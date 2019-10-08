Log in
Chaparral Energy Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

0
10/08/2019 | 09:15am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-Q report on Tuesday, November 12. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results that morning at 9 a.m. Central. 

Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 6995687. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company’s website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call’s conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

A copy of the Form 10-Q and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company’s website at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

About Chaparral
Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 130,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 221,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact
Scott Pittman
Chief Financial Officer
405-426-6700
investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
