Chargeurs : Monthly disclosure as of March 31 2019

04/02/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

April 2nd, 2019

Outstanding Shares and Voting Rights Monthly Statement

(in compliance with Articles L.233-8 of the French Commercial Code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Date

Total number

Total number of voting rights

of shares

Gross Total (1) of voting rights: 24,400,621

March 31st, 2019

23,551,755

Net Total (2) of voting rights: 23,889,360

(1)Gross Total: as per article 223-11 of AFM General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority

(2)Net total: total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

CHARGEURS

French Société Anonyme with a capital of 3,768,280.80 euros Registered Office: 112 avenue Kléber - 75116 Paris - France 390 474 898 RCS PARIS

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 16:06:10 UTC
