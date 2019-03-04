Charles River Laboratories Intl : to Present at Raymond James and Barclays Investor Conferences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:

Raymond James 40 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 5 th , at 9:50 a.m. ET; and

Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 5 , at 9:50 a.m. ET; and Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, March 13th, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

