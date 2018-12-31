Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Chargeurs    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS (CRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 12/31 01:55:00 pm
16.605 EUR   +4.57%
09/05CHARGEURS : Hesitation should subside in favor of volatility
09/03CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2017CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Chargeurs : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 52 - December 24th 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/31/2018 | 06:54pm CET

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros

Registered office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75 116 Paris 390 474 898 RCS Paris

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

****

Week 52 - December 24th to December 28th, 2018

Aggregated presentation by day and market:

Name of the issuer

Identity code of the issuer

Day of the transaction

Identity code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/24/2018

FR0000130692

7,257

€ 15.65

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/27/2018

FR0000130692

10,498

€ 15.4

XPAR

CHARGEURS

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

12/28/2018

FR0000130692

2,500

€ 15.78

XPAR

1 / 5

Transaction by transaction details:

Name of the issuer

CHARGEURS

LEI code of the issuer

969500ZPQQLG72TQND21

Name of the Broker

Rothschild

Identity code of the Broker

969500IKNV38EK1P8O50

Identity code of the financial instrument

FR0000130692

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181224 13:54:56

15.56

EUR

6

XPAR

00369545953TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:54:44

15.53

EUR

145

XPAR

00369545941TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:54:44

15.53

EUR

56

XPAR

00369545940TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:54:44

15.53

EUR

144

XPAR

00369545938TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:54:44

15.53

EUR

7

XPAR

00369545937TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:46:13

15.53

EUR

151

XPAR

00369545904TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:46:13

15.53

EUR

151

XPAR

00369545903TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:44:34

15.53

EUR

91

XPAR

00369545869TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:44:01

15.53

EUR

41

XPAR

00369545866TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:44:01

15.53

EUR

58

XPAR

00369545865TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:40:11

15.5

EUR

150

XPAR

00369545857TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:29:43

15.51

EUR

54

XPAR

00369545741TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:28:26

15.52

EUR

42

XPAR

00369545717TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:26:03

15.54

EUR

116

XPAR

00369545715TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:22:46

15.58

EUR

2

XPAR

00369545700TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:22:46

15.58

EUR

7

XPAR

00369545699TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:22:46

15.58

EUR

213

XPAR

00369545697TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:22:46

15.59

EUR

150

XPAR

00369545696TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:06:53

15.59

EUR

267

XPAR

00369545631TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:06:53

15.59

EUR

46

XPAR

00369545630TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:04:06

15.59

EUR

112

XPAR

00369545603TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 13:04:06

15.63

EUR

13

XPAR

00369545602TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:54:02

15.63

EUR

85

XPAR

00369545506TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:54:02

15.63

EUR

54

XPAR

00369545504TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:53:14

15.6

EUR

280

XPAR

00369545492TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:46:41

15.62

EUR

165

XPAR

00369545436TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:42:57

15.65

EUR

123

XPAR

00369545415TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:42:57

15.65

EUR

1

XPAR

00369545414TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:41:46

15.66

EUR

23

XPAR

00369545411TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:41:46

15.66

EUR

1

XPAR

00369545410TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:37:19

15.66

EUR

1

XPAR

00369545362TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 12:35:32

15.66

EUR

105

XPAR

00369545346TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

145

XPAR

00369544479TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

50

XPAR

00369544478TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

50

XPAR

00369544477TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

14

XPAR

00369544476TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

130

XPAR

00369544475TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:46:51

15.74

EUR

25

XPAR

00369544474TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:33:36

15.7

EUR

166

XPAR

00369544389TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:33:36

15.7

EUR

27

XPAR

00369544388TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:25:10

15.65

EUR

77

XPAR

00369544311TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:21:46

15.61

EUR

23

XPAR

00369544287TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:21:46

15.61

EUR

105

XPAR

00369544286TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:15:47

15.63

EUR

2

XPAR

00369544217TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 11:15:47

15.63

EUR

117

XPAR

00369544216TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:59:07

15.67

EUR

20

XPAR

00369543984TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:59:07

15.67

EUR

117

XPAR

00369543983TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:59:07

15.67

EUR

58

XPAR

00369543982TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:59:07

15.67

EUR

4

XPAR

00369543981TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:59:07

15.67

EUR

24

XPAR

00369543980TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:36:54

15.66

EUR

37

XPAR

00369543676TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:36:54

15.66

EUR

180

XPAR

00369543675TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:36:54

15.66

EUR

208

XPAR

00369543674TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:36:54

15.66

EUR

60

XPAR

00369543673TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:36:54

15.66

EUR

266

XPAR

00369543672TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:27:54

15.66

EUR

20

XPAR

00369543579TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:26:29

15.61

EUR

129

XPAR

00369543565TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181224 10:26:29

15.62

EUR

41

XPAR

00369543564TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:26:29

15.63

EUR

15

XPAR

00369543563TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:22:27

15.62

EUR

53

XPAR

00369543527TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:19:23

15.65

EUR

237

XPAR

00369543497TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:05:30

15.63

EUR

89

XPAR

00369543411TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 10:05:30

15.63

EUR

1

XPAR

00369543410TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:58:51

15.65

EUR

42

XPAR

00369543349TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:58:51

15.65

EUR

11

XPAR

00369543347TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:58:51

15.65

EUR

2

XPAR

00369543346TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:58:51

15.65

EUR

38

XPAR

00369543345TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:58:09

15.7

EUR

201

XPAR

00369543338TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:57:29

15.7

EUR

1

XPAR

00369543317TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:56:55

15.7

EUR

10

XPAR

00369543315TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:56:36

15.7

EUR

84

XPAR

00369543312TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:56:36

15.7

EUR

70

XPAR

00369543311TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:52:40

15.75

EUR

154

XPAR

00369543256TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:50:01

15.76

EUR

91

XPAR

00369543215TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:50:01

15.76

EUR

1

XPAR

00369543214TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:50:01

15.76

EUR

76

XPAR

00369543213TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:44:45

15.7

EUR

35

XPAR

00369543154TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:44:45

15.7

EUR

19

XPAR

00369543153TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:44:04

15.7

EUR

76

XPAR

00369543140TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:44:04

15.71

EUR

24

XPAR

00369543139TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:43:50

15.71

EUR

70

XPAR

00369543134TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:43:50

15.71

EUR

1

XPAR

00369543133TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:43:50

15.71

EUR

27

XPAR

00369543132TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:43:50

15.71

EUR

16

XPAR

00369543131TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:35:51

15.77

EUR

163

XPAR

00369543005TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:35:51

15.77

EUR

57

XPAR

00369543004TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:28:07

15.7

EUR

200

XPAR

00369542874TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:22:03

15.7

EUR

87

XPAR

00369542809TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:22:03

15.7

EUR

91

XPAR

00369542808TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:19:14

15.8

EUR

23

XPAR

00369542762TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:19:14

15.8

EUR

100

XPAR

00369542761TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181224 9:19:14

15.8

EUR

137

XPAR

00369542760TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 17:27:06

15.38

EUR

1,040

XPAR

00369624634TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 17:27:06

15.38

EUR

150

XPAR

00369624631TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 17:23:12

15.35

EUR

138

XPAR

00369624351TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 17:22:13

15.35

EUR

191

XPAR

00369623947TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:54:17

15.24

EUR

19

XPAR

00369621878TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:49:05

15.26

EUR

27

XPAR

00369621544TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:46:50

15.27

EUR

74

XPAR

00369621396TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:21

15.3

EUR

120

XPAR

00369621302TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:21

15.3

EUR

59

XPAR

00369621301TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:21

15.3

EUR

67

XPAR

00369621300TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:21

15.3

EUR

44

XPAR

00369621299TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:21

15.3

EUR

30

XPAR

00369621298TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:18

15.3

EUR

15

XPAR

00369621296TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:17

15.31

EUR

2

XPAR

00369621291TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:17

15.31

EUR

120

XPAR

00369621290TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:17

15.31

EUR

46

XPAR

00369621289TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:45:17

15.31

EUR

48

XPAR

00369621288TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:18:32

15.35

EUR

41

XPAR

00369619291TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 16:18:32

15.35

EUR

9

XPAR

00369619290TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:54:38

15.16

EUR

155

XPAR

00369617050TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:44:00

15.32

EUR

67

XPAR

00369615688TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:44:00

15.32

EUR

88

XPAR

00369615687TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:42:14

15.34

EUR

81

XPAR

00369615517TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:38:30

15.37

EUR

399

XPAR

00369614952TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:38:30

15.37

EUR

101

XPAR

00369614951TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:33:18

15.35

EUR

46

XPAR

00369614342TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:33:18

15.35

EUR

4

XPAR

00369614341TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:33:18

15.35

EUR

44

XPAR

00369614340TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:25:48

15.4

EUR

842

XPAR

00369613799TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:25:48

15.4

EUR

42

XPAR

00369613797TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:25:48

15.4

EUR

116

XPAR

00369613796TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:12:34

15.37

EUR

24

XPAR

00369613305TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 15:12:34

15.37

EUR

101

XPAR

00369613303TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181227 15:12:34

15.37

EUR

42

XPAR

00369613302TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:55:53

15.38

EUR

57

XPAR

00369612725TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:55:53

15.38

EUR

52

XPAR

00369612723TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:55:53

15.38

EUR

149

XPAR

00369612722TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:51:23

15.39

EUR

5

XPAR

00369612604TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:51:23

15.39

EUR

194

XPAR

00369612603TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:39:28

15.39

EUR

35

XPAR

00369612224TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:39:27

15.39

EUR

27

XPAR

00369612222TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:38:01

15.39

EUR

33

XPAR

00369612185TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:38:01

15.4

EUR

153

XPAR

00369612183TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:04:50

15.4

EUR

82

XPAR

00369611211TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:04:50

15.4

EUR

58

XPAR

00369611209TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 14:04:50

15.4

EUR

23

XPAR

00369611208TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:59:36

15.4

EUR

64

XPAR

00369610766TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:59:31

15.42

EUR

114

XPAR

00369610764TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:58:57

15.44

EUR

75

XPAR

00369610730TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:31:07

15.39

EUR

76

XPAR

00369609473TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:31:07

15.39

EUR

12

XPAR

00369609472TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:30:11

15.41

EUR

55

XPAR

00369609452TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:24:05

15.4

EUR

2

XPAR

00369609265TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:24:05

15.4

EUR

69

XPAR

00369609264TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:06:01

15.41

EUR

21

XPAR

00369608553TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:06:01

15.42

EUR

62

XPAR

00369608552TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:06:01

15.42

EUR

48

XPAR

00369608551TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:06:01

15.42

EUR

110

XPAR

00369608550TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:06:01

15.42

EUR

38

XPAR

00369608549TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.44

EUR

36

XPAR

00369608540TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.44

EUR

82

XPAR

00369608539TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.44

EUR

219

XPAR

00369608537TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.44

EUR

140

XPAR

00369608536TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.44

EUR

184

XPAR

00369608535TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.45

EUR

5

XPAR

00369608534TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.45

EUR

11

XPAR

00369608533TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.45

EUR

99

XPAR

00369608532TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 13:05:59

15.45

EUR

68

XPAR

00369608531TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:46:38

15.44

EUR

16

XPAR

00369605002TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:34:13

15.43

EUR

46

XPAR

00369604673TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:34:13

15.44

EUR

104

XPAR

00369604672TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:34:13

15.44

EUR

21

XPAR

00369604671TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:34:13

15.45

EUR

87

XPAR

00369604670TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:34:13

15.45

EUR

21

XPAR

00369604669TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:31:03

15.46

EUR

73

XPAR

00369604429TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:20:50

15.46

EUR

103

XPAR

00369603913TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 11:20:50

15.46

EUR

5

XPAR

00369603912TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:59:02

15.42

EUR

23

XPAR

00369602914TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:59:02

15.42

EUR

21

XPAR

00369602913TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:59:02

15.43

EUR

412

XPAR

00369602912TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:59:02

15.42

EUR

67

XPAR

00369602910TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:59:02

15.43

EUR

200

XPAR

00369602909TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:58:11

15.43

EUR

51

XPAR

00369602887TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:58:11

15.43

EUR

51

XPAR

00369602886TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:58:11

15.43

EUR

200

XPAR

00369602885TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:57:01

15.43

EUR

34

XPAR

00369602846TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:57:01

15.43

EUR

217

XPAR

00369602845TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:44

15.43

EUR

55

XPAR

00369602841TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:44

15.43

EUR

78

XPAR

00369602840TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:44

15.43

EUR

196

XPAR

00369602839TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:40

15.43

EUR

67

XPAR

00369602833TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:40

15.43

EUR

251

XPAR

00369602832TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:29

15.44

EUR

80

XPAR

00369602811TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:29

15.44

EUR

4

XPAR

00369602810TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:25

15.44

EUR

12

XPAR

00369602808TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:17

15.46

EUR

153

XPAR

00369602797TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:56:09

15.47

EUR

62

XPAR

00369602783TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:41:39

15.43

EUR

143

XPAR

00369602134TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:34

15.43

EUR

108

XPAR

00369601924TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:29

15.43

EUR

78

XPAR

00369601913TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:29

15.43

EUR

133

XPAR

00369601911TRLO1

free shares allocation

Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)

Price per unit

Currenc y

Quantity bought

Identity code of the Market

Reference number of the transaction

Purpose of the buyback

20181227 10:37:29

15.43

EUR

118

XPAR

00369601910TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:28

15.43

EUR

107

XPAR

00369601904TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:28

15.43

EUR

1

XPAR

00369601903TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181227 10:37:28

15.43

EUR

250

XPAR

00369601902TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:45:23

15.8

EUR

29

XPAR

00369656419TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:45:08

15.8

EUR

37

XPAR

00369656402TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:45:08

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656401TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:53

15.8

EUR

44

XPAR

00369656395TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:53

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656394TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:40

15.8

EUR

41

XPAR

00369656383TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:40

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656381TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656379TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656377TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656374TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656373TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

100

XPAR

00369656371TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

3

XPAR

00369656370TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

100

XPAR

00369656369TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656368TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656367TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:44:39

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656365TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:42:56

15.8

EUR

147

XPAR

00369656268TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:42:56

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369656267TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:35:46

15.8

EUR

103

XPAR

00369655938TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:35:46

15.8

EUR

141

XPAR

00369655937TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:21:40

15.71

EUR

73

XPAR

00369654877TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:21:40

15.71

EUR

78

XPAR

00369654875TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:21:40

15.71

EUR

25

XPAR

00369654873TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:24

15.7

EUR

38

XPAR

00369654832TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:24

15.7

EUR

103

XPAR

00369654831TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:21

15.7

EUR

44

XPAR

00369654828TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:21

15.7

EUR

103

XPAR

00369654827TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:21

15.7

EUR

55

XPAR

00369654824TRLO1

free shares allocation

20181228 16:20:21

15.7

EUR

103

XPAR

00369654823TRLO1

free shares allocation

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 31 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2018 17:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARGEURS
06:54pCHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 52 - December 24th 2..
PU
12/24CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 51 - December 17th 2..
PU
12/19CHARGEURS : concludes a game-changing  230 million syndicated credit facility
PU
12/17CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 50 - December 10th 2..
PU
12/12CHARGEURS : speeds up premiumization of its Protective Films' offering with the ..
PU
12/10CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 49 - December 3rd 20..
PU
12/07CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of November 30, 2018
PU
12/05CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 48 - November 26th 2..
PU
11/26CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 47 - November 19th 2..
PU
11/20CHARGEURS : Disclosure of transactions in own shares - Week 46 - November 12th 2..
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 575 M
EBIT 2018 47,2 M
Net income 2018 29,3 M
Debt 2018 75,7 M
Yield 2018 4,13%
P/E ratio 2018 12,52
P/E ratio 2019 9,99
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 374 M
Chart CHARGEURS
Duration : Period :
Chargeurs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 29,0 €
Spread / Average Target 83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Chief Financial Officer
Georges Ralli Director
Emmanuel Coquoin Director
Nicolas Urbain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEURS-37.26%419
TEIJIN LTD-30.83%3 111
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%2 601
COATS GROUP PLC-9.81%1 453
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 373
SHENZHEN FUANNA BEDDG AND FURNSHG CO LTD--.--%930
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.