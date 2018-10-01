Chariot Oil & Gas : Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well

1 October 2018

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited

('Chariot', the 'Company' or the 'Group')

Operational Update

Commencement of Drilling of Prospect S Well, Namibia

· Ocean Rig Poseidon drillshiphas commenced the drilling of Prospect S well in Namibia.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (AIM: CHAR), the Atlantic margins focused oil and gas exploration company, is pleased to announce that the Ocean Rig Poseidon,a sixth generation deepwaterdrillship,has commenced the drilling on the Central Blocks licence offshore Namibia(Chariot 65%, Azinam 20%, NAMCOR 10% and Ignitus 5%).

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

