CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC

CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC

(CRL)
News 


Charles River Laboratories Intl : to Present at Raymond James and Barclays Investor Conferences

0
03/04/2019

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) announced today that it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • Raymond James 40th Annual Institutional Investors Conference in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, March 5th, at 9:50 a.m. ET; and
  • Barclays Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, March 13th, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

Management will present an overview of Charles River’s strategic focus and business developments.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Charles River website at ir.criver.com. A webcast replay will be accessible through the same website after each presentation and will remain available for approximately two weeks.

About Charles River

Charles River provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and leading academic institutions around the globe accelerate their research and drug development efforts. Our dedicated employees are focused on providing clients with exactly what they need to improve and expedite the discovery, early-stage development and safe manufacture of new therapies for the patients who need them. To learn more about our unique portfolio and breadth of services, visit www.criver.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 578 M
EBIT 2019 484 M
Net income 2019 257 M
Debt 2019 1 265 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 27,12
P/E ratio 2020 23,33
EV / Sales 2019 3,19x
EV / Sales 2020 2,83x
Capitalization 6 949 M
Chart CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC
Duration : Period :
Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Foster Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Ross Smith Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Shanna L. Cotti-Osmanski Chief Information Officer
George E. Massaro Independent Director
George M. Milne Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTL. INC27.31%6 856
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC23.40%27 712
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%23 236
LONZA GROUP12.17%20 667
INCYTE CORPORATION38.65%18 457
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.31.80%11 926
