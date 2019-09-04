Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ChannelAdvisor Corp    ECOM

CHANNELADVISOR CORP

(ECOM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

ChannelAdvisor : to Showcase Innovative E-Commerce Solutions at DMEXCO 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 08:12am EDT

Highlighting the latest features to help brands and retailers connect with customers, optimise operations, and grow sales channels

Berlin - September 4, 2019 - ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable brands and retailers to increase global sales, today announced it will present and exhibit at DMEXCO 2019, 11 - 12 September 2019 at Koelnmesse in Cologne, Hall 7 B021.

Attendees can visit ChannelAdvisor's booth to meet with e-commerce experts and learn about recent industry trends and digital marketing opportunities for brands and retailers. Additionally, ChannelAdvisor will offer virtual demonstrations of its newest product releases and features, including:

  • Product Feed Management: Whether delivering product content to shopping engines, ad networks, review sites, or custom destinations, brands and retailers can save time and resources using ChannelAdvisor's rich set of content transformation and feed management tools.
  • Amazon Pricing Console: In a single, streamlined interface, Amazon sellers can gain insights into price trends, buy box performance, the competitive landscape, and more. The console enables sellers to assess the competitive landscape, make quick decisions, and take immediate action using a number of repricing techniques individually or in combination, including algorithmic repricing, rules-based and/or velocity-based repricing.

On 11 September at 11 a.m. in Hall 5, Seminar 4, Link Walls, vice president of digital marketing strategy at ChannelAdvisor, will talk about the pursuit of one-handed commerce and how retailers should react.

'The DMEXCO is the perfect venue for brands and retailers scouting a proven, comprehensive solution to help them stay competitive,' said Mike Shapaker, ChannelAdvisor chief marketing officer. 'The ChannelAdvisor platform helps brands and retailers achieve greater visibility, reach new consumers across emerging marketplaces, and deliver on their product promise through faster and more efficient fulfillment. Our team of experts is eager to share their industry insights and offer real solutions to the business challenges facing sellers as e-commerce continues to grow.'

For more information about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @ChAdvisorDE, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Tamara Gibbs
ChannelAdvisor
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com
(919) 249-9798

Disclaimer

Channeladvisor Corp. published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 12:11:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHANNELADVISOR CORP
08:12aCHANNELADVISOR : to Showcase Innovative E-Commerce Solutions at DMEXCO 2019
PU
08/28CHANNELADVISOR : August 28, 2019 Does Your E-Commerce App Use Social Media Best ..
PU
08/28CHANNELADVISOR : to Present at the D.A. Davidson 18th Annual Technology Conferen..
AQ
08/22AUGUST 22, 2019 FORRESTER REPORTS RO : The Best E-Commerce Insights of 2019
PU
08/19CHANNELADVISOR : Named Among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software ..
PU
08/19CHANNELADVISOR : Named Among Capterra's Top 20 Most Popular E-Commerce Software ..
PR
08/08CHANNELADVISOR : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Adjusted EBITDA Significan..
PU
08/08CHANNELADVISOR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
08/08CHANNELADVISOR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08CHANNELADVISOR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 130 M
EBIT 2019 11,4 M
Net income 2019 0,56 M
Finance 2019 58,8 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 419x
P/E ratio 2020 47,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,18x
Capitalization 235 M
Chart CHANNELADVISOR CORP
Duration : Period :
ChannelAdvisor Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHANNELADVISOR CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 12,80  $
Last Close Price 8,38  $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 52,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Spitz Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scot Wingo Executive Chairman
Mark E. Cook Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Josh Christie Vice President-Engineering
Tim J. Buckley Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHANNELADVISOR CORP-26.17%235
ORACLE CORPORATION14.93%173 096
SAP AG24.58%141 694
INTUIT44.37%73 913
SERVICENOW INC47.92%49 374
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.47.01%20 403
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group