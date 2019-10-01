Changmao Biochemical Engineering : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities 0 10/01/2019 | 09:08pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :30/09/2019 To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited Name of Issuer Changmao Biochemical Engineering Company Limited Date Submitted 02/10/2019 I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital 1. Ordinary Shares (1) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month N/A N/A (2) Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of ordinary Par value Authorised share (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month N/A N/A 2. Preference Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month N/A N/A 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code : N/A Description : N/A No. of other Par value Authorised share classes of (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Balance at close of preceding month N/A N/A Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month N/A N/A Total authorised share capital at the end of the month N/A (Rmb) : II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of Ordinary Shares No. of Other (H shares) No of (Stock code: (Domestic (Foreign Preference Classes of 954) shares) shares) Shares Shares Balance at close of preceding month 183,700,000 2,500,000 343,500,000 - - Increase/ (Decrease) during the month - - - - - Balance at close of the month 183,700,000 2,500,000 343,500,000 - - III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM Movement during the month thereto thereto as at close of approval date the month (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable Granted Exercised Cancelled Lapsed 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total funds raised during the month from exercise N/A of options (Rmb) Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued Nominal value month pursuant Description of warrants Currency at close of Exercised Nominal value pursuant thereto as at of nominal preceding during the at close of the thereto close of the (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) value month month month month 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 2. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. ( / / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) ( / / ) Total B. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed) No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant Currency of Amount at pursuant thereto as at close of Converted Amount at thereto close of the amount preceding during the close of the month Class and description outstanding month month month 1. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) ( / / ) 2. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 3. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) 4. Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes) No. of new shares No. of new shares of of issuer issued issuer which may be during the month issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), the month if applicable, and class of shares issuable: 1. N/A N/A ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) N/A Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 1. Rights issue At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 2. Open offer At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 3. Placing At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 4. Bonus issue Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 5. Scrip dividend At price : State shares ________ currency Class of N/A N/A No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) 6. Repurchase of shares Class of shares ________ repurchased (Note 1) Cancellation date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 7. Redemption of shares Class of shares ________ redeemed (Note 1) Redemption date : ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 8. Consideration At price : State issue currency Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A 9. Capital reorganisation Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) Issue and allotment ( / / ) date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) (dd/mm/yyyy) N/A N/A No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month Class of shares ________ issuable (Note 1) 10. Other At price : State Issue and allotment ( / / ) (Please specify) currency date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: ( / / ) N/A N/A (dd/mm/yyyy) Total E. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): (1) 0 (2) N/A Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E): N/A Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to N/A E): (These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").) Remarks (if any): Submitted by: _ Wan, Pui Ling Alice____________________ Title: _ Company Secretary___________________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet. Attachments Original document

