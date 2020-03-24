Charah : Receives AGC / Willis Towers Watson Construction Safety Excellence Award For Third Straight Year

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, was selected as the 2020 Second Place winner in its divisional category for exceptional leadership in safety as part of the Annual Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) Construction Safety Excellence Awards. Charah Solutions competed in the Specialty Contractor Division’s 1.2 Million to 2 Million Work Hour category. This marks the third straight year in which Charah Solutions has received the AGC Construction Safety Excellence Award and the Company’s fourth time overall. The award winners were announced during the AGC National Convention in Las Vegas at the Safety Awards Lunch on March 11, 2020.

The purpose of the AGC Construction Safety Excellent Awards (CSEA) is to recognize those construction companies who excel at safety performance. The CSEA closely examines each candidate's commitment to safety and occupational health management and risk control. Unlike other safety awards that limit the criteria to frequency rates, the CSEA selection process is considerably more comprehensive. Each application is reviewed for evidence of company management commitment, active employee participation, safety training, work site hazard identification and control, and safety program innovation.

As part of this strenuous selection process, applications are first reviewed by members of the national AGC Safety & Health Committee during the Construction Safety & Health Conference, held in January each year. Finalists in each divisional category then compete at the AGC National Convention where they must give an oral presentation in front of a panel of five judges.

“At Charah Solutions, commitment to safety is a core value and integral to our culture,” said Scott Sewell, President and CEO of Charah Solutions. “We are honored to receive this prestigious award from the AGC in recognition of our team’s uncompromising commitment every single day to keep our workplaces and employees safe.”

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, with operations in fossil fuel and nuclear power generation sites across the country. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and outage services for the fossil fuel and nuclear power generation industry. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers’ most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

