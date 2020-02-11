Chanjet Information Technology : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SELECTED AS ONE OF THE FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BEIJING TO COPE WITH THE EPIDEMIC

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

暢 捷 通 信 息 技 術 股 份 有 限 公 司

CHANJET INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1588)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

SELECTED AS ONE OF THE FIRST BATCH OF PROVIDERS OF TELECOMMUTING SERVICE PRODUCTS ELIGIBLE TO SERVICE COUPONS FOR SMALL AND MEDIUM ENTERPRISES IN BEIJING TO COPE WITH THE EPIDEMIC

This announcement is made by Chanjet Information Technology Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis.

To help micro and small enterprises in Beijing impacted by the novel coronavirus pneumonia epidemic (the "Epidemic") survive difficulties and maintain a stable development, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology published the Notice on the Issuance of Service Coupons for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Severely Affected by the Epidemic (the "Notice") on 11 February 2020. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby announces that the Company has been selected as one of the first batch of providers of telecommuting service products eligible to service coupons for small and medium enterprises in Beijing, and will offer discounts on relevant cloud products to eligible micro and small enterprises in Beijing. To be specific, the Company's cloud product named T+ Cloud will be free for the aforesaid micro and small enterprises to use from 1 February 2020 to 30 April 2020. From 1 May 2020 to 31 December 2020, the product price of T+ Cloud will be charged at 50% of the original contract amount, and the remaining 50% of the contract amount will be distributed by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology or its designated agency according to the requirements of the Notice.