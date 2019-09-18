Log in
Chaparral Energy to Participate in Johnson Rice Energy Conference

09/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) will be attending the 2019 Johnson Rice Energy Conference in New Orleans where it will hold one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 25. A copy of Chaparral’s most recent presentation is currently available on the investor page of its website at chaparralenergy.com/investors.

About Chaparral
Chaparral Energy (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral is a pure-play operator focused in Oklahoma’s highly economic STACK/Merge Play, where it has approximately 130,000 net acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. The company has approximately 221,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact
Scott Pittman
Chief Financial Officer
405-426-6700
investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
