ChannelAdvisor : Named Top 10 E-Commerce Solution Provider 2019

APAC CIO Outlook ranks ChannelAdvisor as one of the leading e-commerce solution providers in the APAC region

Melbourne, AU -April 8, 2019- ChannelAdvisorCorporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, has been recognized as one of the top companies providing e-commerce solutions in the APAC region.

'We are very pleased to be recognized by APAC CIO Outlook,' said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director, APAC. 'This is a testament to our dedication to help brands and retailers in the Asia-Pacific region grow.'

The Top 10 list is comprised of innovative technology solution providers that ensure e-commerce retailers have everything they need to meet consumer expectations. By removing costly and time-consuming processes, the right strategy and the right solution provider can play a crucial role in driving success through digital channels.

'ChannelAdvisor helps brands and retailers streamline their processes and to focus on a strategy for tangible results,' added Clarkson.

According to APAC CIO Outlook, there has been an innovation boom in e-commerce. The acceleration of new technologies presents both opportunities and challenges. Set against this high-growth e-commerce market, the role of platform integration and technology solution providers is more important now than ever before.

'To unleash the potential of e-commerce for clients, ChannelAdvisor offers solutions to help brands and retailers drive the best return on investment via marketplace integrations as well as through digital marketing activities,' explained Clarkson.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @channeladvisor, Like us on Facebookand connect with us onLinkedIn.