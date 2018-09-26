Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Chargeurs    CRI   FR0000130692

CHARGEURS (CRI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/26 05:29:55 pm
21.83 EUR   -0.32%
05:41pCHARGEURS : Payment of the 2018 interim dividend
PU
09/12CHARGEURS : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/06CHARGEURS : Interim dividend reinvestment procedure
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Chargeurs : Payment of the 2018 interim dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 05:41pm CEST

PAYMENT OF THE 2018 INTERIM DIVIDEND

PRESS RELEASE

Paris - September 26, 2018

The 2018 interim dividend will be paid as from September 28, 2018:

  • €0.30 per share, up 20% on the 2017 interim dividend

  • Issue of 33,651 new shares, carrying immediate dividend rights

Following the further acceleration of the Group's growth in the first half of 2018, at its meeting on September 5, 2018, Chargeurs' Board of Directors approved the payment of an interim dividend for 2018 amounting to €0.30 per share - up 20% on the interim dividend paid for 2017 - along with a dividend reinvestment option.

The period for exercising the option to reinvest the 2018 interim dividend ran from September 12, 2018 to September 20, 2018. This operation resulted in the issue of 33,651 new Chargeurs ordinary shares which will be settled-delivered and listed on Euronext Paris as from September 28, 2018. The new shares carry immediate dividend rights and will rank pari passu with the Company's existing ordinary shares as from September 28, 2018.

At the close of the operation, Chargeurs' share capital will amount to €3,768,280.80, divided into 23,551,755 ordinary shares with a par value of €0.16 each, all fully paid up and of the same class.

----------

Financial Calendar

Wednesday, November 14, 2018 (after trading)Third-quarter 2018 financial information

ABOUT CHARGEURS

Chargeurs is a global manufacturing and services group with leading positions in four segments: temporary surface protection, garment interlinings, technical substrates and combed wool.

It has some 2,000 employees based in 45 countries on five continents, who serve a diversified customer base spanning more than 90 countries.

In 2017, revenue totaled €533 million, of which more than 90% was generated outside France.

CONTACT

Financial Communications +33 1 47 04 13 40 comfin@chargeurs.fr www.chargeurs.fr 1/1

Disclaimer

Chargeurs SA published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 15:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARGEURS
05:41pCHARGEURS : Payment of the 2018 interim dividend
PU
09/12CHARGEURS : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
09/06CHARGEURS : Interim dividend reinvestment procedure
PU
09/06CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of August 31 2018
PU
09/06CHARGEURS : 2018 First-Half Results
PU
09/03CHARGEURS SA : half-yearly earnings release
08/31CHARGEURS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/27CHARGEURS : Fashion Technologies successfully closes acquisition of PCC Interlin..
PU
08/02CHARGEURS : Monthly disclosure as of July 31 2018
PU
07/31CHARGEURS : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 571 M
EBIT 2018 47,1 M
Net income 2018 29,1 M
Debt 2018 71,6 M
Yield 2018 2,99%
P/E ratio 2018 17,32
P/E ratio 2019 13,59
EV / Sales 2018 1,03x
EV / Sales 2019 0,89x
Capitalization 515 M
Chart CHARGEURS
Duration : Period :
Chargeurs Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARGEURS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 31,6 €
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michaël Fribourg Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier Buquen Chief Financial Officer
Georges Ralli Director
Emmanuel Coquoin Director
Nicolas Urbain Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARGEURS-13.47%606
TEIJIN LTD-11.22%3 952
NANJI E-COMMERCE CO LTD--.--%2 569
KOLON INDUSTRIES INC--.--%1 604
COATS GROUP PLC-7.01%1 552
ARVIND LIMITED-19.60%1 227
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.