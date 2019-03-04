Charles River Laboratories Intl : to Present at Raymond James and Barclays Investor Conferences

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced
today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences,
including:
-
Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors
Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 5th, at
9:50 a.m. ET; and
-
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday,
March 13th, at 10:15 a.m. ET.
Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus
and business developments.
A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link
that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles
River website at ir.criver.com.
A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each
presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.
