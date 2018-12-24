Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/24 01:56:13 pm
15.535 EUR   -1.80%
09/05CHARGEURS : Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
09/03CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
Chargeurs : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 51 - December 17th 2018

0
12/24/2018 | 09:40pm CET

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros

Registered office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75 116 Paris 390 474 898 RCS Paris

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

****

Week 51 - December 17th to December 21st, 2018

Aggregated presentation by day and market:

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/17/2018

FR0000130692

10,606

€ 16.21

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/18/2018

FR0000130692

6,414

€ 16.03

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/19/2018

FR0000130692

4,986

€ 16.22

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/20/2018

FR0000130692

10,884

€ 15.95

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/21/2018

FR0000130692

3,261

€ 15.74

XPAR

1 / 8

Transaction by transaction details:

Name of the issuer

CHARGEURS

LEI code of the issuer

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

Name of the Broker

Rothschild

Identity code of the Broker

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

Identity code of the financial instrument

FR0000130692

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181217 17:29:30

16.3

EUR

97

XPAR

00369254991TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:29:30

16.3

EUR

81

XPAR

00369254973TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:29:30

16.3

EUR

321

XPAR

00369254972TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:29:30

16.3

EUR

491

XPAR

00369254971TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:21

16.29

EUR

96

XPAR

00369253511TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:19

16.29

EUR

110

XPAR

00369253501TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:19

16.29

EUR

96

XPAR

00369253500TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:14

16.29

EUR

84

XPAR

00369253495TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:14

16.29

EUR

96

XPAR

00369253494TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:08

16.29

EUR

96

XPAR

00369253417TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:24:08

16.29

EUR

15

XPAR

00369253416TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 17:12:18

16.21

EUR

68

XPAR

00369249120TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:53:16

16.09

EUR

1

XPAR

00369242817TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:29

16,00

EUR

170

XPAR

00369238211TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:29

16,00

EUR

66

XPAR

00369238209TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:29

16,00

EUR

141

XPAR

00369238208TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:29

16,00

EUR

120

XPAR

00369238207TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

40

XPAR

00369238141TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

15.98

EUR

147

XPAR

00369238140TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

16

XPAR

00369238139TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

10

XPAR

00369238138TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

8

XPAR

00369238137TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

2

XPAR

00369238135TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:40:09

16,00

EUR

4

XPAR

00369238134TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:35:57

16,00

EUR

49

XPAR

00369236569TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:35:57

16,00

EUR

22

XPAR

00369236568TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:33:46

16.04

EUR

98

XPAR

00369235844TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:30:42

16.04

EUR

65

XPAR

00369234787TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:30:42

16.04

EUR

281

XPAR

00369234786TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:30:42

16.04

EUR

168

XPAR

00369234785TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:25:59

16,00

EUR

164

XPAR

00369233294TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:25:16

16.04

EUR

68

XPAR

00369233135TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:25:16

16.04

EUR

7

XPAR

00369233134TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:22:10

16.08

EUR

76

XPAR

00369232070TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:22:10

16.08

EUR

95

XPAR

00369232069TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:14

16.1

EUR

17

XPAR

00369229760TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:14

16.1

EUR

33

XPAR

00369229759TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:14

16.1

EUR

85

XPAR

00369229758TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:14

16.1

EUR

57

XPAR

00369229757TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:07

16.08

EUR

14

XPAR

00369229715TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:14:07

16.08

EUR

147

XPAR

00369229714TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 16:08:15

16.01

EUR

54

XPAR

00369227742TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:53:48

16.01

EUR

99

XPAR

00369223088TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:53:48

16.01

EUR

26

XPAR

00369223087TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:53:48

16.02

EUR

128

XPAR

00369223086TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:53:48

16.03

EUR

27

XPAR

00369223085TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:47:32

16.1

EUR

114

XPAR

00369221172TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:47:32

16.1

EUR

26

XPAR

00369221171TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:47:02

16.11

EUR

122

XPAR

00369220985TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:43:25

16.13

EUR

105

XPAR

00369219790TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:43:25

16.13

EUR

17

XPAR

00369219789TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:43:25

16.14

EUR

227

XPAR

00369219786TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:43:25

16.15

EUR

65

XPAR

00369219785TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.17

EUR

1

XPAR

00369218361TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.17

EUR

4

XPAR

00369218360TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.17

EUR

25

XPAR

00369218359TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.17

EUR

6

XPAR

00369218358TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181217 15:38:29

16.17

EUR

30

XPAR

00369218357TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.19

EUR

43

XPAR

00369218356TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.19

EUR

44

XPAR

00369218355TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:38:29

16.19

EUR

49

XPAR

00369218354TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:35:46

16.19

EUR

113

XPAR

00369217273TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:30:16

16.2

EUR

24

XPAR

00369214480TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:30:16

16.2

EUR

153

XPAR

00369214479TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 15:30:16

16.2

EUR

96

XPAR

00369214478TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:24

16.2

EUR

146

XPAR

00369211497TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:21

16.21

EUR

18

XPAR

00369211482TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:21

16.21

EUR

32

XPAR

00369211481TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:21

16.21

EUR

12

XPAR

00369211480TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:21

16.21

EUR

35

XPAR

00369211479TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:59:15

16.22

EUR

133

XPAR

00369211475TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:54:52

16.23

EUR

74

XPAR

00369211041TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:51:25

16.23

EUR

25

XPAR

00369210555TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:51:25

16.23

EUR

216

XPAR

00369210553TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:51:25

16.23

EUR

218

XPAR

00369210552TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:40:50

16.23

EUR

9

XPAR

00369209490TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:36:10

16.25

EUR

21

XPAR

00369209161TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:36:10

16.26

EUR

2

XPAR

00369209158TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:36:10

16.26

EUR

12

XPAR

00369209157TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:34:55

16.3

EUR

37

XPAR

00369209046TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:34:55

16.3

EUR

1

XPAR

00369209041TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:34:55

16.3

EUR

157

XPAR

00369209040TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:34:55

16.3

EUR

44

XPAR

00369209039TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:34:55

16.3

EUR

175

XPAR

00369209038TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:32:27

16.3

EUR

125

XPAR

00369208881TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:32:27

16.3

EUR

149

XPAR

00369208880TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 14:32:27

16.3

EUR

100

XPAR

00369208879TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

17

XPAR

00369206476TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

57

XPAR

00369206475TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

37

XPAR

00369206474TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

155

XPAR

00369206473TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

207

XPAR

00369206472TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:53:29

16.26

EUR

15

XPAR

00369206471TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:56

16.26

EUR

17

XPAR

00369206077TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:56

16.26

EUR

175

XPAR

00369206076TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:56

16.26

EUR

194

XPAR

00369206075TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:56

16.26

EUR

57

XPAR

00369206074TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:56

16.26

EUR

91

XPAR

00369206073TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:55

16.26

EUR

179

XPAR

00369206070TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:55

16.26

EUR

30

XPAR

00369206069TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.26

EUR

16

XPAR

00369206060TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.26

EUR

130

XPAR

00369206059TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.26

EUR

33

XPAR

00369206058TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

31

XPAR

00369206057TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

32

XPAR

00369206056TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

28

XPAR

00369206055TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

1

XPAR

00369206054TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

17

XPAR

00369206052TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:54

16.25

EUR

13

XPAR

00369206051TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:51

16.26

EUR

79

XPAR

00369206036TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:51

16.26

EUR

24

XPAR

00369206035TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:51

16.26

EUR

10

XPAR

00369206034TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:44:51

16.26

EUR

10

XPAR

00369206033TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:16:51

16.3

EUR

24

XPAR

00369205050TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:16:51

16.3

EUR

89

XPAR

00369205046TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:16:51

16.3

EUR

25

XPAR

00369205045TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:16:51

16.3

EUR

127

XPAR

00369205044TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 13:02:19

16.26

EUR

40

XPAR

00369204241TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:58:14

16.25

EUR

26

XPAR

00369200695TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:58:06

16.3

EUR

266

XPAR

00369200678TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:58:06

16.31

EUR

18

XPAR

00369200677TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:58:06

16.31

EUR

5

XPAR

00369200676TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:58:06

16.31

EUR

72

XPAR

00369200675TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:54:44

16.35

EUR

267

XPAR

00369200509TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:49:16

16.35

EUR

33

XPAR

00369200166TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181217 11:49:16

16.35

EUR

25

XPAR

00369200164TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:49:15

16.35

EUR

151

XPAR

00369200160TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:49:15

16.35

EUR

7

XPAR

00369200159TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:49:15

16.35

EUR

92

XPAR

00369200158TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:33:34

16.31

EUR

7

XPAR

00369199462TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:33:34

16.31

EUR

16

XPAR

00369199461TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:33:34

16.31

EUR

103

XPAR

00369199460TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:20:04

16.3

EUR

80

XPAR

00369198997TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:20:03

16.3

EUR

3

XPAR

00369198993TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:20:03

16.3

EUR

1

XPAR

00369198992TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:20:03

16.3

EUR

66

XPAR

00369198991TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:04:51

16.3

EUR

74

XPAR

00369198142TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:04:48

16.3

EUR

3

XPAR

00369198139TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 11:04:48

16.3

EUR

66

XPAR

00369198138TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181217 9:50:18

16.3

EUR

104

XPAR

00369194442TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:53:09

16.05

EUR

140

XPAR

00369318723TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.05

EUR

117

XPAR

00369314099TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.05

EUR

50

XPAR

00369314097TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.05

EUR

134

XPAR

00369314095TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.05

EUR

175

XPAR

00369314094TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.04

EUR

58

XPAR

00369314093TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 16:21:47

16.05

EUR

69

XPAR

00369314092TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.98

EUR

12

XPAR

00369305770TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.98

EUR

160

XPAR

00369305769TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.98

EUR

100

XPAR

00369305766TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.98

EUR

70

XPAR

00369305764TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.98

EUR

175

XPAR

00369305763TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

15.96

EUR

128

XPAR

00369305760TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

16,00

EUR

62

XPAR

00369305759TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:38:18

16,00

EUR

170

XPAR

00369305758TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:33:48

16,00

EUR

21

XPAR

00369304908TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:33:48

16,00

EUR

61

XPAR

00369304907TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:33:48

16,00

EUR

150

XPAR

00369304906TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:11:45

15.94

EUR

450

XPAR

00369303191TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:09:24

15.94

EUR

55

XPAR

00369303118TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 15:09:24

15.94

EUR

45

XPAR

00369303117TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:56:09

15.88

EUR

17

XPAR

00369302457TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:56:09

15.88

EUR

175

XPAR

00369302456TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:56:09

15.89

EUR

19

XPAR

00369302455TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:56:09

15.89

EUR

20

XPAR

00369302454TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:58

15.87

EUR

12

XPAR

00369302416TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:49

15.9

EUR

78

XPAR

00369302414TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:15

15.95

EUR

279

XPAR

00369302400TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:15

15.94

EUR

175

XPAR

00369302399TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:15

15.93

EUR

112

XPAR

00369302397TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:15

15.95

EUR

113

XPAR

00369302396TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:14

15.97

EUR

5

XPAR

00369302393TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:14

15.97

EUR

22

XPAR

00369302392TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:53:14

15.97

EUR

47

XPAR

00369302390TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:51:54

15.98

EUR

33

XPAR

00369302288TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:29:59

16.01

EUR

17

XPAR

00369301390TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:23:06

16.01

EUR

73

XPAR

00369301165TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:23:06

16.01

EUR

35

XPAR

00369301164TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:23:01

16.03

EUR

102

XPAR

00369301162TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:07:48

16.03

EUR

43

XPAR

00369300448TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 14:07:48

16.04

EUR

3

XPAR

00369300447TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 13:46:51

16.04

EUR

136

XPAR

00369299560TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 13:17:14

16.1

EUR

83

XPAR

00369298319TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 13:17:14

16.11

EUR

107

XPAR

00369298318TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 12:17:35

16.06

EUR

144

XPAR

00369295786TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 12:00:04

16.12

EUR

66

XPAR

00369295054TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 11:57:48

16.12

EUR

32

XPAR

00369294947TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 11:43:27

16.1

EUR

116

XPAR

00369294390TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:26:58

16,00

EUR

102

XPAR

00369290739TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:26:52

16.05

EUR

64

XPAR

00369290733TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:26:52

16.05

EUR

18

XPAR

00369290731TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:26:52

16.06

EUR

8

XPAR

00369290730TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:26:52

16.06

EUR

1

XPAR

00369290729TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181218 10:19:18

16.08

EUR

98

XPAR

00369290413TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:18:21

16.09

EUR

68

XPAR

00369290356TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:11:47

16.02

EUR

13

XPAR

00369290106TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:11:47

16.02

EUR

4

XPAR

00369290105TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:10:33

16.02

EUR

13

XPAR

00369289944TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:10:33

16.02

EUR

5

XPAR

00369289943TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:10:21

16.03

EUR

1

XPAR

00369289919TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:10:21

16.03

EUR

27

XPAR

00369289918TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 10:03:37

16.04

EUR

109

XPAR

00369289459TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:55:05

16.12

EUR

53

XPAR

00369288902TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:54:05

16.12

EUR

55

XPAR

00369288867TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:53:54

16.15

EUR

67

XPAR

00369288850TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:53:54

16.15

EUR

1

XPAR

00369288849TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:53:54

16.15

EUR

35

XPAR

00369288848TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:53:54

16.16

EUR

68

XPAR

00369288847TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:36:36

16.16

EUR

13

XPAR

00369287778TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:36:36

16.16

EUR

4

XPAR

00369287776TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.16

EUR

145

XPAR

00369287716TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.16

EUR

200

XPAR

00369287715TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.15

EUR

175

XPAR

00369287714TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.14

EUR

200

XPAR

00369287713TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.12

EUR

83

XPAR

00369287712TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.09

EUR

46

XPAR

00369287711TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:35:14

16.09

EUR

161

XPAR

00369287710TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181218 9:21:16

16,00

EUR

111

XPAR

00369287023TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:30:50

16.34

EUR

154

XPAR

00369379608TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:30:50

16.34

EUR

1

XPAR

00369379607TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:00:59

16.34

EUR

77

XPAR

00369378421TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:00:59

16.33

EUR

11

XPAR

00369378419TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:00:59

16.33

EUR

7

XPAR

00369378417TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:00:59

16.33

EUR

24

XPAR

00369378416TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 15:00:59

16.34

EUR

144

XPAR

00369378415TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.28

EUR

175

XPAR

00369372292TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.27

EUR

404

XPAR

00369372291TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.27

EUR

28

XPAR

00369372288TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.27

EUR

109

XPAR

00369372286TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.28

EUR

108

XPAR

00369372285TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 12:47:55

16.27

EUR

84

XPAR

00369372284TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:59:42

16.28

EUR

80

XPAR

00369370937TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:59:42

16.28

EUR

440

XPAR

00369370936TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:59:42

16.28

EUR

174

XPAR

00369370935TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:59:42

16.28

EUR

266

XPAR

00369370934TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:49:09

16.2

EUR

49

XPAR

00369370381TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:49:09

16.2

EUR

64

XPAR

00369370380TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:49:09

16.2

EUR

106

XPAR

00369370379TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:49:09

16.2

EUR

76

XPAR

00369370378TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:49:09

16.2

EUR

106

XPAR

00369370377TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:26:45

16.15

EUR

18

XPAR

00369368926TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 11:26:45

16.15

EUR

187

XPAR

00369368925TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:49:25

16.08

EUR

174

XPAR

00369367239TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:49:25

16.09

EUR

34

XPAR

00369367238TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:49:25

16.09

EUR

25

XPAR

00369367237TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:46:09

16.08

EUR

76

XPAR

00369367094TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:46:09

16.08

EUR

57

XPAR

00369367093TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:14:07

16.03

EUR

42

XPAR

00369365863TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:14:07

16.03

EUR

1

XPAR

00369365861TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:14:07

16.03

EUR

58

XPAR

00369365860TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:05:56

16.09

EUR

25

XPAR

00369365584TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:05:56

16.1

EUR

3

XPAR

00369365583TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:05:56

16.1

EUR

2

XPAR

00369365582TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:05:56

16.1

EUR

22

XPAR

00369365581TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:03:27

16.12

EUR

108

XPAR

00369365435TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:03:27

16.13

EUR

1

XPAR

00369365434TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:03:27

16.13

EUR

51

XPAR

00369365432TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 10:03:27

16.13

EUR

21

XPAR

00369365431TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 9:53:11

16.12

EUR

87

XPAR

00369364785TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 9:53:11

16.13

EUR

142

XPAR

00369364784TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181219 9:53:11

16.13

EUR

17

XPAR

00369364783TRLO1

free shares allocation

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 20:39:05 UTC
