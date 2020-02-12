Form SC 13G/A: 3,4,5

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G/A
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 1)*
Chaparral Energy, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
15942R208
(CUSIP Number)
December 31, 2019
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
-
Rule 13d-1(b)
-
Rule 13d-1(c)
-
Rule 13d-1(d)
(Page 1 of 6 Pages)
______________________________
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
|
CUSIP No. 15942R208
|
13G/A
|
Page 2 of 6 Pages
|
1
|
NAME OF REPORTING PERSON
|
Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C.
|
-
CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
-
CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION
|
|
Delaware
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
SOLE VOTING POWER
|
|
|
|
|
4,204,662
|
|
|
|
NUMBER OF
|
6
|
|
SHARED VOTING POWER
|
SHARES
|
|
|
-0-
|
BENEFICIALLY
|
|
|
OWNED BY
|
7
|
|
SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
EACH
|
|
|
4,204,662
|
REPORTING
|
|
|
PERSON WITH:
|
8
|
|
SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER
|
|
|
|
|
-0-
|
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON
|
4,204,662
|
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES
|
|
|
|
11
|
PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)
|
9.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON
|
IA
|
|
|
|
|
|
CUSIP No. 15942R208
|
13G/A
|
Page 3 of 6 Pages
Item 1(a). NAME OF ISSUER
Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Issuer")
Item 1(b). ADDRESS OF ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES
701 Cedar Lake Boulevard
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114
Item 2(a). NAME OF PERSON FILING
This statement is filed by Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C. (the " Reporting Person"). The Reporting Person, a registered investment adviser engaged in the management of institutional client accounts, serves as investment manager to and has voting and investment discretion over certain investment vehicles and managed accounts. The managing member of the Reporting Person is Jon R. Bauer.
The filing of this statement should not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Person is, for the purposes of Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the beneficial owner of the shares of Class A Common Stock reported herein.
Item 2(b). ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OFFICE OR, IF NONE, RESIDENCE
411 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 425
Greenwich, CT 06830
|
Item 2(c).
|
CITIZENSHIP
|
|
The Reporting Person is a limited liability company organized in Delaware.
|
Item 2(d).
|
TITLE OF CLASS OF SECURITIES
|
|
Class A Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (" Class A Common Stock")
|
Item 2(e).
|
CUSIP NUMBER
|
|
15942R208
|
|
Item 3.
|
IF THIS STATEMENT IS FILED PURSUANT TO Rules 13d-1(b), OR 13d-2(b) OR (c), CHECK WHETHER
|
|
THE PERSON FILING IS A:
|
|
(a)
|
¨
|
Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act;
|
|
(b)
|
¨
|
Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act;
|
|
(c)
|
¨
|
Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act;
|
CUSIP No. 15942R208
|
13G/A
|
Page 4 of 6 Pages
-
¨ Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940;
-
x An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
-
¨ An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
-
¨ A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
-
¨ A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act;
-
¨ A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act;
-
¨ A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
-
¨ Group, in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).
|
|
If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please
|
|
specify the type of institution: __________________________________________
|
Item 4.
|
OWNERSHIP
|
|
The percentage set forth herein is calculated based upon an aggregate of 46,405,086 shares of Class A Common Stock
|
|
outstanding as of November 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly
|
|
period ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2019.
|
|
The information required by Items 4(a) - (c) is set forth in Rows 5 - 11 of the cover page for the Reporting Person and
|
|
is incorporated herein by reference.
|
Item 5.
|
OWNERSHIP OF FIVE PERCENT OR LESS OF A CLASS
|
|
Not applicable.
|
Item 6.
|
OWNERSHIP OF MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON
|
|
See Item 2.
|
Item 7.
|
IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF THE SUBSIDIARY WHICH ACQUIRED THE SECURITY
|
|
BEING REPORTED ON BY THE PARENT HOLDING COMPANY OR CONTROL PERSON
|
|
Not applicable.
|
CUSIP No. 15942R208
|
13G/A
|
Page 5 of 6 Pages
|
Item 8.
|
IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEMBERS OF THE GROUP
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
Item 9.
|
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF GROUP
|
|
|
|
Not applicable.
|
|
|
Item 10.
|
CERTIFICATION
|
|
|
|
The Reporting Person hereby makes the following certification:
|
By signing below the Reporting Person certifies that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.
|
CUSIP No. 15942R208
|
13G/A
|
Page 6 of 6 Pages
SIGNATURES
After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete, and correct.
DATE: February 12, 2020
CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.L.C.
/s/ Jon R. Bauer
|
Name:
|
Jon R. Bauer
|
Title:
|
Managing Member
Disclaimer
Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:55:03 UTC