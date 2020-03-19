Charles lvard : to Present at the Spring Investor Summit Virtual Conference on March 26, 2020

Log in
Charles & Colvard : to Present at the Spring Investor Summit Virtual Conference on March 26, 2020

03/19/2020

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 /Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq:CTHR), the original and leading worldwide source of created moissanite, announced that Suzanne Miglucci, President and CEO, and Clint J. Pete, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the annual Spring Investor Summit Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 10:05 a.m. ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast of the presentation may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website: https://ir.charlesandcolvard.com/events.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Nasdaq: CTHR) believes luxury can be beautiful and conscientious. As an e-commerce driven business, the Company brings revolutionary gemstones and jewelry to market through the use of innovative technology and direct-to-consumer engagement. Charles & Colvard is the original pioneer of lab-created moissanite, a rare gemstone formed from silicon carbide. Consumers seek Charles & Colvard fashion, bridal and fine jewelry because of its exceptional quality, incredible value and shared beliefs in environmental and social responsibility. Charles & Colvard was founded in 1995 and is based in North Carolina's Research Triangle. For more information, please visit https://www.charlesandcolvard.com/.

Contacts:
Clint J. Pete
Chief Financial Officer
919-468-0399
cpete@charlesandcolvard.com

Jenny Kobin
Investor Relations
800-695-0650
Jenny.Kobin@IRAdvisory.com

Disclaimer

Charles & Colvard Ltd. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 23:52:02 UTC
