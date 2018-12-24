|
Chargeurs : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 51 - December 17th 2018
12/24/2018 | 09:40pm CET
French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros
Registered office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75 116 Paris 390 474 898 RCS Paris
Disclosure of transactions in own shares
****
Week 51 - December 17th to December 21st, 2018
Aggregated presentation by day and market:
|
Name of the issuer
|
Identity code of the issuer
|
Day of the transaction
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|
Market
|
CHARGEURS
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
12/17/2018
|
FR0000130692
|
10,606
|
€ 16.21
|
XPAR
|
CHARGEURS
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
12/18/2018
|
FR0000130692
|
6,414
|
€ 16.03
|
XPAR
|
CHARGEURS
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
12/19/2018
|
FR0000130692
|
4,986
|
€ 16.22
|
XPAR
|
CHARGEURS
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
12/20/2018
|
FR0000130692
|
10,884
|
€ 15.95
|
XPAR
|
CHARGEURS
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
12/21/2018
|
FR0000130692
|
3,261
|
€ 15.74
|
XPAR
Transaction by transaction details:
|
Name of the issuer
|
CHARGEURS
|
LEI code of the issuer
|
969500ZPQQLG72TQND21
|
Name of the Broker
|
Rothschild
|
Identity code of the Broker
|
969500IKNV38EK1P8O50
|
Identity code of the financial instrument
|
FR0000130692
|
Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)
|
Price per unit
|
Currenc y
|
Quantity bought
|
Identity code of the Market
|
Reference number of the transaction
|
Purpose of the buyback
|
20181217 17:29:30
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
97
|
XPAR
|
00369254991TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:29:30
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
81
|
XPAR
|
00369254973TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:29:30
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
321
|
XPAR
|
00369254972TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:29:30
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
491
|
XPAR
|
00369254971TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:21
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
00369253511TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:19
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
110
|
XPAR
|
00369253501TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:19
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
00369253500TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:14
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
84
|
XPAR
|
00369253495TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:14
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
00369253494TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:08
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
00369253417TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:24:08
|
16.29
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00369253416TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 17:12:18
|
16.21
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
00369249120TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:53:16
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369242817TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:29
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
170
|
XPAR
|
00369238211TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:29
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00369238209TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:29
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
141
|
XPAR
|
00369238208TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:29
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
120
|
XPAR
|
00369238207TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
00369238141TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
147
|
XPAR
|
00369238140TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00369238139TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00369238138TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
8
|
XPAR
|
00369238137TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
00369238135TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:40:09
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00369238134TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:35:57
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00369236569TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:35:57
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00369236568TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:33:46
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
98
|
XPAR
|
00369235844TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:30:42
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
00369234787TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:30:42
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
281
|
XPAR
|
00369234786TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:30:42
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
168
|
XPAR
|
00369234785TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:25:59
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
164
|
XPAR
|
00369233294TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:25:16
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
00369233135TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:25:16
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
00369233134TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:22:10
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
76
|
XPAR
|
00369232070TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:22:10
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
95
|
XPAR
|
00369232069TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:14
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369229760TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:14
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
00369229759TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:14
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
85
|
XPAR
|
00369229758TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:14
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
00369229757TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:07
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
14
|
XPAR
|
00369229715TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:14:07
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
147
|
XPAR
|
00369229714TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 16:08:15
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
54
|
XPAR
|
00369227742TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:53:48
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
99
|
XPAR
|
00369223088TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:53:48
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
00369223087TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:53:48
|
16.02
|
EUR
|
128
|
XPAR
|
00369223086TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:53:48
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
27
|
XPAR
|
00369223085TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:47:32
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
114
|
XPAR
|
00369221172TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:47:32
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
00369221171TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:47:02
|
16.11
|
EUR
|
122
|
XPAR
|
00369220985TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:43:25
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
105
|
XPAR
|
00369219790TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:43:25
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369219789TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:43:25
|
16.14
|
EUR
|
227
|
XPAR
|
00369219786TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:43:25
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
65
|
XPAR
|
00369219785TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.17
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369218361TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.17
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00369218360TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.17
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369218359TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.17
|
EUR
|
6
|
XPAR
|
00369218358TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.17
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
00369218357TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.19
|
EUR
|
43
|
XPAR
|
00369218356TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.19
|
EUR
|
44
|
XPAR
|
00369218355TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:38:29
|
16.19
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00369218354TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:35:46
|
16.19
|
EUR
|
113
|
XPAR
|
00369217273TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:30:16
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00369214480TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:30:16
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
153
|
XPAR
|
00369214479TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 15:30:16
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
96
|
XPAR
|
00369214478TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:24
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
146
|
XPAR
|
00369211497TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:21
|
16.21
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00369211482TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:21
|
16.21
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
00369211481TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:21
|
16.21
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00369211480TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:21
|
16.21
|
EUR
|
35
|
XPAR
|
00369211479TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:59:15
|
16.22
|
EUR
|
133
|
XPAR
|
00369211475TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:54:52
|
16.23
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
00369211041TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:51:25
|
16.23
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369210555TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:51:25
|
16.23
|
EUR
|
216
|
XPAR
|
00369210553TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:51:25
|
16.23
|
EUR
|
218
|
XPAR
|
00369210552TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:40:50
|
16.23
|
EUR
|
9
|
XPAR
|
00369209490TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:36:10
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
00369209161TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:36:10
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
00369209158TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:36:10
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00369209157TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:34:55
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00369209046TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:34:55
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369209041TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:34:55
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
157
|
XPAR
|
00369209040TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:34:55
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
44
|
XPAR
|
00369209039TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:34:55
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369209038TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:32:27
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
125
|
XPAR
|
00369208881TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:32:27
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
149
|
XPAR
|
00369208880TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 14:32:27
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00369208879TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369206476TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
00369206475TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
37
|
XPAR
|
00369206474TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
155
|
XPAR
|
00369206473TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
207
|
XPAR
|
00369206472TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:53:29
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
00369206471TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:56
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369206077TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:56
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369206076TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:56
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
194
|
XPAR
|
00369206075TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:56
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
00369206074TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:56
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
91
|
XPAR
|
00369206073TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:55
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
179
|
XPAR
|
00369206070TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:55
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
00369206069TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00369206060TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
130
|
XPAR
|
00369206059TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
00369206058TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
31
|
XPAR
|
00369206057TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
00369206056TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
28
|
XPAR
|
00369206055TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369206054TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369206052TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:54
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
00369206051TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:51
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
79
|
XPAR
|
00369206036TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:51
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00369206035TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:51
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00369206034TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:44:51
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
00369206033TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:16:51
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00369205050TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:16:51
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
89
|
XPAR
|
00369205046TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:16:51
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369205045TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:16:51
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
127
|
XPAR
|
00369205044TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 13:02:19
|
16.26
|
EUR
|
40
|
XPAR
|
00369204241TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:58:14
|
16.25
|
EUR
|
26
|
XPAR
|
00369200695TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:58:06
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
266
|
XPAR
|
00369200678TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:58:06
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00369200677TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:58:06
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00369200676TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:58:06
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
72
|
XPAR
|
00369200675TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:54:44
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
267
|
XPAR
|
00369200509TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:49:16
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
00369200166TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
|
20181217 11:49:16
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369200164TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:49:15
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
151
|
XPAR
|
00369200160TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:49:15
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
00369200159TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:49:15
|
16.35
|
EUR
|
92
|
XPAR
|
00369200158TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:33:34
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
00369199462TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:33:34
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
00369199461TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:33:34
|
16.31
|
EUR
|
103
|
XPAR
|
00369199460TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:20:04
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
00369198997TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:20:03
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00369198993TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:20:03
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369198992TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:20:03
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00369198991TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:04:51
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
74
|
XPAR
|
00369198142TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:04:48
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00369198139TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 11:04:48
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00369198138TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181217 9:50:18
|
16.3
|
EUR
|
104
|
XPAR
|
00369194442TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:53:09
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
140
|
XPAR
|
00369318723TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
117
|
XPAR
|
00369314099TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
50
|
XPAR
|
00369314097TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
134
|
XPAR
|
00369314095TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369314094TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
00369314093TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 16:21:47
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
69
|
XPAR
|
00369314092TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00369305770TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
160
|
XPAR
|
00369305769TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
100
|
XPAR
|
00369305766TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
70
|
XPAR
|
00369305764TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369305763TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
15.96
|
EUR
|
128
|
XPAR
|
00369305760TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
62
|
XPAR
|
00369305759TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:38:18
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
170
|
XPAR
|
00369305758TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:33:48
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
00369304908TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:33:48
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
61
|
XPAR
|
00369304907TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:33:48
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
150
|
XPAR
|
00369304906TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:11:45
|
15.94
|
EUR
|
450
|
XPAR
|
00369303191TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:09:24
|
15.94
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
00369303118TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 15:09:24
|
15.94
|
EUR
|
45
|
XPAR
|
00369303117TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:56:09
|
15.88
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369302457TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:56:09
|
15.88
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369302456TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:56:09
|
15.89
|
EUR
|
19
|
XPAR
|
00369302455TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:56:09
|
15.89
|
EUR
|
20
|
XPAR
|
00369302454TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:58
|
15.87
|
EUR
|
12
|
XPAR
|
00369302416TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:49
|
15.9
|
EUR
|
78
|
XPAR
|
00369302414TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:15
|
15.95
|
EUR
|
279
|
XPAR
|
00369302400TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:15
|
15.94
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369302399TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:15
|
15.93
|
EUR
|
112
|
XPAR
|
00369302397TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:15
|
15.95
|
EUR
|
113
|
XPAR
|
00369302396TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:14
|
15.97
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00369302393TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:14
|
15.97
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00369302392TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:53:14
|
15.97
|
EUR
|
47
|
XPAR
|
00369302390TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:51:54
|
15.98
|
EUR
|
33
|
XPAR
|
00369302288TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:29:59
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369301390TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:23:06
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
73
|
XPAR
|
00369301165TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:23:06
|
16.01
|
EUR
|
35
|
XPAR
|
00369301164TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:23:01
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
00369301162TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:07:48
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
43
|
XPAR
|
00369300448TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 14:07:48
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00369300447TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 13:46:51
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
136
|
XPAR
|
00369299560TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 13:17:14
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
00369298319TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 13:17:14
|
16.11
|
EUR
|
107
|
XPAR
|
00369298318TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 12:17:35
|
16.06
|
EUR
|
144
|
XPAR
|
00369295786TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 12:00:04
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
66
|
XPAR
|
00369295054TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 11:57:48
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
32
|
XPAR
|
00369294947TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 11:43:27
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
116
|
XPAR
|
00369294390TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:26:58
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
102
|
XPAR
|
00369290739TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:26:52
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
00369290733TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:26:52
|
16.05
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00369290731TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:26:52
|
16.06
|
EUR
|
8
|
XPAR
|
00369290730TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:26:52
|
16.06
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369290729TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
|
20181218 10:19:18
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
98
|
XPAR
|
00369290413TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:18:21
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
00369290356TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:11:47
|
16.02
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
00369290106TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:11:47
|
16.02
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00369290105TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:10:33
|
16.02
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
00369289944TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:10:33
|
16.02
|
EUR
|
5
|
XPAR
|
00369289943TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:10:21
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369289919TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:10:21
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
27
|
XPAR
|
00369289918TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 10:03:37
|
16.04
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
00369289459TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:55:05
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
53
|
XPAR
|
00369288902TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:54:05
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
55
|
XPAR
|
00369288867TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:53:54
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
67
|
XPAR
|
00369288850TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:53:54
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369288849TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:53:54
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
35
|
XPAR
|
00369288848TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:53:54
|
16.16
|
EUR
|
68
|
XPAR
|
00369288847TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:36:36
|
16.16
|
EUR
|
13
|
XPAR
|
00369287778TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:36:36
|
16.16
|
EUR
|
4
|
XPAR
|
00369287776TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.16
|
EUR
|
145
|
XPAR
|
00369287716TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.16
|
EUR
|
200
|
XPAR
|
00369287715TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369287714TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.14
|
EUR
|
200
|
XPAR
|
00369287713TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
83
|
XPAR
|
00369287712TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
46
|
XPAR
|
00369287711TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:35:14
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
161
|
XPAR
|
00369287710TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181218 9:21:16
|
16,00
|
EUR
|
111
|
XPAR
|
00369287023TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:30:50
|
16.34
|
EUR
|
154
|
XPAR
|
00369379608TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:30:50
|
16.34
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369379607TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:00:59
|
16.34
|
EUR
|
77
|
XPAR
|
00369378421TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:00:59
|
16.33
|
EUR
|
11
|
XPAR
|
00369378419TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:00:59
|
16.33
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
00369378417TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:00:59
|
16.33
|
EUR
|
24
|
XPAR
|
00369378416TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 15:00:59
|
16.34
|
EUR
|
144
|
XPAR
|
00369378415TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
175
|
XPAR
|
00369372292TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.27
|
EUR
|
404
|
XPAR
|
00369372291TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.27
|
EUR
|
28
|
XPAR
|
00369372288TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.27
|
EUR
|
109
|
XPAR
|
00369372286TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
108
|
XPAR
|
00369372285TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 12:47:55
|
16.27
|
EUR
|
84
|
XPAR
|
00369372284TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:59:42
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
80
|
XPAR
|
00369370937TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:59:42
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
440
|
XPAR
|
00369370936TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:59:42
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
174
|
XPAR
|
00369370935TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:59:42
|
16.28
|
EUR
|
266
|
XPAR
|
00369370934TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:49:09
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
49
|
XPAR
|
00369370381TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:49:09
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
64
|
XPAR
|
00369370380TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:49:09
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
106
|
XPAR
|
00369370379TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:49:09
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
76
|
XPAR
|
00369370378TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:49:09
|
16.2
|
EUR
|
106
|
XPAR
|
00369370377TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:26:45
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
18
|
XPAR
|
00369368926TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 11:26:45
|
16.15
|
EUR
|
187
|
XPAR
|
00369368925TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:49:25
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
174
|
XPAR
|
00369367239TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:49:25
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
34
|
XPAR
|
00369367238TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:49:25
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369367237TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:46:09
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
76
|
XPAR
|
00369367094TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:46:09
|
16.08
|
EUR
|
57
|
XPAR
|
00369367093TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:14:07
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
42
|
XPAR
|
00369365863TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:14:07
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369365861TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:14:07
|
16.03
|
EUR
|
58
|
XPAR
|
00369365860TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:05:56
|
16.09
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
00369365584TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:05:56
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
3
|
XPAR
|
00369365583TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:05:56
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
2
|
XPAR
|
00369365582TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:05:56
|
16.1
|
EUR
|
22
|
XPAR
|
00369365581TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:03:27
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
108
|
XPAR
|
00369365435TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:03:27
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
1
|
XPAR
|
00369365434TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:03:27
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
51
|
XPAR
|
00369365432TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 10:03:27
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
21
|
XPAR
|
00369365431TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 9:53:11
|
16.12
|
EUR
|
87
|
XPAR
|
00369364785TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 9:53:11
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
142
|
XPAR
|
00369364784TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
|
20181219 9:53:11
|
16.13
|
EUR
|
17
|
XPAR
|
00369364783TRLO1
|
free shares allocation
Disclaimer
Chargeurs SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 20:39:05 UTC
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
575 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
47,2 M
|
Net income 2018
|
29,3 M
|
Debt 2018
|
75,7 M
|
Yield 2018
|
4,15%
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
12,47
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
9,95
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
0,78x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
0,68x
|
Capitalization
|
373 M
|
|
|424