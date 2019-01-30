Charles Schwab : Schwab Authorizes $4 Billion Stock Repurchase, Declares 31% Increase in Quarterly Common Stock Dividend, and Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation at its meeting
today authorized additional repurchases of the company’s common stock
and declared a 4 cent, or 31% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to
$0.17 per common share. The dividend is payable February 28, 2019 to
stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 14, 2019.
The Share Repurchase Program previously had $1 billion of repurchases
authorized in October 2018. That authorization was completed by year-end
2018, with a total of 22.3 million shares acquired. Under the new $4
billion authorization, shares may be repurchased through open market or
privately negotiated transactions based on prevailing market conditions.
As of December 31, 2018 the company had 1.36 billion weighted average
common and common equivalent shares outstanding.
Chairman Charles Schwab commented, “The Board’s decisions regarding the
Share Repurchase Program and common stock dividend increase reflect
Schwab’s 2018 performance as well as our confidence in the long-term
success of the company. We see these actions as part of an overall
evolution of the Schwab story to include both strong business growth and
meaningful capital return.”
In addition, the Board of Directors also declared a regular quarterly
dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual
Preferred Stock, Series C, in the amount of $15.00 per share or $0.375
per depositary share, each representing 1/40th interest in a share of
Series C Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable March 1, 2019 to
stockholders of record at the close of business on February 14, 2019.
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also
declared a regular quarterly dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, in the amount of
$14.88 per share or $0.372 per depositary share, each representing
1/40th interest in a share of Series D Preferred Stock. The dividend is
payable March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business
on February 14, 2019.
The Board of Directors of The Charles Schwab Corporation has also
declared a regular semi-annual dividend on the outstanding Fixed Rate
Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E, in the amount of
$2,312.50 per share or $23.125 per depositary share, each representing
1/100th interest in a share of Series E Preferred Stock. The dividend is
payable March 1, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business
on February 14, 2019.
CFO Peter Crawford added, “In working with our Board of Directors, we
assessed the company’s capital requirements and developed this updated
approach for returning excess resources to stockholders. While there is
no set timeline for the repurchase activity, growth of the business
remains our primary focus and we intend to execute this authorization as
we generate surplus capital.”
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements relating to
business growth; returns to stockholders; and surplus capital.
Achievement of these expectations and objectives is subject to risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from
the expressed expectations.
Important factors that may cause such differences include, but are not
limited to, general market conditions, including the level of interest
rates, equity valuations, and trading activity; the company’s ability to
attract and retain clients and grow client assets; competitive pressures
on pricing, including deposit rates; the level of client assets,
including cash balances; the timing and amount of transfers to bank
sweep; client sensitivity to interest rates; regulatory guidance;
capital and liquidity needs and management; the company’s ability to
manage expenses; and other factors set forth in the company’s most
recent report on Form 10-K.
About Charles Schwab
The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a leading provider of
financial services, with more than 355 offices and 11.6 million active
brokerage accounts, 1.7 million corporate retirement plan participants,
1.3 million banking accounts, and $3.25 trillion in client assets as of
December 31, 2018. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company
provides a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage,
banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services to
individual investors and independent investment advisors. Its
broker-dealer subsidiary, Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC, http://www.sipc.org),
and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and
products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial
planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation
plan services; referrals to independent fee-based investment advisors;
and custodial, operational and trading support for independent,
fee-based investment advisors through Schwab Advisor Services. Its
banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab Bank (member FDIC and an Equal
Housing Lender), provides banking and lending services and products.
More information is available at www.schwab.com
and www.aboutschwab.com.
