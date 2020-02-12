Log in
CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.    CHAP

CHAPARRAL ENERGY, INC.

(CHAP)
  Report
02/12 04:02:00 pm
0.9448 USD   +3.82%
05:56pFORM SC 13G/A : 3,4,5
PU
02/05FORM 4 : 3,4,5
PU
01/31FORM 8-K : Current Reports
PU
News 
News

Form SC 13G/A: 3,4,5

02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13G/A

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 1)*

Chaparral Energy, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

15942R208

(CUSIP Number)

December 31, 2019

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

  • Rule 13d-1(b)
  • Rule 13d-1(c)
  • Rule 13d-1(d)

(Page 1 of 6 Pages)

______________________________

*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No. 15942R208

13G/A

Page 2 of 6 Pages

1

NAME OF REPORTING PERSON

Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C.

  • CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP
  • SEC USE ONLY
  • CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION

Delaware

5

SOLE VOTING POWER

4,204,662

NUMBER OF

6

SHARED VOTING POWER

SHARES

-0-

BENEFICIALLY

OWNED BY

7

SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER

EACH

4,204,662

REPORTING

PERSON WITH:

8

SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER

-0-

9

AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON

4,204,662

10

CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES

11

PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9)

9.1%

12

TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON

IA

  1. ¨
  2. ¨

¨

CUSIP No. 15942R208

13G/A

Page 3 of 6 Pages

Item 1(a). NAME OF ISSUER

Chaparral Energy, Inc. (the "Issuer")

Item 1(b). ADDRESS OF ISSUER'S PRINCIPAL EXECUTIVE OFFICES

701 Cedar Lake Boulevard

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73114

Item 2(a). NAME OF PERSON FILING

This statement is filed by Contrarian Capital Management, L.L.C. (the " Reporting Person"). The Reporting Person, a registered investment adviser engaged in the management of institutional client accounts, serves as investment manager to and has voting and investment discretion over certain investment vehicles and managed accounts. The managing member of the Reporting Person is Jon R. Bauer.

The filing of this statement should not be construed as an admission that the Reporting Person is, for the purposes of Section 13 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the beneficial owner of the shares of Class A Common Stock reported herein.

Item 2(b). ADDRESS OF PRINCIPAL BUSINESS OFFICE OR, IF NONE, RESIDENCE

411 West Putnam Avenue, Suite 425

Greenwich, CT 06830

Item 2(c).

CITIZENSHIP

The Reporting Person is a limited liability company organized in Delaware.

Item 2(d).

TITLE OF CLASS OF SECURITIES

Class A Common stock, par value $0.01 per share (" Class A Common Stock")

Item 2(e).

CUSIP NUMBER

15942R208

Item 3.

IF THIS STATEMENT IS FILED PURSUANT TO Rules 13d-1(b), OR 13d-2(b) OR (c), CHECK WHETHER

THE PERSON FILING IS A:

(a)

¨

Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Act;

(b)

¨

Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Act;

(c)

¨

Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Act;

CUSIP No. 15942R208

13G/A

Page 4 of 6 Pages

  1. ¨ Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940;
  2. x An investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E);
  3. ¨ An employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F);
  4. ¨ A parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G);
  5. ¨ A savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act;
  6. ¨ A church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act;
  7. ¨ A non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J);
  8. ¨ Group, in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K).

If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J), please

specify the type of institution: __________________________________________

Item 4.

OWNERSHIP

The percentage set forth herein is calculated based upon an aggregate of 46,405,086 shares of Class A Common Stock

outstanding as of November 8, 2019, as reported in the Issuer's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly

period ended September 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 12, 2019.

The information required by Items 4(a) - (c) is set forth in Rows 5 - 11 of the cover page for the Reporting Person and

is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 5.

OWNERSHIP OF FIVE PERCENT OR LESS OF A CLASS

Not applicable.

Item 6.

OWNERSHIP OF MORE THAN FIVE PERCENT ON BEHALF OF ANOTHER PERSON

See Item 2.

Item 7.

IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF THE SUBSIDIARY WHICH ACQUIRED THE SECURITY

BEING REPORTED ON BY THE PARENT HOLDING COMPANY OR CONTROL PERSON

Not applicable.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

13G/A

Page 5 of 6 Pages

Item 8.

IDENTIFICATION AND CLASSIFICATION OF MEMBERS OF THE GROUP

Not applicable.

Item 9.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION OF GROUP

Not applicable.

Item 10.

CERTIFICATION

The Reporting Person hereby makes the following certification:

By signing below the Reporting Person certifies that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the securities referred to above were acquired and are held in the ordinary course of business and were not acquired and are not held for the purpose of or with the effect of changing or influencing the control of the issuer of the securities and were not acquired and are not held in connection with or as a participant in any transaction having that purpose or effect.

CUSIP No. 15942R208

13G/A

Page 6 of 6 Pages

SIGNATURES

After reasonable inquiry and to the best of my knowledge and belief, I certify that the information set forth in this statement is true, complete, and correct.

DATE: February 12, 2020

CONTRARIAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L.L.C.

/s/ Jon R. Bauer

Name:

Jon R. Bauer

Title:

Managing Member

Disclaimer

Chaparral Energy Inc. published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 22:55:03 UTC
