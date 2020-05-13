Log in
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

(CRL)
Charles River Laboratories International : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results

05/13/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
Download PDF283.4 KB

Disclaimer

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 21:29:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 764 M
EBIT 2020 534 M
Net income 2020 216 M
Debt 2020 1 775 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 37,4x
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
EV / Sales2020 3,52x
EV / Sales2021 3,18x
Capitalization 7 965 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 172,47  $
Last Close Price 160,96  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Foster Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ross Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer
George E. Massaro Independent Director
George M. Milne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.37%7 965
LONZA GROUP28.82%34 938
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.41.58%28 003
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-12.76%25 742
MODERNA, INC.218.76%23 146
CELLTRION, INC.1.90%23 072
