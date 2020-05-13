Charles River Laboratories International : Announces First-Quarter 2020 Results
05/13/2020 | 05:30pm EDT
Disclaimer
Charles River Laboratories International Inc. published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 21:29:01 UTC
Sales 2020
2 764 M
EBIT 2020
534 M
Net income 2020
216 M
Debt 2020
1 775 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
37,4x
P/E ratio 2021
27,0x
EV / Sales2020
3,52x
EV / Sales2021
3,18x
Capitalization
7 965 M
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
18
Average target price
172,47 $
Last Close Price
160,96 $
Spread / Highest target
24,3%
Spread / Average Target
7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target
-29,8%
