Charles Schwab : Celebrates Successful First Year as Title Sponsor of the 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge

Kevin Na captures Leonard Trophy and drives off with restored 1973
Challenger;
Firm concludes week-long celebration and fan engagement
program at Colonial
Charles Schwab is honored to congratulate Kevin Na on his victory at the
2019 Charles Schwab Challenge. With his four shot, 70-62-69-66-win, Na
captured the iconic Leonard Trophy and will have his name etched in
stone on the Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club. He was also
presented with a one-of-a-kind, new prize ― a custom “restomod” 1973
Dodge® Challenger from Schwab.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005747/en/
Charles Schwab presents 2019 Charles Schwab Challenge champion, Kevin Na, the Leonard Trophy at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. (Image courtesy of Schwab)
During Sunday’s champion’s ceremony on the 18th hole, Na was
officially awarded the car ― painted in custom Glacier Blue ― featuring
one-off Schwab badging and touches of Colonial’s trademark Scottish
royal tartan on the seats to match the Champion’s tartan jacket that is
synonymous with this historic tournament. Soon after, Na announced he
was gifting the car to his longtime caddie, Kenny Harms. Schwab is proud
to celebrate Na’s victory at the 73rd edition of this storied
PGA TOUR event along with a very successful first year as title sponsor
in Fort Worth.
“It is such a privilege for us to serve as title sponsor of the Charles
Schwab Challenge, and we are incredibly proud of how this tournament
continues to transform into one of the most modern and engaging events
on the PGA TOUR,” said Andy Gill, Charles Schwab’s Chief Marketing
Officer. “We are thrilled that our efforts in 2019 could not only
benefit this already-great event and its fans, but also show our support
for Fort Worth and the broader Metroplex.”
The Challenger prize was one of many ways that Schwab, a PGA TOUR
partner since 1997, brought new fan and player elements to life at this
year’s tournament ― which marked the firm’s first-ever PGA TOUR event
title sponsorship. Each initiative, from the Challenger prize to a new
Throwback Thursday-themed first round and a state-of-the-art fan
engagement zone, was designed to pay homage to the tournament’s rich
heritage and the vibrant Fort Worth community that has embraced this
event throughout its history.
Off the course, Schwab extended its commitment to philanthropy and
volunteer service through several events linked to this renowned
tournament. Earlier this month, the company joined with The First Tee of
Fort Worth and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County to host
the Charles Schwab Challenge Youth Festival, providing hundreds of
children a hands-on and engaging simulation on financial literacy and
early lessons in money management. Schwab’s involvement also helped the
tournament double the impact of its annual donation of mortgage-free
homes to injured veterans through the Military
Warriors Support Foundation.
“This year’s tournament was just the beginning for Schwab, as our title
sponsorship extends through 2022,” added Gill. “We congratulate Na and
all the competitors here at Colonial, who truly embodied the
‘Challenger’ spirit that this course ― and our firm ― represent, and
thank all the fans for coming out and for tuning in. The countdown to
2020 has already begun.”
Charles Schwab & Co. signed on as title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Fort
Worth Invitational at Colonial Country Club in 2018. Already a major
sponsor of the PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions, the firm’s four-year
agreement marks its first-ever title sponsorship of a PGA TOUR event. It
also reinforced Schwab’s commitment to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex,
which is home to the firm’s rapidly growing presence in Westlake.
For more information on the tournament, visit www.charlesschwabchallenge.com
and aboutschwab.com.
About the Charles Schwab Challenge
As the Official Investment Firm of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR
Champions since 1997, Charles Schwab expanded its golf presence by
assuming title sponsorship of the PGA TOUR’s annual tournament at
Colonial Country Club beginning in 2019. The four-year agreement will
run through 2022. The Charles Schwab Challenge is one of the country’s
premier and longest-running PGA TOUR events, serving as a showcase for
the game’s best players. The Wall of Champions at Colonial Country Club
is populated by many of the game’s greatest names, with Fort Worth
native and Colonial member Ben Hogan chief among them as the
tournament’s only five-time champion, starting with the first two
editions of the tournament in 1946-47.
About Charles Schwab & Co.
At Charles Schwab we believe in the power of investing to help
individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging
the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit
investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing
our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.
Follow us on Twitter,
Facebook,
YouTube
and LinkedIn.
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of
financial services, with more than 360 offices and 11.9 million active
brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants,
1.3 million banking accounts, and $3.67 trillion in client assets as of
April 30, 2019. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company provides
a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset
management, custody, and financial advisory services to individual
investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer
subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org),
and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and
products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial
planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation
plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors;
and custodial, operational and trading support for independent,
fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its
banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal
Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products.
More information is available at www.schwab.com
and www.aboutschwab.com.
Brokerage Products: Not FDIC Insured · No Bank Guarantee · May
Lose Value
© 2019 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. Member SIPC.
(0519-97V4)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190528005747/en/