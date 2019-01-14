Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/14 11:30:00 am
18.495 EUR   -3.07%
2018CHARGEURS : Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
2018CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
Chargeurs : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 2 - January 7th 2019

01/14/2019 | 12:19pm EST

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros

Registered office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75 116 Paris 390 474 898 RCS Paris

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

****

Week 2 - January 7th, 2019 to Januray 11th, 2019

Aggregated presentation by day and market:

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

01/07/2019

FR0000130692

2,600

€ 16.99

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

01/08/2019

FR0000130692

0,790

€ 17.29

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

01/10/2019

FR0000130692

0,596

€ 18.57

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

01/11/2019

FR0000130692

2,640

€ 18.8

XPAR

1 / 3

Transaction by transaction details:

Name of the issuer

CHARGEURS

LEI code of the issuer

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

Name of the Broker

Rothschild

Identity code of the Broker

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

Identity code of the financial instrument

FR0000130692

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20190107 16:59:04

17.29

EUR

23

XPAR

00369971488TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.29

EUR

161

XPAR

00369967122TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.29

EUR

100

XPAR

00369967120TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.29

EUR

56

XPAR

00369967118TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.29

EUR

16

XPAR

00369967115TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.29

EUR

121

XPAR

00369967114TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:42:03

17.28

EUR

65

XPAR

00369967113TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:20:36

17.21

EUR

69

XPAR

00369961854TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:20:25

17.22

EUR

154

XPAR

00369961807TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:20:25

17.22

EUR

43

XPAR

00369961806TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 16:13:02

17.21

EUR

128

XPAR

00369960176TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:44:42

16.97

EUR

178

XPAR

00369944034TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:06:56

16.99

EUR

18

XPAR

00369942032TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:06:56

16.99

EUR

96

XPAR

00369942030TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:06:56

16.99

EUR

1

XPAR

00369942029TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:06:56

16.99

EUR

5

XPAR

00369942028TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 13:06:56

16.99

EUR

80

XPAR

00369942027TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.91

EUR

74

XPAR

00369941035TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.9

EUR

8

XPAR

00369941029TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.9

EUR

150

XPAR

00369941028TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.9

EUR

14

XPAR

00369941027TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.9

EUR

30

XPAR

00369941026TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 12:36:29

16.9

EUR

114

XPAR

00369941025TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:47:57

16.67

EUR

88

XPAR

00369930810TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:47:57

16.67

EUR

10

XPAR

00369930809TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:32:38

16.8

EUR

42

XPAR

00369920468TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:32:38

16.81

EUR

67

XPAR

00369920467TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:32:38

16.81

EUR

6

XPAR

00369920466TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:32:38

16.81

EUR

1

XPAR

00369920465TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 10:32:38

16.81

EUR

88

XPAR

00369920464TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:59:36

16.78

EUR

15

XPAR

00369908757TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:46

16.65

EUR

19

XPAR

00369902158TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:46

16.65

EUR

47

XPAR

00369902157TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:46

16.65

EUR

28

XPAR

00369902156TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:36

16.68

EUR

47

XPAR

00369902134TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:36

16.7

EUR

33

XPAR

00369902133TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:36

16.7

EUR

2

XPAR

00369902132TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:36:36

16.7

EUR

9

XPAR

00369902131TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:35:44

16.7

EUR

12

XPAR

00369901790TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:35:44

16.75

EUR

42

XPAR

00369901789TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:35:44

16.75

EUR

129

XPAR

00369901788TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:33:48

16.86

EUR

8

XPAR

00369901199TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:22:09

16.72

EUR

98

XPAR

00369898550TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:20:09

16.72

EUR

44

XPAR

00369897472TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:19:24

16.83

EUR

1

XPAR

00369897295TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:19:24

16.83

EUR

26

XPAR

00369897293TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190107 9:06:58

16.87

EUR

34

XPAR

00369893062TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:44:22

17.3

EUR

1

XPAR

00370058875TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:29:26

17.28

EUR

1

XPAR

00370057442TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:29:26

17.28

EUR

1

XPAR

00370057441TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:29:26

17.28

EUR

74

XPAR

00370057440TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:16:50

17.24

EUR

57

XPAR

00370056677TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:16:50

17.25

EUR

1

XPAR

00370056676TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 11:14:01

17.27

EUR

9

XPAR

00370056512TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:21:31

17.38

EUR

1

XPAR

00370053487TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:21:31

17.38

EUR

6

XPAR

00370053486TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:13:57

17.34

EUR

4

XPAR

00370052909TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:13:57

17.34

EUR

3

XPAR

00370052908TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:13:57

17.34

EUR

6

XPAR

00370052907TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 10:13:57

17.34

EUR

91

XPAR

00370052906TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:42:02

17.11

EUR

71

XPAR

00370050626TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:42:02

17.11

EUR

24

XPAR

00370050625TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:41:59

17.2

EUR

76

XPAR

00370050622TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:41:59

17.2

EUR

7

XPAR

00370050621TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:41:11

17.24

EUR

80

XPAR

00370050559TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:39:26

17.28

EUR

8

XPAR

00370050500TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:38:51

17.31

EUR

25

XPAR

00370050476TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:38:51

17.31

EUR

40

XPAR

00370050474TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:36:08

17.36

EUR

40

XPAR

00370050354TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:36:08

17.36

EUR

48

XPAR

00370050353TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:21:47

17.41

EUR

71

XPAR

00370049622TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190108 9:17:42

17.41

EUR

45

XPAR

00370049311TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 10:22:58

18.56

EUR

65

XPAR

00370233976TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 10:22:58

18.56

EUR

35

XPAR

00370233975TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 10:22:09

18.57

EUR

19

XPAR

00370233944TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 10:22:09

18.58

EUR

54

XPAR

00370233943TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 10:22:09

18.58

EUR

64

XPAR

00370233942TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 9:44:36

18.5

EUR

116

XPAR

00370231211TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 9:34:09

18.57

EUR

104

XPAR

00370230331TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 9:30:22

18.57

EUR

14

XPAR

00370230159TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 9:27:10

18.59

EUR

109

XPAR

00370229960TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190110 9:27:10

18.59

EUR

16

XPAR

00370229959TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 16:50:08

19,00

EUR

2

XPAR

00370350796TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 15:58:49

18.8

EUR

80

XPAR

00370339455TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 15:58:49

18.8

EUR

37

XPAR

00370339454TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 15:58:49

18.8

EUR

32

XPAR

00370339453TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 15:48:12

18.82

EUR

37

XPAR

00370337181TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 15:48:12

18.82

EUR

68

XPAR

00370337180TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 14:20:50

18.78

EUR

26

XPAR

00370330552TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 14:06:44

18.8

EUR

38

XPAR

00370329913TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 14:06:44

18.8

EUR

2

XPAR

00370329912TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 14:06:44

18.8

EUR

27

XPAR

00370329911TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 14:02:57

18.83

EUR

115

XPAR

00370329748TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 13:34:10

18.83

EUR

96

XPAR

00370328536TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:54:55

18.81

EUR

115

XPAR

00370326643TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:27:14

18.79

EUR

81

XPAR

00370325410TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:27:14

18.8

EUR

60

XPAR

00370325409TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:16:38

18.8

EUR

58

XPAR

00370324932TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:14:34

18.81

EUR

23

XPAR

00370324804TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 12:14:32

18.83

EUR

120

XPAR

00370324798TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:25:48

18.79

EUR

21

XPAR

00370321833TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:25:48

18.8

EUR

81

XPAR

00370321832TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:25:48

18.8

EUR

36

XPAR

00370321831TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:25:48

18.81

EUR

120

XPAR

00370321830TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:16:06

18.83

EUR

202

XPAR

00370321405TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:16:06

18.83

EUR

131

XPAR

00370321403TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:15:33

18.8

EUR

23

XPAR

00370321368TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:13:29

18.8

EUR

14

XPAR

00370321274TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:12:47

18.81

EUR

3

XPAR

00370321258TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 11:12:35

18.81

EUR

35

XPAR

00370321237TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:43:34

18.7

EUR

6

XPAR

00370319723TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:43:34

18.71

EUR

273

XPAR

00370319722TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:43:34

18.72

EUR

43

XPAR

00370319721TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:43:34

18.72

EUR

48

XPAR

00370319720TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:26:07

18.75

EUR

2

XPAR

00370318773TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:26:07

18.75

EUR

117

XPAR

00370318772TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 10:25:35

18.78

EUR

135

XPAR

00370318743TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 9:39:06

18.75

EUR

102

XPAR

00370315821TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 9:39:06

18.77

EUR

9

XPAR

00370315820TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 9:39:06

18.78

EUR

87

XPAR

00370315818TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 9:39:06

18.78

EUR

11

XPAR

00370315817TRLO1

free shares allocation

20190111 9:07:20

18.82

EUR

124

XPAR

00370314341TRLO1

free shares allocation

Chargeurs SA published this content on 14 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2019 17:18:03 UTC
