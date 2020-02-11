Chanjet Information Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SELECTED AS ONE OF THE FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BEIJING TO COPE WITH THE EPIDEMIC

Log in
VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SELECTED AS ONE OF THE FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BEIJING TO COPE WITH THE EPIDEMIC

02/11/2020 | 09:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

暢 捷 通 信 息 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHANJET INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1588)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SELECTED AS ONE OF THE FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BEIJING TO COPE WITH THE EPIDEMIC

This announcement is made by Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

To help micro and small enterprises in Beijing impacted by the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") survive difficulties and maintain a stable development, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology published the Notice on the Issuance of Service Coupons for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Severely Affected by the Epidemic (the "Notice") on 11 February 2020. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the Company has been selected as one of the first batch of providers of telecommuting service products eligible to service coupons for small and medium enterprises in Beijing, and will offer discounts on relevant cloud products to eligible micro and small enterprises in Beijing. To be specific, the Company's cloud product named T+ Cloud will be free for the aforesaid micro and small enterprises to use from 1 February 2020 to 30 April 2020. From 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2020, the product price of T+ Cloud will be charged at 50% of the original contract amount, and the remaining 50% of the contract amount will be distributed by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology or its designated agency according to the requirements of the Notice.

- 1 -

As a cloud service and software provider for micro and small enterprises, the Company continues to innovate and helps micro and small enterprises achieve "Cloudification" to realize telecommuting and online business, improve its financial management and business management capabilities and make digital and intelligent transformation through cloud services such as T+ Cloud, Chanjet Good Accountant, Good Business, and Biz Chat.

The Board is of the view that the abovementioned actions will be conductive to better achieving online office for micro and small enterprises during the Epidemic and promoting mode of contactless office so as to help micro and small enterprises to cope with the difficulties, by which the Company is able to make contribution to the fight against the Epidemic within its ability, with no material adverse impact on the existing business operations and financial conditions of the Group. The Company will also actively participate and provide support if other provinces and cities in China subsequently introduce similar preferential policies or assistance measures.

On behalf of the Board

Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited

Wang Wenjing

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Wang Wenjing and Mr. Wu Zhengping; the executive director of the Company is Mr. Yang Yuchun; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Chen, Kevin Chien-wen, Mr. Lau, Chun Fai Douglas, and Mr. Chen Shuning.

  • For identification purposes only

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Chanjet Information Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 14:57:01 UTC
