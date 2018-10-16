ChannelAdvisor : Connect 2019 Announced as a Premier Event for E-Commerce Retailers and Brands

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced ChannelAdvisor Connect, an exclusive global event for ChannelAdvisor platform customers and strategic partners.

ChannelAdvisor Connect is the company's unified customer event series. Previously, the company hosted Catalyst and User Conferences each year. Now, ChannelAdvisor Connect is the company's annual one-stop event destination. Connect will provide customers with comprehensive access to high-level industry experts and in-depth coaching on ChannelAdvisor features and functionalities.

The event will offer ChannelAdvisor customers a unique opportunity for laser-focused learning through hands-on training with seasoned industry experts and dynamic workshops. They'll also network with e-commerce peers in an intimate setting, hear industry best practices, and identify new services and solutions to help grow their e-commerce business. By sharpening the focus on the specific needs of major brands and retailers, ChannelAdvisor will equip attendees with real solutions and actionable steps to help them future-proof their business.

"Every year, ChannelAdvisor evolves to meet the demands of a changing and fiercely competitive marketplace. We know our customers are facing a rough terrain in the e-commerce game, and we're committed to helping them keep their competitive edge," said Melissa Sargeant, ChannelAdvisor chief marketing officer. "We're here to help them make personal connections with the key players in their industry and e-commerce thought leaders at ChannelAdvisor Connect. It's going to be an exciting time as we welcome new and returning customers to our new conference."

ChannelAdvisor Connect will be hosted at the Austin Convention Center in Austin, TX on April 8-9, 2019 and at Kings Place in London, England on May 15, 2019. Registrants for the U.S. event can take advantage of the early-bird rate of $550 and registrants for the London event for £99 until January 25, 2019. For more information, please visit connect.channeladvisor.com .

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog , follow us on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , Like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor



ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and branded manufacturers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798



View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channeladvisor-connect-2019-announced-as-a-premier-event-for-e-commerce-retailers-and-brands-300731318.html

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation