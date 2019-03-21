Log in
Chanticleer Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and 2018 Year End Financial Results on April 1, 2019

0
03/21/2019 | 03:50pm EDT

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands will host a conference call on Monday April 1, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and 2018 year end financial results.  The results will be released prior to the call.

Date: Monday April 1, 2019
Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time / 1:30 pm Pacific Time
U.S.: (877) 407-0784
International: (201) 689-8560

In addition, the call can be accessed at https://ir.chanticleerholdings.com/

A replay will be available until Wednesday May 1, 2019 by dialing (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada and (412) 317-6671 internationally and entering the pin number: 13689056.

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations
Jason Assad
678-570-6791
Ja@chanticleerholdings.com

untitled.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
