Chaparral Energy to Participate in Johnson Rice Energy Conference

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) will be attending the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans where it will hold one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 25. A copy of Chaparral’s most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors .



About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 130,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 221,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com .

Investor Contact

Scott Pittman

Chief Financial Officer

405-426-6700

investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com