Charles Schwab : Celebrates Successful First Year as Title Sponsor of the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na captures Leonard Trophy and drives off with restored 1973 Challenger;

Firm concludes week-long celebration and fan engagement program at Colonial

Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Kevin Na on his victory at the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his four shot, 70-62-69-66-win, Na captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in stone on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also presented with a one-of-a-kind, new prize ― a custom “restomod” 1973 Dodge® Challenger from Schwab.

Charles Schwab presents 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, Kevin Na, the Leonard Trophy at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Image courtesy of Schwab)

During Sunday’s champion’s ceremony on the 18th hole, Na was officially awarded the car ― painted in custom Glacier Blue ― featuring one-off Schwab badging and touches of Colonial’s trademark Scottish royal tartan on the seats to match the Champion’s tartan jacket that is synonymous with this historic tournament. Soon after, Na announced he was gifting the car to his longtime caddie, Kenny Harms. Schwab is proud to celebrate Na’s victory at the 73rd edition of this storied PGA TOUR event along with a very successful first year as title sponsor in Fort Worth.

“It is such a privilege for us to serve as title sponsor of the Charles Schwab Challenge, and we are incredibly proud of how this tournament continues to transform into one of the most modern and engaging events on the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Gill, Charles Schwab’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We are thrilled that our efforts in 2019 could not only benefit this already-great event and its fans, but also show our support for Fort Worth and the broader Metroplex.”

The Challenger prize was one of many ways that Schwab, a PGA TOUR partner since 1997, brought new fan and player elements to life at this year’s tournament ― which marked the firm’s first-ever PGA TOUR event title sponsorship. Each initiative, from the Challenger prize to a new Throwback Thursday-themed first round and a state-of-the-art fan engagement zone, was designed to pay homage to the tournament’s rich heritage and the vibrant Fort Worth community that has embraced this event throughout its history.

Off the course, Schwab extended its commitment to philanthropy and volunteer service through several events linked to this renowned tournament. Earlier this month, the company joined with The First Tee of Fort Worth and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to host the Charles Schwab Challenge Youth Festival, providing hundreds of children a hands-on and engaging simulation on financial literacy and early lessons in money management. Schwab’s involvement also helped the tournament double the impact of its annual donation of mortgage-free homes to injured veterans through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

“This year’s tournament was just the beginning for Schwab, as our title sponsorship extends through 2022,” added Gill. “We congratulate Na and all the competitors here at Colonial, who truly embodied the ‘Challenger’ spirit that this course ― and our firm ― represent, and thank all the fans for coming out and for tuning in. The countdown to 2020 has already begun.”

Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Fort Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in 2018. Already a major sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s four-year agreement marks its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. It also reinforced Schwab’s commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, which is home to the firm’s rapidly growing presence in Westlake.

About the Charles Schwab Challenge

As the Official Investment Firm of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions since 1997, Charles Schwab expanded its golf presence by assuming title sponsorship of the PGA TOUR’s annual tournament at Colonial Country Club beginning in 2019. The four-year agreement will run through 2022. The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the country’s premier and longest-running PGA TOUR events, serving as a showcase for the game’s best players. The Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club is populated by many of the game’s greatest names, with Fort Worth native and Colonial member Ben Hogan chief among them as the tournament’s only five-time champion, starting with the first two editions of the tournament in 1946-47.

About Charles Schwab & Co.

At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of financial services, with more than 360 offices and 11.9 million active brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants, 1.3 million banking accounts, and $3.67 trillion in client assets as of April 30, 2019. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

