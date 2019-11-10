Log in
CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.

Chaparral Energy : Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference...

11/10/2019 | 07:05pm EST

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) will issue its third quarter 2019 financial and operational results with the filing of its Form 10-Q report on Tuesday, November 12. The company will also host a conference call to discuss its third quarter results that morning at 9 a.m. Central.

Interested parties may access the call toll-free at 877-790-7727 and ask for the Chaparral Energy conference call 10 minutes prior to the start time. The conference ID number is 6995687. In addition, a live webcast of the call will be available through the Investor section of the company's website. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a recording will be available shortly after the call's conclusion at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

A copy of the Form 10-Q and corresponding earnings release and presentation will be available on the Investor section of the company's website at chaparralenergy.com/investors, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at sec.gov.

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 12 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2019 00:04:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 226 M
EBIT 2019 36,8 M
Net income 2019 -145 M
Debt 2019 410 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,26x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,00x
EV / Sales2020 1,59x
Capitalization 41,8 M
Chart CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Chaparral Energy, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 8,75  $
Last Close Price 0,90  $
Spread / Highest target 1 233%
Spread / Average Target 872%
Spread / Lowest Target 567%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
K. Earl Reynolds President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Miller Senior Vice President-Operations
Scott Pittman Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Douglas E. Brooks Independent Director
Matthew D. Cabell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.-83.41%42
CNOOC LIMITED4.44%71 217
CONOCOPHILLIPS-5.12%63 236
EOG RESOURCES INC.-14.34%41 449
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION-36.41%35 384
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED12.14%30 775
