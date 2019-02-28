Log in
ChannelAdvisor : and Avalara Establish Strategic Partnership to Assist Online Sellers with New Economic Nexus Policies

02/28/2019 | 07:36am EST

Leading cloud-based platforms to offer tax support in response to recent Supreme Court decision affecting brands and retailers

Research Triangle Park, N.C. -February 28, 2019- ChannelAdvisorCorporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced a new strategic partnership with Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. ChannelAdvisor and Avalara will work in close collaboration to assist brands and retailers affected by a Supreme Court ruling allowing states to tax remote sales.

With the combination of ChannelAdvisor's robust software and Avalara's sales tax compliance tools, brands and retailers can proactively manage online sales and calculate their tax obligations under the new court-mandated policies. As sellers expand to keep pace with the rapidly-evolving e-commerce landscape, developing a streamlined sales tax process becomes increasingly critical to tracking and protecting revenue.

'In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling allowing states to tax remote sales, ChannelAdvisor customers have an increasing number of tax questions. Our client base is looking to remove barriers that limit their online sales channel expansion,' said Paul Colucci, Vice President, Global Business Development, ChannelAdvisor. 'We've developed a strategic partnership with Avalara to provide our customers with a solution. Together, ChannelAdvisor and Avalara can help brands and retailers comply with new tax laws more efficiently, helping them save time and money while strengthening their online strategies.'

Additionally, ChannelAdvisor's comprehensive platform gives brands and retailers access to more than 100 global marketplaces, helping them to meet the needs of today's empowered consumer across multiple channels. Through this strategic alliance, online sellers can leverage Avalara's tax expertise and software solutions to navigate complex transactions.

'ChannelAdvisor understands the needs of its customers, and its e-commerce platform reduces complexity across a variety of mission-critical business functions,' said Greg Chapman, SVP of business development at Avalara. 'As we continue to see marketplaces and traditional retailers converge, the additional layers of complexity faced by businesses competing in this modern retail arena demand the digitization of essential business processes. We are proud to help provide more accurate and efficient compliance solutions to our shared customers.'

For more details about ChannelAdvisor, visit ChannelAdvisor's blog, follow ChannelAdvisor on Twitter @ChannelAdvisor, like ChannelAdvisor on Facebookand connect with ChannelAdvisor on LinkedIn.

For more information on Avalara, visit https://www.channeladvisor.com/about/partners/avalara/.

About ChannelAdvisorChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs
ChannelAdvisor
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com
(919) 249-9798

Disclaimer

Channeladvisor Corp. published this content on 28 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2019 12:35:02 UTC
