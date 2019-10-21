Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.    CRL

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL

(CRL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles River Laboratories International : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

 

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) will release third-quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, November 6th, before the market opens. A conference call has been scheduled to discuss this information on Wednesday, November 6th, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Investors will have the opportunity to listen to a live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.criver.com. A replay will be accessible through the same website.

About Charles River
Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES
04:31pCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Rel..
BU
08:12aCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08:07aCHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Announces Offering of $500 Million of Sen..
BU
10/16CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Demonstrates Industry-Leading Research at..
BU
10/03CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Joins Dementia Consortium, Reaffirms Comm..
BU
10/01CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATI : Adds Virginia M. Wilson to Board of Direc..
BU
09/09CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL : Announces Updates to Microbial Solutions Produ..
BU
09/05CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES : to Host 3rd Annual World Congress
BU
09/03CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL : to Present at Baird and Morgan Stanley Investo..
BU
08/01Blue-blooded crabs at heart of pharma dispute on drug testing
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 638 M
EBIT 2019 490 M
Net income 2019 237 M
Debt 2019 1 538 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 28,2x
P/E ratio 2020 22,9x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 6 554 M
Chart CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 149,33  $
Last Close Price 134,28  $
Spread / Highest target 26,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Foster Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ross Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer
George E. Massaro Independent Director
George M. Milne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.18.64%6 554
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.23.52%28 109
LONZA GROUP31.76%25 271
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 657
INCYTE CORPORATION22.28%16 724
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.54.25%14 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group