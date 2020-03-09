Chanticleer : SEC Filing (8-K)

Log in
03/09/2020 | 06:09am EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 6, 2020

CHANTICLEER HOLDINGS, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-35570 20-2932652

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

7621 Little Avenue, Suite 414

Charlotte, North Carolina 28226

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (704) 366-5122

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

[ ] Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
[ ] Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
[ ] Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.0001 Par Value BURG The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company [ ]

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. [ ]

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously reported on Current Report on Form 8-K dated February 6, 2020, Chanticleer Holdings Inc., a Delaware corporation ('Chanticleer' or the 'Company') entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement for the sale and issuance of 1,500 shares of a new series of convertible preferred stock of Chanticleer (the 'Series 2 Preferred Stock') with an institutional investor for $1,500,000, closing in two tranches. On February 11, 2020, the Company sold and issued the first tranche comprised of 1,000 shares of Series 2 Preferred Stock, and, on March 6, 2020, the Company sold and issued the remaining 500 shares of Series 2 Preferred.

The transaction is exempt from registration pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Rule 506 promulgated under Regulation D of the Securities Act and corresponding provisions of state securities laws on the basis that (i) the offering was made through direct communication and did not include any general advertising or general solicitation (ii) the sophistication of the offeree and financial ability to bear risks (iii) the extensive disclosure provided by Chanticleer to the offeree.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned duly authorized.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc.,
a Delaware corporation
(Registrant)
Date: March 6, 2020 By: /s/ Michael D. Pruitt
Name: Michael D. Pruitt
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Chanticleer Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 10:07:15 UTC
