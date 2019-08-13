Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Charah Solutions Inc    CHRA

CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC

(CHRA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Charah :  Charah Solutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2019 | 05:37pm EDT

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, and conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (877) 273-7219 within the United States or (647) 689-5395 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 4583919.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing (800) 585-8367 within the United States or (416) 621-4642 outside the United States. The replay ID is 4583919.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, with operations in fossil fuel and nuclear power generation sites across the country. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and outage services for the fossil fuel and nuclear power generation industry. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash and slag sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers’ most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC
05:37pCHARAH :  Charah Solutions, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call
BU
07/31CHARAH : Awarded 30-Acre Landfill Construction Contract in Central Florida
BU
07/23CHARAH : Earns High Ranking in Engineering News-Record's List of Top Contractors..
BU
07/01CHARAH : Receives Seven Employee Safety Awards from North Carolina Department of..
BU
06/27CHARAH : to Open Third Facility Using New Grinding Technologies for Natural Pozz..
BU
06/14CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation F..
AQ
06/11CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Appoints Roger D. Shannon as Chief Financial Officer
BU
06/04CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/04CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC. : to Participate in Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conf..
BU
06/03CHARAH : reg; Solutions Receives Construction Safety Award from Coalition for Co..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 621 M
EBIT 2019 27,6 M
Net income 2019 7,84 M
Debt 2019 169 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 22,1x
P/E ratio 2020 7,00x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 155 M
Chart CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Charah Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,88  $
Last Close Price 5,30  $
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Tritch Chairman
Nicholas W. Jacoby Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Dorsey Ron McCall Director & Senior Vice President
Mark Spender Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARAH SOLUTIONS INC-37.01%155
WASTE CONNECTIONS INC19.58%24 157
SUEZ14.18%9 130
UMICORE-22.92%7 255
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LTD12.04%6 107
STERICYCLE22.02%3 951
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group