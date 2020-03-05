Form 8-K: Current Reports

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On February 28, 2020, Chaparral Energy, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company"), was notified by the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the Company is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements, as the average closing price of the Company's shares of common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Common Stock") had fallen below $1.00 per share over a period of 30 consecutive trading days, which is the minimum average share price for continued listing on the NYSE under Rule 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. Under the NYSE's rules, the Company has six months following receipt of the notification to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement.

As required by the NYSE, the Company will notify the NYSE within ten business days of its intent to cure the deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements. The Company can regain compliance at any time during the six-month cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period, its Common Stock has a closing share price of at least $1.00 and an average closing share price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. If the Company does not notify the NYSE that it intends to cure the deficiency as described above, then the NYSE could commence delisting procedures. Under the NYSE's rules, the Common Stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during this six-month cure period, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing requirements. The Common Stock symbol "CHAP" will be assigned a ".BC" indicator by the NYSE to signify that the Company currently is not in compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements. If the Company fails to regain compliance with Section 802.01C during the cure period, the Common Stock will be subject to the NYSE's suspension and delisting procedures.

The Company intends to actively monitor the bid price of its Common Stock and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing requirements.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 5, 2020, the Company issued a press release with respect to the receipt of the notice of non-compliance from the NYSE. The full text of the press release is furnished with this Report as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. A copy of the press release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 of this current report on Form 8-

K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof and regardless of any general incorporation language in such filings, except to the extent expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein that is required to be disclosed solely by reason of Regulation FD.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits