ChannelAdvisor : VP Global Services, Beth Segovia Receives 2019 Women in Business Award

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, is pleased to announce that the Triangle Business Journal has named Beth Segovia , Vice President, Global Services at ChannelAdvisor, a recipient of a 2019 Women in Business award. The annual recognition honors 25 outstanding women in the Research Triangle who have demonstrated exceptional leadership within their organizations and local communities. This year's Women in Business winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on Thursday, March 28 at the Prestonwood Country Club in Cary.

Beth Segovia leads ChannelAdvisor's global services team, including launch, technical support, account management, and managed services. These customer-facing teams provide technical support, industry expertise, and consultative services to help clients achieve their commerce objectives. Beth's teams actively focus on understanding and improving the customer experience for ChannelAdvisor clients.

"Beth exemplifies the qualities of a dynamic leader and ChannelAdvisor's commitment to its customers," said David Spitz, ChannelAdvisor CEO. "Beth carefully considers the needs of our customers, which enables her team to provide unparalleled support to clients facing significant business challenges. This level of precision and care has helped ChannelAdvisor build a reputation for excellent customer service, improve customer retention and ultimately, grow our business."

In addition to her executive role at ChannelAdvisor, Beth is a current member of the Success Circle supporting Dress for Success, a global nonprofit organization that helps women achieve economic independence through professional training, mentorship, and free business attire. Beth is also an active member of the National Charity League, dedicating more than 50 hours each year to volunteering at local nonprofits.

"I am honored and humbled to be among this outstanding group of women leaders in the Triangle who are making a difference in the workplace and their communities," said Segovia. "To me, the Women in Business Awards is an important reminder of the selfless, and sometimes unsung, acts of service that women from every corner of the Triangle perform each day. As women leaders, we're making change and getting results on the job, at home, and in our communities."

Beth, one of three women leaders on ChannelAdvisor's executive team, is the fourth Women in Business award winner at ChannelAdvisor since 2015.

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog , follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor , like ChannelAdvisor on Facebook and connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn .

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

ChannelAdvisor Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs

tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

919-249-9798

SOURCE ChannelAdvisor Corporation