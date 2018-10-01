Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Chariot Oil & Gas Limited    CHAR   GG00B2R9PM06

CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED (CHAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 10/01 05:22:22 pm
8.44 GBp   +2.30%
05:07pCHARIOT OIL & G : Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well
PU
09/28CHARIOT OIL & G : Commencement of Drilling Operations
PU
09/14CHARIOT OIL & G : - H1 2018 Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Chariot Oil & Gas : Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 05:07pm CEST

1 October 2018

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited

('Chariot', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Operational Update

Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well, Namibia

· Ocean Rig Poseidon drillshiphas commenced the drilling of Prospect S well in Namibia.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (AIM: CHAR), the Atlantic margins focused oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Ocean Rig Poseidon,a sixth generation deepwaterdrillship,has commenced the drilling on the Central Blocks licence offshore Namibia(Chariot 65%, Azinam 20%, NAMCOR 10% and Ignitus 5%).

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited

Larry Bottomley, CEO

+44 (0)20 7318 0450

finnCap(Nominated Adviser and Broker)

Matt Goode, Christopher Raggett, Anthony Adams (Corporate Finance) Andrew Burdis (ECM)

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Celicourt Communications(Financial PR)

Henry Lerwill

+44 (0)207 520 9261

NOTES TO EDITORS

ABOUT CHARIOT

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an independent oil and gas exploration group. It holds licences covering two blocks in Namibia, three blocks in Morocco and four blocks in the Barreirinhas Basin offshore Brazil. All of these blocks are currently in the exploration phase.

The ordinary shares of Chariot Oil & Gas Limited are admitted to trading on the AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange under the symbol 'CHAR'.

Disclaimer

Chariot Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 15:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED
05:07pCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well
PU
09/29CHARIOT OIL & GAS : prepares to drill Prospect S off Namibia
AQ
09/28CHARIOT OIL & GAS : Commencement of Drilling Operations
PU
09/14CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED : - H1 2018 Results
AQ
09/13CHARIOT OIL & GAS : Defines Well Targets Offshore Brazil
AQ
09/03CHARIOT OIL & GAS : Appointment of Director
PU
08/06CHARIOT OIL & GAS : Grant of Share Awards
PU
07/26TULLOW OIL : Rush to Strike Oil Begins, Again
AQ
07/26CHARIOT OIL & GAS : Ocean Rig Announces Updates to Rig Employment
AQ
07/26CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED : - AGM Statement
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Chariot Oil & Gas reports 1H results 
2017Chariot Oil & Gas reports FY results 
2016The 12 Best, Largest Net-Nets That Can Be Traded With Interactive Brokers 
2016Chariot Oil & Gas reports FY15 results 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -3,00 M
Net income 2018 -9,05 M
Finance 2018 9,10 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0
EV / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 38,2 M
Chart CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Chariot Oil & Gas Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,20 $
Spread / Average Target 90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Larry Anthony Bottomley Chief Executive Officer & Director
George Frances Canjar Non-Executive Chairman
Julian Maurice-Williams Chief Financial Officer
Adonis Pouroulis Non-Executive Director
Robert Archibald Gilchrist Sinclair Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED-51.11%38
CONOCOPHILLIPS41.01%90 086
CNOOC LTD38.15%88 807
EOG RESOURCES18.22%73 558
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.55%62 072
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-6.06%40 654
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.