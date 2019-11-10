Chaparral Energy : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference...

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) will issue its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-Q report on Tuesday, November 12. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results that morning at 9 a.m. Central.
Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 6995687. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company's website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call's conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.
A copy of the Form 10-Q and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company's website at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.
