Chanjet Information Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - ALIBABA CLOUD MARKETPLACE SELF-MERCHANDISING PRODUCT PROCUREMENT AND SALES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA EASTERN CHINA
0
11/26/2019 | 03:38am EST
暢 捷 通 信 息 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司
CHANJET INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED*
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1588)
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT
ALIBABA CLOUD MARKETPLACE SELF-MERCHANDISING PRODUCT PROCUREMENT AND SALES COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA EASTERN CHINA
INTRODUCTION
This announcement is made by Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, on 26 November 2019, Alibaba Eastern China Co., Ltd.* ( 阿 里 巴 巴 華 東 有 限 公
司) ("Alibaba Eastern China") and the Company entered into the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace self-merchandising product procurement and sales cooperation agreement (the "Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement"), pursuant to which Alibaba Eastern China and the Company have agreed to cooperate with each other in relation
to, among other things, the procurement and sales of certain products of the Company on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace ( 阿 里 雲 雲 市 場).
PROCUREMENT AND SALES COOPERATION AGREEMENT
The principal terms of the Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement are as follows:
Date
26 November 2019
Parties
Alibaba Eastern China; and
the Company.
Procurement and sales cooperation
Pursuant to the Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement, the Company shall, among other things, supply Alibaba Eastern China with certain of its designated cloud products (including but not limited to Chanjet Good Accountant, Chanjet Good Business, Chanjet Easy Accounting Agent and T+ Cloud), software products and implementation service products (the "Chanjet Products"), while Alibaba Eastern China shall be responsible for, among other things, the onward sales of the Chanjet Products as its self-merchandising products to users on Alibaba Cloud Marketplace, as well as labelling the Chanjet Products as "Cloud Marketplace Self-Merchandising* ( 雲 市 場 自 營)", "Cloud Marketplace Heart Choice* ( 雲 市 場 心 選)", and with relevant identifications.
Term
The initial term of the Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement shall be one year from the date of execution of the Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement. The Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement shall be automatically renewed for a further term of one year upon the expiry of the initial term, unless either party objects to such renewal prior to the expiry date.
REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE PROCUREMENT AND SALES COOPERATION AGREEMENT
Alibaba Cloud ( 阿 里 雲) is the largest public cloud services (including PaaS and IaaS services) provider in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). Alibaba Cloud Marketplace is one of the largest cloud computing and corporate services platforms in the PRC, and is also an important commercial platform of the Alibaba Cloud SaaS accelerator. To date, Alibaba Cloud Marketplace has covered multiple scenarios including corporate applications, basic software, cloud adoption services, solutions and IoT, and has served almost a million corporations, assisting them with obtaining professional products and solutions in a one-stop shop manner. Alibaba Cloud Marketplace Heart Choice products are software with "high quality, superior services, and exemplary word of mouth" carefully selected by Alibaba Cloud, and are endorsed by Alibaba Cloud Marketplace with the official self-merchandising brand.
The Company, as the first cooperation partner of Alibaba Cloud Marketplace in relation to self-merchandising financial software, is also among the first batch of cooperation partners with the Alibaba Cloud SaaS accelerator. This demonstrates the high degree of market recognition received by the Chanjet Products. The entering into of the Procurement and Sales Cooperation Agreement is in line with the focus of the Group on the finance and management services for micro and small scale enterprises and the continuous promotion of the diversified channel development strategy, and expands the sales channels of the Chanjet Products through combining the online, offline and cooperation partner resources of Alibaba Cloud, which is beneficial to the Group in reaching more users and expanding its market share, and is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders as a whole.
INFORMATION ON ALIBABA EASTERN CHINA
Alibaba Eastern China is a company established under the laws of the PRC with limited liability. It is entrusted by Alibaba Cloud Computing Ltd.* ( 阿 里 雲 計 算 有 限 公 司) to be responsible for the daily operational management, business activities and other relevant support of Alibaba Cloud Marketplace, including the procurement, sales and related business operational matters of Alibaba Cloud Marketplace self- merchandising products.
To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the directors of the Company having made all reasonable enquiries, Alibaba Eastern China and its ultimate beneficial owner are third parties independent of the Company and its connected persons.
