Form 8-K: Current Reports

03/05/2020 | 06:38pm EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Form 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 28, 2020

CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

001-38602

73-1590941

(State or other jurisdiction

(Commission

(IRS Employer

of incorporation)

File Number)

Identification No.)

701 Cedar Lake Boulevard

Oklahoma City, OK

73114

(Address of principal executive offices)

(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (405) 478-8770

Not Applicable

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

  • Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
  • Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
  • Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of class

Trading Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange on which registered

Class A common stock, par value, $0.01 per share

CHAP

The New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 28, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements, as the average closing price of the Company's shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE under Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Under the NYSE's rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

As required by the NYSE, the Company will notify the NYSE within ten business days of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its Common Stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. If the Company does not notify the NYSE that it intends to cure the deficiency as described above, then the NYSE could commence delisting procedures. Under the NYSE's rules, the Common Stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during this six-month cure period, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements. The Common Stock symbol "CHAP" will be assigned a ".BC" indicator by the NYSE to signify that the Company currently is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements. If the Company fails to regain compliance with Section 802.01C during the cure period, the Common Stock will be subject to the NYSE's suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company intends to actively monitor the bid price of its Common Stock and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 5, 2020, the Company issued a press release with respect to the receipt of the notice of non-compliance from the NYSE. The full text of the press release is furnished with this Report as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8-

K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit Number

Description

99.1

Press release of Chaparral Energy, Inc. dated March 5, 2020.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

March 5, 2020

CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.

By:

/s/ Justin Byrne

Name:

Justin Byrne

Title:

Vice President and General Counsel

Chaparral Energy Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE

Oklahoma City, March 5, 2020 - Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) (the "Company") announced today that on February 28, 2020, the Company was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the average closing price of the Company's shares of common stock had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE. Under the NYSE's rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

Under NYSE rules, the Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its common stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month.

The NYSE notification does not affect the Company's business operations or its SEC reporting requirements and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company's material debt or other agreements.

The Company will be notifying the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements.

About Chaparral

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHAP) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City. Founded in 1988, Chaparral has over 210,000 net surface acres in the Mid-Continent region. The company is focused on Oklahoma's STACK/Merge Play, where it has over 120,000 net surface acres primarily in Kingfisher, Canadian and Garfield counties. For more information, visit chaparralenergy.com.

Investor Contact

Scott Pittman

Chief Financial Officer

405-426-6700

investor.relations@chaparralenergy.com

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 05 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2020 23:37:03 UTC
