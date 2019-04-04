Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Charles Schwab Corporation (The)    SCHW

CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)

(SCHW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Charles Schwab : Ranks Highest Among DIY Investors in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:32am EDT

Schwab achieves highest scores in Interaction, Account Information, Commissions and Fees, Product Offerings, and Information Resources

Charles Schwab has received the highest ranking among DIY investors in overall satisfaction nationwide in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study. With an index score of 805 on a 1,000-point scale, Schwab scored 37 points above the overall satisfaction industry average, and received the highest scores in the areas of interaction, account information, commissions and fees, product offerings, and information resources.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005173/en/

Charles Schwab Exterior and Logo (Image provided by Schwab)

Charles Schwab Exterior and Logo (Image provided by Schwab)

Charles Schwab executive vice president and head of Schwab Investor Services Terri Kallsen said, “In announcing this ranking, J.D. Power emphasizes that Schwab’s commitment to expanding access to investing, providing our clients with more choices, and lowering costs to help them achieve better outcomes is earning and building their trust and loyalty. We’re gratified that clients are responding well to our enhanced product offerings and value proposition, and are equally focused on serving them where, when and how they choose.”

Earlier this year Schwab doubled its lineup on the Schwab ETF OneSource™ platform to more than 500 ETFs with $0 online commissions, no enrollment requirements and no early redemption fees or activity assessment fees. Last year, the firm eliminated minimums for individual U.S. brokerage and retirement accounts, and lowered the operating expense ratios on five Schwab market cap index mutual funds, removed investment minimums, and consolidated share classes across a variety of Schwab mutual funds.

In recent years, Schwab has also expanded its suite of products and services aimed at full-service investors, particularly in the area of wealth management. Assets enrolled in Schwab’s advisory solutions stood at $272.4 billion at the end of 2018, a year during which the firm attracted a record 1.6 million new brokerage accounts, up 9% from the previous year; total brokerage accounts stood at 11.6 million.

The company now serves more than $3.5 trillion in client assets through multiple channels 24/7, including 350 branches.

The official J.D. Power press release can be viewed here.

About Charles Schwab

At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.

More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Disclosures

Charles Schwab received the highest numerical score in the DIY segment of the J.D. Power 2019 Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study of investors’ satisfaction who use self-directed investment firms. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services to individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, www.sipc.org), and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com and www.aboutschwab.com.

Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) is the investment advisor for Schwab Funds which are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC. CSIM and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries of The Charles Schwab Corporation.

Investment Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose Value.

Some links provided in this press release take you to websites not owned by Charles Schwab or its affiliates. Charles Schwab is not responsible for the content on those websites and does not provide, edit, or endorse any of the content. Those non-affiliated companies are wholly responsible for the content and features found on their sites.

© 2019 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., All rights reserved. Member SIPC.

(0419-9KGW)


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
08:32aCHARLES SCHWAB : Ranks Highest Among DIY Investors in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. S..
BU
03/28CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Introduces Subscription-Based Financial Planning Option ..
BU
03/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Boeing, Facebook, Volkswagen, Tesla
03/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
03/13SCHWAB REPORT : Self-Directed 401(K) Investors' Balances Down 6.3% Year-Over-Yea..
BU
02/22CHARLES SCHWAB : SCHWAB CHARLES CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fin..
AQ
02/19CHARLES SCHWAB : Principled Leadership
AQ
02/14CHARLES SCHWAB : Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights
BU
02/14GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Google, Airbus, Volkswagen, Cisco
02/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 067 M
EBIT 2019 5 192 M
Net income 2019 3 731 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,44%
P/E ratio 2019 15,90
P/E ratio 2020 14,46
Capi. / Sales 2019 5,35x
Capi. / Sales 2020 5,03x
Capitalization 59 213 M
Chart CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)
Duration : Period :
Charles Schwab Corporation (The) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter William Bettinger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Charles Robert Schwab Chairman
Joseph Raymond Martinetto Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Peter Crawford Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tim Heier Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.46%58 879
MORGAN STANLEY11.93%74 384
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.24%72 157
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY63.40%42 408
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD207.35%26 572
HUATAI SECURITIES43.95%25 293
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About