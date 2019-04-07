Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ChannelAdvisor Corp    ECOM

CHANNELADVISOR CORP

(ECOM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ChannelAdvisor : Named Top 10 E-Commerce Solution Provider 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

APAC CIO Outlook ranks ChannelAdvisor as one of the leading e-commerce solution providers in the APAC region

Melbourne, AU -April 8, 2019- ChannelAdvisorCorporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has been recognized as one of the top companies providing e-commerce solutions in the APAC region.

'We are very pleased to be recognized by APAC CIO Outlook,' said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director, APAC. 'This is a testament to our dedication to help brands and retailers in the Asia-Pacific region grow.'

The Top 10 list is comprised of innovative technology solution providers that ensure e-commerce retailers have everything they need to meet consumer expectations. By removing costly and time-consuming processes, the right strategy and the right solution provider can play a crucial role in driving success through digital channels.

'ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers streamline their processes and to focus on a strategy for tangible results,' added Clarkson.

According to APAC CIO Outlook, there has been an innovation boom in e-commerce. The acceleration of new technologies presents both opportunities and challenges. Set against this high-growth e-commerce market, the role of platform integration and technology solution providers is more important now than ever before.

'To unleash the potential of e-commerce for clients, ChannelAdvisor offers solutions to help brands and retailers drive the best return on investment via marketplace integrations as well as through digital marketing activities,' explained Clarkson.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @channeladvisor, Like us on Facebookand connect with us onLinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs
ChannelAdvisor
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com
(919) 249-9798

Disclaimer

Channeladvisor Corp. published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 22:27:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHANNELADVISOR CORP
06:28pCHANNELADVISOR : Named Top 10 E-Commerce Solution Provider 2019
PU
03/20CHANNELADVISOR : VP Global Services, Beth Segovia Receives 2019 Women in Busines..
PR
03/14CHANNELADVISOR : Powers Integration to MyDeal Marketplace
PU
03/12CHANNELADVISOR : March 12, 2019 There's Never Been a Better Time to Take Your E-..
PU
03/07CHANNELADVISOR : March 7, 2019 Making Sense of Amazon's New Restrictions for Who..
PU
02/28CHANNELADVISOR : and Avalara Establish Strategic Partnership to Assist Online Se..
PU
02/25CHANNELADVISOR : February 25, 2019 Top Warehouse Management System Features To R..
PU
02/20ChannelAdvisor to Present at the KeyBanc Capital Markets 14th Annual Emerging..
GL
02/19CHANNELADVISOR : Named Top CBT Software and Cross Border Software Provider in Ch..
PU
02/13CHANNELADVISOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 138 M
EBIT 2019 6,94 M
Net income 2019 -5,31 M
Finance 2019 54,3 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
EV / Sales 2020 1,78x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart CHANNELADVISOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ChannelAdvisor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANNELADVISOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,0 $
Spread / Average Target 35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Spitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scot Wingo Executive Chairman
Mark E. Cook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Josh Christie Vice President-Engineering
Tim J. Buckley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANNELADVISOR CORP4.58%328
ORACLE CORPORATION19.20%183 938
SAP17.91%141 183
INTUIT32.94%68 040
SERVICENOW INC33.10%42 784
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.02%18 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About