ChannelAdvisor : to Showcase Innovative E-Commerce Solutions at DMEXCO 2019

Highlighting the latest features to help brands and retailers connect with customers, optimise operations, and grow sales channels

Berlin - September 4, 2019 - ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will present and exhibit at DMEXCO 2019 , 11 - 12 September 2019 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Hall 7 B021.

Attendees can visit ChannelAdvisor's booth to meet with e-commerce experts and learn about recent industry trends and digital marketing opportunities for brands and retailers. Additionally, ChannelAdvisor will offer virtual demonstrations of its newest product releases and features, including:

Product Feed Management: Whether delivering product content to shopping engines, ad networks, review sites, or custom destinations, brands and retailers can save time and resources using ChannelAdvisor's rich set of content transformation and feed management tools.

Whether delivering product content to shopping engines, ad networks, review sites, or custom destinations, brands and retailers can save time and resources using ChannelAdvisor's rich set of content transformation and feed management tools. Amazon Pricing Console: In a single, streamlined interface, Amazon sellers can gain insights into price trends, buy box performance, the competitive landscape, and more. The console enables sellers to assess the competitive landscape, make quick decisions, and take immediate action using a number of repricing techniques individually or in combination, including algorithmic repricing, rules-based and/or velocity-based repricing.

On 11 September at 11 a.m. in Hall 5, Seminar 4, Link Walls, vice president of digital marketing strategy at ChannelAdvisor, will talk about the pursuit of one-handed commerce and how retailers should react.

'The DMEXCO is the perfect venue for brands and retailers scouting a proven, comprehensive solution to help them stay competitive,' said Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor chief marketing officer. 'The ChannelAdvisor platform helps brands and retailers achieve greater visibility, reach new consumers across emerging marketplaces, and deliver on their product promise through faster and more efficient fulfillment. Our team of experts is eager to share their industry insights and offer real solutions to the business challenges facing sellers as e-commerce continues to grow.'

For more information about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog , follow us on Twitter @ChAdvisorDE , like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn .