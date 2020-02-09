Chanjet Information Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - COOPERATION WITH MIIT TO CARRY OUT A QUESTIONNAIRE SURVEY ON THE IMPACT OF THE EPIDEMIC ON MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

暢 捷 通 信 息 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHANJET INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1588)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

COOPERATION WITH MIIT TO CARRY OUT A

QUESTIONNAIRE SURVEY ON THE IMPACT OF THE EPIDEMIC

ON MICRO, SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES

This announcement is made by Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

Entrusted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Bureau of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China (the "SME Bureau of the MIIT"), and as one of the service agencies of the public service platform of the SME Bureau of the MIIT, the Company responded actively to the "Notice on Carrying out a Questionnaire Survey on the Impact of Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia Epidemic (the "Epidemic") on Small and Medium Enterprises" recently issued by the MIIT and cooperated rapidly with the SME Bureau of the MIIT to implement the survey on micro, small and medium enterprises by taking advantage of its large number of micro and small enterprise users served and accumulated over the years. In addition to the way of QR code scanning provided by the SME Bureau of the MIIT, the questionnaire can also be accessed via the Company's main products, such as T+, T+ Cloud, Chanjet Good Accountant and Good Business where the micro and small enterprise users of the Company can fill in the questionnaire directly.

The Company also successively released several preferential services and related policies to cope with the sudden outbreak of the Epidemic. For example, in order to help more micro and small enterprises solve difficulties such as "problems of demanding and tardy financing", the Company's data-supported loan platform "Chanjet Loan" will open green channels for micro and small enterprises registered in Hubei Province for pure credit-based loan application during the period from 1 February 2020 to 31 March 2020; for the micro and small enterprises in Hubei Province which have successfully applied for loans on "Chanjet Loan", the Company will provide