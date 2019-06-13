Chanticleer Holdings to Hold Investor Conference Call to Discuss Intent to Acquire Complementary Burger Brand

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BURG ) (“Chanticleer” or the “Company”), owner, operator, and franchisor of multiple nationally recognized restaurant brands will host a conference call on Monday June 17, 2019 at 4:30 pm Eastern Time to discuss its previously announced intent to acquire a highly complementary better burger brand with industry leading metrics and its proposed rights offering.



Management will host a Q&A session following its prepared remarks.

Date: Monday June 17, 2019

Time: 4:30 pm Eastern Time / 1:30 pm Pacific Time

U.S.: (877) 407-0784

International: (201) 689-8560



In addition, the call can be accessed at https://www.chanticleerholdings.com/investor-relations/

About Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Chanticleer Holdings owns, operates, and franchises fast, casual, and full-service restaurant brands, including American Burger Company, BGR – Burgers Grilled Right, Little Big Burger, Just Fresh, and Hooters. For more information, please visit: www.chanticleerholdings.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or required licenses, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and the companies do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Jason Assad

678-570-6791

Ja@chanticleerholdings.com



