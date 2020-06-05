Log in
CHANGE HEALTHCARE INC.

(CHNG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 06/05 11:26:22 am
12.395 USD   +4.34%
11:02aCHANGE HEALTHCARE : to Present at Goldman Sachs 2020 Global Healthcare Conference
BU
06/02CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Launches Connected Consumer Health™ Suite
BU
06/01CHANGE HEALTHCARE : Acquires PDX
BU
Change Healthcare : to Present at Goldman Sachs 2020 Global Healthcare Conference

06/05/2020 | 11:02am EDT

Change Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: CHNG), a leading independent healthcare technology company, announced today that it will host a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 2020 Global Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually from Tuesday, June 9 to Friday, June 12, 2020.

The fireside chat will be held on June 11, at 9:40 a.m. EDT. A simultaneous live webcast will also be available. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available afterward via the Company's website at www.changehealthcare.com, under the “Investors” section.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Nasdaq: CHNG) is a leading independent healthcare technology company that provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial and patient engagement outcomes in the U.S. healthcare system. We are a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.

© Business Wire 2020
