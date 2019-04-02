Chargeurs : Monthly disclosure as of March 31 2019

April 2nd, 2019
Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement
(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
|
Date
|
Total number
|
Total number of voting rights
|
|
of shares
|
|
|
|
Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,400,621
|
March 31st, 2019
|
23,551,755
|
|
|
|
Net Total (2) of voting rights: 23,889,360
|
|
|
(1)Gross Total: as per article 223-11 of AFM General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority
(2)Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights
CHARGEURS
French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS
Disclaimer
Chargeurs SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:06:10 UTC