Chargeurs : Payment of the 2018 interim dividend

PAYMENT OF THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND

PRESS RELEASE

Paris - September 26, 2018

The 2018 interim dividend will be paid as from September 28, 2018:

 €0.30 per share, up 20% on the 2017 interim dividend

 Issue of 33,651 new shares, carrying immediate dividend rights

Following the further acceleration of the Group's growth in the first half of 2018, at its meeting on September 5, 2018, Chargeurs' Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend for 2018 amounting to €0.30 per share - up 20% on the interim dividend paid for 2017 - along with a dividend reinvestment option.

The period for exercising the option to reinvest the 2018 interim dividend ran from September 12, 2018 to September 20, 2018. This operation resulted in the issue of 33,651 new Chargeurs ordinary shares which will be settled-delivered and listed on Euronext Paris as from September 28, 2018. The new shares carry immediate dividend rights and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares as from September 28, 2018.

At the close of the operation, Chargeurs' share capital will amount to €3,768,280.80, divided into 23,551,755 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.16 each, all fully paid up and of the same class.

----------

Financial Calendar

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (after trading)Third-quarter 2018 financial information

ABOUT CHARGEURS

Chargeurs is a global manufacturing and services group with leading positions in four segments: temporary surface protection, garment interlinings, technical substrates and combed wool.

It has some 2,000 employees based in 45 countries on five continents, who serve a diversified customer base spanning more than 90 countries.

In 2017, revenue totaled €533 million, of which more than 90% was generated outside France.

CONTACT

Financial Communications +33 1 47 04 13 40  comfin@chargeurs.fr www.chargeurs.fr 1/1