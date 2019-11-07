Charah Solutions, Inc. : to Present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 20th in Dallas

Charah® Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: CHRA) (the “Company”), a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, today announced that Scott Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roger Shannon, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40pm CT. The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the conference website, IDEASConferences.com, or in the investor relations section of the company's website at charah.com under the Investor Relations – Events & Presentations section.

An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same links following the conference, along with a transcript once available.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas.

If interested in attending or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Joe Noyons, (817) 778 -8424, jnoyons@threepa.com.

About Charah Solutions, Inc.

With 30 years of experience, Charah® Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry, with operations in fossil fuel and nuclear power generation sites across the country. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Charah Solutions assists utilities with all aspects of managing and recycling ash byproducts generated from the combustion of coal in the production of electricity as well as routine power plant maintenance and outage services for the fossil fuel and nuclear power generation industry. The Company also designs and implements solutions for ash pond management and closure, landfill construction, fly ash and slag sales, and structural fill projects. Charah Solutions is the partner of choice for solving customers’ most complex environmental challenges, and as an industry leader in quality, safety, and compliance, the Company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner energy future. For more information, please visit www.charah.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as “may,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “achievable,” “anticipate,” “will,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” and similar terms and phrases. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

