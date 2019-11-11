Log in
CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.

Charah Solutions, Inc. : Schedules Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

11/11/2019 | 07:31am EST

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA), a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, and conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com. To participate via telephone, please dial (877) 273-7219 within the United States or (647) 689-5395 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 9276529.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Charah Solutions website at ir.charah.com after 11:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing (800) 585-8367 within the United States or (416) 621-4642 outside the United States. The replay ID is 9276529.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing, recycling and remediating ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and outage services for coal and nuclear energy providers. The Company also designs and implements environmental solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash and slag sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers’ most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 517 M
EBIT 2019 -4,46 M
Net income 2019 -19,9 M
Debt 2019 150 M
Yield 2019 0,51%
P/E ratio 2019 -2,68x
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,40x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 58,3 M
Chart CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charah Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 4,33  $
Last Close Price 1,97  $
Spread / Highest target 205%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott A. Sewell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Tritch Chairman
Eric Effinger Vice President-Operations
Roger D. Shannon Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Josh Jones Vice President-Process & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARAH SOLUTIONS, INC.-76.89%58
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.19.65%23 802
UMICORE12.82%10 378
SUEZ15.61%9 228
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED36.56%7 301
STERICYCLE70.05%5 665
