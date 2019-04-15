Chargeurs : Publication of the 2018 registration document

PUBLICATION OF THE

2018 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris - April 15, 2019

Our main information tool for shareholders

CHARGEURS announces the publication of its 2018 registration document which was filed with the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers, under number R. 19-005 on April 12, 2019.

This 2018 registration document contains Chargeurs' first integrated report, the 2018 Annual Financial Report (and the related Statutory Auditor reports), as well as the Group's corporate governance, risk management and internal control procedures, its Non-Financial Performance Statement and information pertaining to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 6, 2019.

As you will see, it has been enriched with a unique insight into the ways in which the Group is able to create lasting value for all of its stakeholders.

By combining both financial and non-financial data, it presents a well-rounded picture of our initiatives and performance as we move forward to a sustainable future.

The registration document is available to the public free of charge in accordance with French law, and can be viewed or downloaded from the Company's website www.chargeurs.fr.

2019 Financial Calendar

Monday, May 6, 2019 (before the start of trading) First-quarter 2019 financial information Monday, May 6, 2019 Annual Shareholders' Meeting Thursday, September 12, 2019 (before the start of trading) First-half 2019 results Thursday, November 14, 2019 (after the close of trading) Third-quarter 2019 financial information

ABOUT CHARGEURS

Chargeurs is a global manufacturing and services group with leading positions in four segments: temporary surface protection, garment interlinings, technical substrates and combed wool.

It has over 2,000 employees based in 45 countries on five continents, who serve a diversified customer base spanning more than 90 countries.

In 2018, revenue totaled €573.3 million, of which more than 90% was generated outside France.

CONTACTS - www.chargeurs.fr

Group Corporate Communications  +33 1 47 04 13 40  comcorporate@chargeurs.fr

Group Financial Communications  +33 1 47 04 13 40  comfin@chargeurs.fr

