ChannelAdvisor : Fulham Football Club Turns to ChannelAdvisor to Power E-Commerce Goals

01/22/2019 | 06:34pm EST

ChannelAdvisor will support Fulham F.C. to increase its global e-commerce footprint on marketplaces

LONDON, UK - 18 December 2018 - ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced Fulham Football Club has turned to ChannelAdvisor to support its marketplace expansion. Fulham, one of the leading Premiership League football clubs, will leverage ChannelAdvisor Managed Marketplaces to help optimise and grow its e-commerce sales globally.

Fulham has a loyal customer base, and with just 30 percent of its current merchandise sales occurring online, the football club recognised the opportunity to expand its online footprint and attract new fans, particularly from international markets. Prior to working with ChannelAdvisor, Fulham had a limited catalogue of products available on Amazon UK. Now with its full inventory live on Amazon UK with ChannelAdvisor, Fulham has its eyes set on international opportunities, and targets to a launch on Amazon US soon.

'The e-commerce industry is changing rapidly, and it's crucial that retail businesses can keep pace. With online marketplaces like Amazon constantly evolving, we wanted to determine not only the right strategy, but also work with the right technology partner to help us rapidly expand on this global channel,' explains Sean Davies, Head of Retail and Licensing, Fulham Football Club. 'ChannelAdvisor has the perfect mix of platform, tools and expertise to support us on our growth journey and their guidance and advice throughout the process have been unparalleled. With ChannelAdvisor Managed Services we have a team of e-commerce professionals guiding our business strategy and industry insights - while leveraging the full power of the ChannelAdvisor platform. We simply couldn't have achieved that in-house.'

'Fulham is an iconic brand and we are excited to be supporting them in their e-commerce strategy. Marketplaces can be a powerful growth-accelerator for brands around the world, and we look forward to seeing how Fulham attracts new customers and enables their e-commerce sales to grow as a result,' said Jon Maury, Managing Director, EMEA at ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor Managed Marketplaces streamlines time-consuming tasks into comprehensive strategies to help increase visibility and sales on Amazon, eBay, Walmart and more. ChannelAdvisor Marketplaces is a multi-channel solution equipping Fulham with technology and expertise to connect with buyers through third-party sales strategies across an extensive marketplace network across the globe. Fulham will now be able to manage its entire multi-channel strategy on one platform, maximising its effort, reach and results. Additionally, ChannelAdvisor's in-depth analytics will provide a customised sales approach. Following on from a launch on Amazon US, Fulham expects to expand onto additional marketplaces in the new year.

Fulham is one of over 2,800 leading retailers and brands that rely on ChannelAdvisor's solutions to drive online performance. ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers connect with their consumers and open up new international markets. Sitting at the heart of e-commerce for nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor enables businesses to sell more, fulfill faster and improve customer experiences.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit our website, subscribe to our blog, follow us on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs
ChannelAdvisor
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com
(919) 249-9798

Disclaimer

Channeladvisor Corp. published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2019 23:33:02 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
