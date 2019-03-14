ChannelAdvisor : Powers Integration to MyDeal Marketplace

E-Commerce platform adds integration with MyDeal's marketplace with exposure to over 1.5 million customers

Melbourne, AU- March 14, 2019- ChannelAdvisorCorporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will offer support for the MyDeal.com.au marketplace.

ChannelAdvisor will support MyDeal as an included marketplace in its e-commerce platform, which allows ChannelAdvisor customers to transform and submit their product data to the marketplace, manage inventory and facilitate the flow of orders. As a result, sellers can present their products to an estimated 1.5 million customers on the MyDeal marketplace.

'We are excited to support the MyDeal marketplace and the opportunity it brings to Australian retailers,' said Simon Clarkson, ChannelAdvisor Managing Director - APAC. 'We have seen strong results for customers who are using our integration services for other marketplaces like Amazon, Catch and eBay in Australia. Adding MyDeal to the marketplaces we support represents a great opportunity for sellers using our platform and we look forward to our strategic partnership.'

Founded in 2011, MyDeal is one of Australia's leading online marketplaces, and reports that they provide Australian consumers with over 300,000 lifestyle products across 3,500 departments and send over 45,000 parcels per month.

'Australian shoppers are embracing marketplaces and our customers are leveraging this model with great success,' adds Clarkson. 'The ChannelAdvisor integration means that brands and retailers can streamline their processes and focus on a strategy to increase their footprint and get tangible results.'

For more information on selling on marketplaces, please visit https://www.channeladvisor.com.au/resources/library-webinars/the-mydeal-opportunity/

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebookand connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.