Charles Schwab : Ranks Highest Among DIY Investors in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study

Schwab achieves highest scores in Interaction, Account Information,
Commissions and Fees, Product Offerings, and Information Resources
Charles Schwab has received the highest ranking among DIY investors in
overall satisfaction nationwide in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S.
Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study. With an index score of 805 on
a 1,000-point scale, Schwab scored 37 points above the overall
satisfaction industry average, and received the highest scores in the
areas of interaction, account information, commissions and fees, product
offerings, and information resources.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005173/en/
Charles Schwab Exterior and Logo (Image provided by Schwab)
Charles Schwab executive vice president and head of Schwab Investor
Services Terri Kallsen said, “In announcing this ranking, J.D. Power
emphasizes that Schwab’s commitment to expanding access to investing,
providing our clients with more choices, and lowering costs to help them
achieve better outcomes is earning and building their trust and loyalty.
We’re gratified that clients are responding well to our enhanced product
offerings and value proposition, and are equally focused on serving them
where, when and how they choose.”
Earlier this year Schwab doubled its lineup on the Schwab ETF OneSource™
platform to more than 500 ETFs with $0 online commissions, no enrollment
requirements and no early redemption fees or activity assessment fees.
Last year, the firm eliminated minimums for individual U.S. brokerage
and retirement accounts, and lowered the operating expense ratios on
five Schwab market cap index mutual funds, removed investment minimums,
and consolidated share classes across a variety of Schwab mutual funds.
In recent years, Schwab has also expanded its suite of products and
services aimed at full-service investors, particularly in the area of
wealth management. Assets enrolled in Schwab’s advisory solutions stood
at $272.4 billion at the end of 2018, a year during which the firm
attracted a record 1.6 million new brokerage accounts, up 9% from the
previous year; total brokerage accounts stood at 11.6 million.
The company now serves more than $3.5 trillion in client assets through
multiple channels 24/7, including 350 branches.
The official J.D. Power press release can be viewed here.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help
individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging
the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit
investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing
our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.
Follow us on Twitter,
Facebook,
YouTube
and LinkedIn.
Disclosures
Charles Schwab received the highest numerical score in the DIY segment
of the J.D. Power 2019 Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study of
investors’ satisfaction who use self-directed investment firms. Visit
jdpower.com/awards.
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation
(NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking,
money management and financial advisory services to individual investors
and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary,
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC,
www.sipc.org),
and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and
products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial
planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation
plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to
independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational
and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors
through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab
Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and
lending services and products. More information is available at www.schwab.com
and www.aboutschwab.com.
Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. (CSIM) is the investment
advisor for Schwab Funds which are distributed by Charles Schwab & Co.,
Inc. (Schwab), Member SIPC.
CSIM and Schwab are separate but affiliated companies and subsidiaries
of The Charles Schwab Corporation.
Investment Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose
Value.
Some links provided in this press release take you to websites not owned
by Charles Schwab or its affiliates. Charles Schwab is not responsible
for the content on those websites and does not provide, edit, or endorse
any of the content. Those non-affiliated companies are wholly
responsible for the content and features found on their sites.
© 2019 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., All rights reserved. Member SIPC.
(0419-9KGW)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005173/en/