the transaction price to the license and ongoing support performance obligations based on standalone selling price ("SSP"), primarily determined by historical value relationships between licenses and ongoing support and updates. Revenue allocated to content license subscriptions and time-based software license agreements is generally recognized at the point-in-time of delivery of the license or the content update upon transfer of control of the underlying license to the customer. Generally, software implementation fees are recognized over the implementation period through an input measure of progress method. Revenue allocated to maintenance and support is recognized ratably over the period covered by the agreements, as passage of time represents a faithful depiction of the transfer of these services. In some cases, software arrangements provide licenses to several software applications that are highly integrated with the implementation services and software updates and cannot function separately. The bundle is a single performance obligation since the individually promised goods and services are not distinct in the context of the contract because the related implementation services significantly modify and customize the software and the updates provided to the integrated software solution are critical to the software's utility. The related revenue is recognized on a straight-line basis, ratably over the contractual term due to the frequency and criticality of the updates throughout the license period. Revenue for content license subscriptions and time-based software, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics segment. Contingent fee services - The Joint Venture provides services to customers in which the transaction price is contingent on future occurrences, such as savings generated or amounts collected on behalf of its customers through the delivery of its services. In some cases, the Joint Venture performs services in advance of invoicing the customer, thereby creating a contract asset. Revenue in these arrangements is estimated and constrained until the Joint Venture determines that it is probable a significant revenue reversal will not occur, and variable consideration is allocated to the performance obligation for which the Joint Venture earns a contingent fee. The Joint Venture uses the expected value method when estimating variable consideration, as the Joint Venture has a large number of contracts with similar characteristics and considers a portfolio of data from other similar contracts to form its estimate of expected value. Revenue for contingent fee services, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Perpetual software licenses - The Joint Venture's perpetual software arrangements provide a license for a customer to use software in perpetuity. Software licenses are typically delivered to the customer with functionality from which the customer can benefit from the license on its own or together with readily available resources. Perpetual software arrangements are recognized at the time of delivery or through an input measure of progress method over the installation period if the arrangements require significant production or modification or customization of the software. Contracts accounted for through an input measure of progress method are generally measured based on the ratio of labor hours incurred to date to total estimated labor hours to be incurred. Software implementation fees are recognized as the work is performed or under the input method for perpetual software. Hardware revenues are generally recognized upon delivery. Maintenance is recognized ratably over the term of the agreement as passage of time represents a faithful depiction of the transfer of these services. License, implementation, hardware and maintenance revenue for these arrangements, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics segment. Professional services - The Joint Venture provides training and consulting services to its customers, and the services may be fixed fee or time and materials based. Consulting services that fall outside of the standard implementation services vary depending on the scope and complexity of the service requested by the customer. Consulting services are deemed to be capable of being distinct from other products and services, and the services are satisfied either at a point of time or over time based on delivery and are recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Training services are usually provided as an optional service to enhance the customer's experience with a software product or provides additional education surrounding the general topic of the solution. Training services are capable of being distinct from other products and services. The Joint Venture treats training services as a distinct performance obligation, and they are satisfied at a point of time and recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Transaction processing services-The Joint Venture provides transaction processing (such as claims processing) services to hospitals, pharmacies and health systems via a cloud-based (SaaS) platform. The promised service is to stand ready to process transactions for our customers over the contractual period on an as needed basis. The revenue related to these services is recognized over time as the transactions are processed, and the revenue is recognized over the individual days in which the services are performed. Revenue for these services is recognized as solutions revenue in the Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services segments, with the exception of revenue related to postage that is generated through the delivery of certain of these services. Postage revenue is further discussed below and is separately presented on the statement of operations. Any fixed annual fees and implementation fees are recognized ratably over the contract period. 14 Hosted solutions and software as a service ("SaaS")-The Joint Venture enters into arrangements whereby the Joint Venture provides the customer access to a Joint Venture-owned software solution, which are generally marketed under annual and multi-year arrangements. The customer is only provided "access" (not a license) to the software application. In these arrangements, the customer does not purchase equipment nor does the customer take physical possession of the software. The related revenue is recognized ratably over the contracted term. For fixed fee arrangements, revenue recognition begins after set-up and implementation are complete. For per-transaction fee arrangements, revenue is recognized as transactions are processed beginning on the service start date. Revenue for hosted solutions and SaaS, which is included in solutions revenue, is generated by the Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services segments. Contract Balances The Joint Venture's payment terms vary by customer and product type. For certain products or services, the Joint Venture requires upfront payments before control of the product or service has transferred to the customer. For other products and services, the Joint Venture invoices the customer in arrears after providing the products or services. In addition, for certain contingent fee services, customers are billed in arrears, typically based upon a percentage of collections the Joint Venture makes on the customer's behalf. Under the new revenue standard, the Joint Venture generally recognizes a contract asset when revenue is recognized in advance of invoicing on a customer contract, unless the right to payment for that revenue is unconditional (i.e. requiring no further performance and only the passage of time). If a right to payment is determined to meet the criteria to be considered 'unconditional', then the Joint Venture will recognize a receivable. There were no impairment losses recognized on accounts receivable or contract assets during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. The Joint Venture records deferred revenues when billings or payments are received from customers in advance of its performance. Deferred revenue is generally recognized when transfer of control to customers occurs. The deferred revenue balance is driven by multiple factors, including the frequency of renewals, invoice timing, and invoice duration. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture expects 93% of the deferred revenue balance to be recognized in one year or less, and approximately $377,000 of the beginning period balance was recognized during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Costs to Obtain or Fulfill a Contract Sales commissions and certain other incentive payments (e.g., bonuses that are contingent solely on obtaining a contract or a pool of contracts) earned by the Joint Venture's sales organization are capitalized as incremental costs to obtain a contract. The Joint Venture typically does not offer commissions on contract renewals. Decremented commissions upon renewal (i.e., non-commensurate with initial commissions) are offered to the Joint Venture's sales associates for certain customers and are not material. Under ASC 606, all commissions and other qualifying incentive payments capitalized are amortized over an expected period of benefit defined as the initial contract term plus anticipated renewals. In contrast, under ASC 605 these capitalized costs were amortized over the specific revenue contract terms, which are typically 12 to 60 months. In making the significant judgment in determining the appropriate period of benefit, the Joint Venture evaluated both qualitative and quantitative factors such as the expected customer relationship period and technology obsolescence. In addition, prior to solution go-live, the Joint Venture incurs certain contract fulfillment costs primarily related to SaaS setup for our clients. These costs are capitalized to the extent they are directly related to a contract, are recoverable, and create a resource used to deliver the Joint Venture's SaaS services. Capitalized costs to fulfill a contract are amortized over the expected period of benefit. At December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had capitalized costs to obtain a contract of $11,353 in prepaid and other current assets and $72,414 in other noncurrent assets. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture recognized $4,672 and $13,879 of amortization expense related to such capitalized costs, respectively, which is included in the total operating expenses. At December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture had capitalized costs to fulfill a contract of $1,442 in prepaid and other current assets and $8,713 in other noncurrent assets. During the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture recognized $332 and $941 of amortization expense, respectively, related to such capitalized costs, which is included in cost of operations. 15 Postage Revenues Postage revenues are the result of providing delivery services to customers in the Joint Venture's payment and communication solutions. Postage revenues are generally billed as a pass-through cost to the Joint Venture's customers. The service is part of a combined performance obligation with the printing and handling services provided to the customer because the postage services are not distinct within the context of the contract. The Joint Venture presents Postage Revenue separately from Solutions Revenue on the consolidated statements of operations as doing so makes the financial statements more informative for the users. The revenue related to the combined performance obligation of the postage, printing, and handling service is recognized as the transactions are processed, and the revenue is recognized over the individual days in which the services are performed. Arrangements with Multiple Performance Obligations The Joint Venture engages in customer arrangements which may include multiple performance obligations, such as any combination of software, hardware, implementation, SaaS-based offerings, consulting services, or maintenance services. For such arrangements, the Joint Venture allocates revenues to each performance obligation on a relative standalone selling price basis. For substantially all such arrangements, a performance obligation's standalone selling price is determined based on the directly observable prices charged to customers. When directly observable prices charged to customers are not available, other methods are used such as the adjusted market assessment approach, the expected cost plus a margin approach, or other approaches in cases where distinct performance obligations are not sold separately but instead sold at a bundled price. For performance obligations with historical pricing that is highly variable, the residual approach is used. Such instances primarily relate to the Joint Venture's perpetual software arrangements in which the Joint Venture sells the same products to different customers for a broad range of amounts. Remaining Performance Obligations The aggregate amount of transaction price allocated to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) for executed contracts includes deferred revenue and other revenue yet to be recognized from non-cancellable contracts. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture's total remaining performance obligations approximated $1,301,000, of which approximately 55% is expected to be recognized over the next twelve months, and the remaining 45% thereafter. In this balance, the Joint Venture does not include the value of unsatisfied performance obligations related to those contracts for which it recognizes revenue at the amount for which it has the right to invoice for services performed. Additionally, this balance does not include revenue related to performance obligations that are part of a contract with an original expected duration of one year or less. Lastly, this balance does not include variable consideration allocated to the individual goods or services in a series of distinct goods or services that are substantially the same and that have the same pattern of transfer to the customer. Examples includes variable fees associated with transaction processing and contingent fee services. Disaggregated Revenue The Joint Venture disaggregates the revenue from contracts with customers by operating segment as it believes doing so best depicts how the nature, amount, timing and uncertainty of the Joint Venture's revenue are affected by economic factors. See Note 9, Segment Reporting for the total revenue disaggregated by operating segment for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. The Joint Venture's total revenue by disaggregated revenue source was generally consistent for each reportable segment for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. In addition to disaggregating revenue by operating segment, the Joint Venture disaggregates revenue between revenue that is recognized over time and revenue that is recognized at a point in time. Approximately 97% of revenue was recognized over time and approximately 3% of revenue was recognized at a point in time for the three months ended December 31, 2019. For the nine months ended December 31, 2019, 95% of revenue was recognized over time and 5% was recognized at a point in time. Customer Incentives Certain customers, which include the Joint Venture's channel partners, may receive cash-based incentives or rebates based on actual sales and achievement of a cumulative level of sales, which are accounted for as variable consideration. The Joint Venture considers these amounts to be consideration payable to the customer, and therefore, the Joint Venture estimates these amounts based on the expected amount to be provided to customers and reduces the transaction price accordingly. 16 Practical Expedients and Exemptions The Joint Venture has elected to utilize either the right to invoice practical expedient or the series-based variable consideration allocation framework for most transaction processing services not subject to contingencies. The Joint Venture also has elected to exclude sales taxes and other similar taxes from the measurement of the transaction price in contracts with customers. Therefore, revenue is recognized net of such taxes. In certain customer arrangements with customers, the Joint Venture determined there are certain promised goods or services which are immaterial in the context of the contract from both a quantitative and qualitative perspective, and therefore, the goods and services are disregarded when assessing the performance obligations in the customer arrangement. The Joint Venture has elected to apply the significant financing practical expedient, and as a result, the Joint Venture will not adjust the promised amount of consideration in a customer contract for the effects of a significant financing component when the period of time between when the Joint Venture transfers a promised good or service to a customer and when the customer pays for the good or service will be one year or less. 4. Interest Rate Cap Agreements Risk Management Objective of Using Derivatives The Joint Venture is exposed to certain risks arising from both its business operations and economic conditions. The Joint Venture principally manages its exposures to a wide variety of business and operational risks through management of its core business activities. The Joint Venture manages economic risks, including interest rate, liquidity and credit risk, primarily by managing the amount, sources and duration of its debt funding and the use of derivative financial instruments. Specifically, the Joint Venture enters into derivative financial instruments to manage differences in the amount, timing and duration of the Joint Venture's known or expected cash receipts and its known or expected cash payments principally related to the Joint Venture's borrowings. Cash Flow Hedges of Interest Rate Risk The Joint Venture's objectives in using interest rate derivatives are to add stability to interest expense and to manage its exposure to interest rate movements. To accomplish these objectives, the Joint Venture primarily uses interest rate cap agreements as part of its interest rate risk management strategy. In March 2016 and 2017, Legacy CHC and the Joint Venture, respectively, executed annuitized interest rate cap agreements with a combined notional amount of $650,000 and $750,000, respectively, to limit the exposure of the variable component of interest rates under the then existing term loan facility or future variable rate indebtedness, each beginning in March 2017 and expiring in March 2020. In August 2018, the Joint Venture executed additional annuitized interest rate cap agreements with notional amounts of $500,000 and $1,500,000, respectively, to limit the exposure of the variable component of interest rates under the term loan facility or future variable rate indebtedness to a maximum of 1.0%. The $500,000 interest rate cap agreement began effective August 31, 2018 and expires March 31, 2020. The $1,500,000 interest rate cap agreement begins effective March 31, 2020 and expires December 31, 2021. As of December 31, 2019, each of the Joint Venture's outstanding interest rate cap agreements was designated as a cash flow hedge of interest rate risk and was determined to be highly effective. Following the adoption of ASU 2017-12, all changes in the fair value of derivatives designated and that qualify as cash flow hedges are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income and are subsequently reclassified into earnings in the period that the hedged forecasted transaction affects earnings. Amounts reported in accumulated other comprehensive income related to derivatives will be reclassified to interest expense as interest payments are made on the Joint Venture's variable-rate debt. During the twelve months subsequent to December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture estimates that $17,703 will be reclassified as an increase to interest expense. 17 The following table summarizes the fair value of the Joint Venture's derivative instruments at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019: Fair Values of Derivative Financial Instruments Asset (Liability) Balance Sheet Location March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 Derivative financial instruments designated as hedging instruments: Interest rate cap agreements Prepaid and other current assets $ 224 $ 8,766 Interest rate cap agreements Accrued expenses (15,237) (2,160) Interest rate cap agreements Other long-term liabilities (17,535) (16,846) $ (32,548) $ (10,240) Tabular Disclosure of the Effect of Derivative Instruments on the Statement of Operations The effect of the derivative instruments on the accompanying condensed consolidated statements of operations for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 is summarized in the following table: Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Derivative financial instruments in cash flow hedging relationships: Gain/ (loss) related to effective portion of derivative financial instruments recognized in other comprehensive income (loss) $ 697 $ (20,553) $ (19,989) $ (8,685) Gain/ (loss) related to portion of derivative financial instruments reclassified from accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to interest expense $ 2,465 $ (1,251) $ 1,897 $ (3,956) Credit Risk-related Contingent Features The Joint Venture has agreements with each of its derivative counterparties providing that if the Joint Venture defaults on any of its indebtedness, including a default where repayment of the indebtedness has not been accelerated by the lender, then the Joint Venture also could be declared in default on its derivative obligations. As of December 31, 2019, the termination value of derivative financial instruments in a net liability position, which includes accrued interest but excludes any adjustment for nonperformance risk, was $33,481. If the Joint Venture had breached any of these provisions at December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture could have been required to settle its obligations under the agreements at this termination value. The Joint Venture does not offset any derivative financial instruments, and the derivative financial instruments are not subject to collateral posting requirements. 5. Fair Value Measurements Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value on a Recurring Basis The Joint Venture's assets and liabilities that are measured at fair value on a recurring basis consist of the Joint Venture's derivative financial instruments and contingent consideration obligations. The tables below summarize these items as of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019, aggregated by the level in the fair value hierarchy within which those measurements fall. 18 Quoted in Significant Balance at Markets Significant Other Unobservable Description December 31, Identical Observable Inputs Inputs 2019 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Interest rate cap agreements $ (32,548) $ - $ (32,548) $ - Contingent consideration obligation (4,900) - - (4,900) Total $ (37,448) $ - $ (32,548) $ (4,900) Quoted in Significant Balance at Markets Significant Other Unobservable Description March 31, Identical Observable Inputs Inputs 2019 (Level 1) (Level 2) (Level 3) Interest rate cap agreements $ (10,240) $ - $ (10,240) $ - Contingent consideration obligation (3,091) - - (3,091) Total $ (13,331) $ - $ (10,240) $ (3,091) The valuation of the Joint Venture's derivative financial instruments is determined using widely accepted valuation techniques, including discounted cash flow analysis on the expected cash flows of each derivative. This analysis reflects the contractual terms of the derivative, including the period to maturity, and uses observable market-based inputs, including interest rate curves. The fair value of the interest rate cap agreements is determined using the market standard methodology of netting the discounted future fixed cash payments (or receipts) and the discounted expected variable cash receipts (or payments) using the overnight index swap rate as the discount rate. The Joint Venture incorporates credit valuation adjustments to appropriately reflect both its own nonperformance risk and the respective counterparty's nonperformance risk in the fair value measurements. In adjusting the fair value of its derivative contracts for the effect of nonperformance risk, the Joint Venture has considered the impact of netting and any applicable credit enhancements and measures the credit risk of its derivative financial instruments that are subject to master netting agreements on a net basis by counterparty portfolio. Although the Joint Venture has determined that the majority of the inputs used to value its derivatives fall within Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy, the credit valuation adjustments associated with its derivatives utilize Level 3 inputs to evaluate the likelihood of default by itself and by its counterparties. As of December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture determined that the credit valuation adjustments are not significant to the overall valuation of its derivatives. As a result, the Joint Venture determined that its derivative valuations in their entirety are classified in Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. The valuation of the Joint Venture's contingent consideration obligation was determined using a discounted cash flow method as applied to cash flows determined through a Monte Carlo Simulation. This analysis reflects the contractual terms of the purchase agreements (e.g., minimum and maximum payments, length of earn-out periods, manner of calculating any amounts due, etc.) and utilizes assumptions with regard to future cash flows, probabilities of achieving such future cash flows and a discount rate. Significant increases with respect to assumptions as to future revenue and probabilities of achieving such future revenue would have resulted in a higher fair value measurement while an increase in the discount rate would have resulted in a lower fair value measurement. 19 The table below presents a reconciliation of the fair value of the liabilities that use significant unobservable inputs (Level 3): Three Months Three Months Nine Months Nine Months Ended Ended Ended Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Balance at beginning of period $ (4,000) $ (4,100) $ (3,091) $ (4,000) Adjustment of provisional amounts - - - 100 Gain/ (loss) included in contingent consideration (900) 1,100 (1,809) 900 Balance at end of period $ (4,900) $ (3,000) $ (4,900) $ (3,000) Assets and Liabilities Measured at Fair Value upon Initial Recognition The carrying amount and the estimated fair value of financial instruments held by the Joint Venture at December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2019 were: December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Carrying Carrying Amount Fair Value Amount Fair Value Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,183 $ 74,183 $ 47,718 $ 47,718 Accounts receivable $ 724,908 $ 724,908 $ 759,502 $ 759,502 Senior Credit Facilities (Level 2) $ 3,781,392 $ 3,857,662 $ 4,804,905 $ 4,834,800 Senior Notes (Level 2) $ 982,067 $ 1,035,000 $ 979,905 $ 990,000 Debt component of tangible equity units (Level 2) $ 38,626 $ 40,365 $ - $ - The carrying amounts of cash equivalents and accounts receivable approximate fair value because of their short-term maturities. The fair value of the Senior Credit Facilities and Senior Notes is based upon market quotes and trades by investors in partial interests of these instruments. The fair value of the debt component of tangible equity units is based on a discounted cash flow analysis. Investments in Businesses In December 2018, the Joint Venture purchased $15,000 of preferred shares of a health care company and $500 of preferred shares in a related company holding certain intellectual property, each of which is classified within Other noncurrent assets, net on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheets. Because this investment has no readily determinable fair value, the Joint Venture measures this investment at cost minus impairment, if any, plus or minus changes resulting from observable price changes in orderly transactions for the identical or a similar investment of the same issuer. The Joint Venture recognized no changes in the value of this investment during the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019. 6. Legal Proceedings The Joint Venture is subject to various claims with customers and vendors, pending and potential legal actions for damages, investigations relating to governmental laws and regulations and other matters arising out of the normal conduct of its business. Government Subpoenas and Investigations From time to time, the Joint Venture receives subpoenas or requests for information from various government agencies. The Joint Venture generally responds to such subpoenas and requests in a cooperative, thorough and timely manner. These responses sometimes require time and effort and can result in considerable costs being incurred by the Joint Venture. Such subpoenas and requests also can lead to the assertion of claims or the commencement of civil or criminal legal proceedings against the Joint Venture and other members of the health care industry, as well as to settlements. 20 Other Matters Additionally, in the normal course of business, the Joint Venture is involved in various claims and legal proceedings. While the ultimate resolution of ongoing matters has yet to be determined, the Joint Venture does not believe that their outcomes will have a material adverse effect on the Joint Venture's consolidated financial position, results of operations or liquidity. 7. Income Taxes The Joint Venture is treated as a partnership for income tax purposes and is therefore not subject to U.S. federal income taxes and not subject to most state and local income taxes. Legacy CHC and Change Healthcare Practice Management Solutions, Inc., both wholly owned subsidiaries of the Joint Venture, are subject to U.S. federal, state and local, and non-U.S. corporate income taxes. The income tax benefit for the three months ended December 31, 2019 was $1,974 as compared to the income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2018 of $3,277, which represents an effective tax rate of (6.8%) and 20.1%, respectively. The income tax expense for the nine months ended December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 was $589 and $1,049, respectively, which represents an effective tax rate of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Fluctuations in the Joint Venture's reported income tax rates are primarily due to the earnings from partnerships that are passed through to the Members for which the Joint Venture is not subject to tax and benefits recognized as a result of certain incentive tax credits resulting from research and experimental expenditures in both the US and Canada. 8. Tax Receivable Agreement Obligations to Related Parties Upon the consummation of the Transactions, the Joint Venture assumed obligations related to certain tax receivable agreements (collectively, the "Tax Receivable Agreements") with its current and former owners. Because the assets and obligations of the predecessor businesses were contributed to the Joint Venture at their historical carrying values, these Tax Receivable Agreements are subject to differing accounting models as explained below. 2009 - 2011 Tax Receivable Agreements Under the 2009 - 2011 Tax Receivable Agreements assumed by the Joint Venture in connection with the Transactions, the Joint Venture is obligated to make payments to certain of the former Legacy CHC stockholders, equal to 85% of the applicable cash savings that the Joint Venture expects to realize as a result of tax attributes arising from certain previous transactions. As a result of the covered change of control with respect to the Tax Receivable Agreements that occurred in connection with the Transactions, payments the Joint Venture makes under the 2009 - 2011 Tax Receivable Agreements are required to be calculated using certain valuation assumptions, including that the Joint Venture will have sufficient taxable income to use the applicable tax attributes and that certain of such tax attributes will be used by the Joint Venture on a pro rata basis from the date of the Transactions (or in certain cases from the date of certain previous transactions) through the expiration of the applicable tax attribute. Because the 2009 - 2011 Tax Receivable Agreements were previously subject to fair value measurement in connection with a prior business combination transaction, it is recognized at its initial fair value plus recognized accretion to date. 2017 Tax Receivable Agreement The 2017 Tax Receivable Agreement generally provides for the payment by Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Joint Venture) to affiliates of Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman of 85% of the net cash tax savings realized (or, in certain circumstances, deemed to be realized) in periods ending on or after the Transactions as a result of certain net operating losses and certain other tax attributes of Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. as of the date of the Transactions. The 2017 Tax Receivable Agreement is considered a loss contingency under FASB ASC Topic 450 and is reflected on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet at the amount that is both probable and reasonably estimable with future changes in this value being reflected within pretax income or loss. 21 McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement The McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement generally requires payment to affiliates of McKesson (the "McKesson TRA Parties") of 85% of certain cash tax savings realized (or, in certain circumstances, deemed to be realized) by Change Healthcare Performance, Inc. in periods ending on or after the date on which McKesson ceases to own at least 20% of the Joint Venture as a result of (i) certain amortizable tax basis in assets transferred to Joint Venture at the closing of the Transactions and (ii) imputed interest deductions and certain other tax attributes arising from payments under the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement. Because payments under the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement are contingent upon McKesson's ceasing to own at least 20% of the Joint Venture and such an event was not probable at inception of the McKesson Tax Receivable Agreement or as of December 31, 2019, no related obligation has been reflected on the accompanying condensed consolidated balance sheet. Based on facts and circumstances at December 31, 2019, the Joint Venture estimates the aggregate payments due under these Tax Receivable Agreements to be as follows: 2009 - 2011 Tax 2017 Tax Receivable Receivable Agreements Agreement Total 2020 (remainder) $ - $ - $ - 2021 18,703 1,179 19,882 2022 19,756 1,179 20,935 2023 19,826 41,330 61,156 2024 19,096 19,650 38,746 Thereafter 119,498 52,393 171,891 Gross expected payments 196,879 115,731 312,610 Less: Amounts representing discount (89,607) - (89,607) Total tax receivable agreement obligations due to related parties 107,272 115,731 223,003 Less: Current portion due (included in due to related parties, net) (18,703) (1,179) (19,882) Tax receivable agreement long-term obligations due to related parties $ 88,569 $ 114,552 $ 203,121 The timing and/or amount of aggregate payments due may vary based on a number of factors, including the amount of net operating losses and income tax rates. 9. Segment Reporting Management views the Joint Venture's operating results based on three reportable segments: (a) Software and Analytics, (b) Network Solutions and Technology-Enabled Services. The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as those described in the summary of significant accounting policies in Note 2 to the Joint Venture's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2019. In April 2019, the Joint Venture made certain changes in the way that it manages its business and allocates costs. Specifically, the Joint Venture made the following changes during the period: Moved its consumer payments solution from the Network Solutions reportable segment to the Technology-Enabled Services reportable segment;

Technology-Enabled Services reportable segment; Moved its consumer engagement solutions from the Software and Analytics reportable segment to the Network Solutions reportable segment;

Made certain changes in the way that costs are assigned to the reportable segments. 22 In November 2019, the Joint Venture moved certain of its revenue optimization services solutions from the Software and Analytics segment to the Technology-Enabled Services segment. The presentation in the tables that follow has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the above described changes. The retrospective reclassifications resulted in an impact to revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of less than 3% for each reportable segment. Software and Analytics The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value- based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow. Network Solutions The Network Solutions segment provides solutions for financial, administrative and clinical transactions, electronic payments and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. Technology-Enabled Services The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for revenue cycle and practice management, value-based care enablement, communications and payments, pharmacy benefits administration and consulting. Corporate and Eliminations Inter-segment revenue and expenses primarily represent claims management and payment and communication solutions provided between segments. Corporate and eliminations includes pass-through postage costs, management, administrative and certain other shared corporate services costs that are not allocated to the respective reportable segments, as well as eliminations to remove inter-segment revenue and expenses and consolidating adjustments to classify certain rebates paid to channel partners as a reduction of revenue. These administrative costs are excluded from the adjusted EBITDA measure for each respective reportable segment. Listed below are the revenue and adjusted EBITDA for each of the reportable segments for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018. This information is reflected in the manner utilized by management to make operating decisions, assess performance and allocate resources. Such amounts include allocations of corporate shared services functions that are essential to the core operations of the reportable segments such as information technology, operations and product development functions. Segment assets and related depreciation expenses are not presented to management for purposes of operational decision making, and therefore are not included in the accompanying tables. 23 Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Technology- Software and Network Enabled Corporate and Analytics Solutions Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenue from external customers: Solutions revenue $ 387,104 $ 130,632 $ 241,031 $ (6,234) $ 752,533 Postage revenue - - - 55,693 55,693 Inter-segment revenue 227 20,065 434 (20,726) - Net revenue $ 387,331 $ 150,697 $ 241,465 $ 28,733 $ 808,226 Adjusted EBITDA $ 149,199 $ 92,694 $ 36,691 $ (45,957) $ 232,627 Equity compensation 9,707 Acquisition accounting adjustments 440 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 1,481 Integration and related costs 21,470 Management fees and related costs 2,648 Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs 4,645 Severance costs 4,191 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net 3,245 Impairment of long-lived assets and other (435) Contingent consideration 900 Loss on Extinguishment of Debt 2,514 Other non-routine, net 5,166 EBITDA Adjustments 55,972 EBITDA 176,655 Interest expense 66,353 Depreciation and amortization 77,330 Amortization of capitalized software developed for sale 3,755 Income (loss) before income tax provision (benefit) $ 29,217 24 Nine Months Ended December 31, 2019 Technology- Software and Network Enabled Corporate and Analytics Solutions Services Eliminations Consolidated Revenue from external customers: Solutions revenue $ 1,193,347 $376,753 $ 734,985 $ (16,780) $ 2,288,305 Postage revenue - - - 171,288 171,288 Inter-segment revenue 795 59,832 1,255 (61,882) - Net revenue $ 1,194,142 $436,585 $ 736,240 $ 92,626 $ 2,459,593 Adjusted EBITDA $ 490,300 $264,165 $ 127,976 $ (151,064) $ 731,377 Equity compensation 24,914 Acquisition accounting adjustments 1,367 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs 2,554 Integration and related costs 66,976 Management fees and related costs 7,708 Strategic initiatives, duplicative and transition costs 14,334 Severance costs 14,290 Accretion and changes in estimate with related parties, net