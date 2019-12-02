Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Chargeurs    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS

(CRI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 12/02 11:30:00 am
15.24 EUR   -3.05%
01:25pCHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of November 30th, 2019
PU
11/18CHARGEURS : Q3: another robust quarterly showing
AL
11/18CHARGEURS : EPS cut (2019: -7.0%, 2020: +0.4%)
AL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of November 30th, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:25pm EST

December 2nd, 2019

Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement

(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number

Total number of voting rights

of shares

Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,759,707

November 30th, 2019

23,848,641

Net Total (2) of voting rights: 23,591,293

  1. Gross Total: as per article 223-11 of AFM General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority
  2. Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

CHARGEURS

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,815,782.56 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 18:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARGEURS
01:25pCHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of November 30th, 2019
PU
11/18CHARGEURS : Q3: another robust quarterly showing
AL
11/18CHARGEURS : EPS cut (2019: -7.0%, 2020: +0.4%)
AL
09/23CHARGEURS : Fine-tuning for Protective Films' challenging dynamic in H1
AL
09/18CHARGEURS : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/12CHARGEURS : Half-year results
CO
06/26CHARGEURS : Infos Business
CO
05/27CHARGEURS : Infos Business
CO
05/10CHARGEURS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
05/06CHARGEURS : Minutes of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 627 M
EBIT 2019 45,2 M
Net income 2019 22,6 M
Debt 2019 127 M
Yield 2019 3,66%
P/E ratio 2019 16,2x
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
EV / Sales2019 0,78x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 360 M
Chart CHARGEURS
Duration : Period :
Chargeurs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 22,96  €
Last Close Price 15,72  €
Spread / Highest target 65,4%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Group Chief Financial Officer
Georges Ralli Director
Emmanuel Coquoin Director
Nicolas Urbain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEURS-6.43%397
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%3 872
TEIJIN LIMITED19.85%3 607
XINFENGMING GROUP CO.,LTD.-12.34%1 989
COATS GROUP PLC-11.47%1 334
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 091
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group