Charles Schwab : Schwab Introduces Subscription-Based Financial Planning Option in Its Digital Advisory Service

To simplify its approach to comprehensive professional guidance and
financial planning for the firm’s digital advisory services, Charles
Schwab is moving to a new subscription pricing model for Schwab
Intelligent Advisory™ and renaming the service Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios Premium™. There are no pricing changes to Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios®, the firm’s automated investing service, which
charges no advisory fee.
Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios builds, monitors, and automatically
rebalances a diversified portfolio of low-cost exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) based on a client’s goals and provides 24/7 help from Schwab
service professionals. This service is designed as a fully digital
end-to-end experience, but clients also have access to professionals who
can help with a range of topics including client goals, risk tolerance,
and portfolio allocation.
Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios Premium builds on Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios to offer:
-
Unlimited 1:1 guidance from a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™
professional who can provide personalized financial advice based on
current goals and provide ongoing advice as goals and circumstances
change
-
A comprehensive financial plan that provides a customized roadmap for
reaching financial goals
-
Ability to access the financial plan 24/7 via a comprehensive digital
planning experience, including the ability to modify assumptions in
real time to see how changing needs and circumstances could impact a
client’s overall financial picture and help them stay on track
Introducing Subscription-Based Financial Planning
The 0.28% advisory fee clients previously paid for Schwab Intelligent
Advisory, now called Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium, has been
replaced with an initial one-time $300 fee for planning, and a $30
monthly subscription ($90 billed quarterly) that does not change at
higher asset levels.
“Cost and complexity are two of the biggest roadblocks to accessing
financial planning, and our goal is to break down those barriers,” said Cynthia
Loh, Charles Schwab vice president of digital advice and innovation.
“These changes are a result of client feedback and our commitment to
meet consumer expectations for simplicity, transparency and value.”
“Subscription-based pricing is second nature to many of us who pay this
way for other forms of ongoing access and guidance – from streaming
media services to fitness and personal training memberships. We think
people should have the opportunity to pay for financial planning the
same way,” added Loh. “This new pricing approach is part of our focus on
making the investing and planning experience easier, more modern, and
more approachable. We’re looking forward to helping people get the
financial help they need, whether they’re investing for the long term or
have more immediate life events that require a plan.”
|
|
How Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios Premium Compare
|
|
|
|
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
|
|
|
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
Premium
|
Investment minimum
|
|
|
$5,000
|
|
|
$25,000
|
Fees
|
|
|
No advisory fee charged
|
|
|
One-time $300 initial
planning fee and $30/month
for
unlimited guidance
|
Diversified portfolio of low-cost
exchange-traded funds (ETFs)
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Yes
|
Daily monitoring and automatic
rebalancing as needed
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Yes
|
Tax-loss harvesting*
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Yes
|
24/7 support from professionals
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
Yes
|
Unlimited 1:1 guidance from a
CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™
professional
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
Yes
|
Comprehensive financial plan
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
Yes
|
Interactive online planning tools
|
|
|
No
|
|
|
Yes
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Just as if they had invested on their own, clients in Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium pay the operating
expenses on the ETFs in the portfolio, which includes a combination of
Schwab ETFs™ and funds from third party providers. Based on a client’s
risk profile, a portion of the portfolio is placed in an FDIC-insured
deposit at Schwab Bank. Some cash alternatives outside of the program
pay a higher yield. See additional cost information below.
Clients do not pay commissions in Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium. More information about Schwab’s
digital advisory services is available here.
About Charles Schwab
At Charles Schwab, we believe in the power of investing to help
individuals create a better tomorrow. We have a history of challenging
the status quo in our industry, innovating in ways that benefit
investors and the advisors and employers who serve them, and championing
our clients’ goals with passion and integrity.
More information is available at www.aboutschwab.com.
Disclosures
Please read the Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios Solutions™ disclosure brochures for important
information, pricing, and disclosures related to the Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium programs.
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios® and Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios Premium™ are made available through Charles Schwab & Co. Inc.
(“Schwab”), a dually registered investment advisor and broker dealer.
Portfolio management services are provided by Charles Schwab Investment
Advisory, Inc. ("CSIA"). Schwab and CSIA are subsidiaries of The Charles
Schwab Corporation.
Additional Cost Information
There is no advisory fee or commissions charged for Schwab Intelligent
Portfolios. For Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium, there is an
initial planning fee of $300 upon enrollment and a $30 per month
advisory fee charged on a quarterly basis as detailed in the Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios Solutions™ disclosure brochures. Investors in
Schwab Intelligent Portfolios and Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Premium
(collectively, “Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions”) do pay direct
and indirect costs. These include ETF operating expenses which are the
management and other fees the underlying ETFs charge all shareholders.
The portfolios include a cash allocation to a deposit account at Schwab
Bank. Our affiliated bank earns income on the deposits, and earns more
the larger the cash allocation is. The lower the interest rate Schwab
Bank pays on the cash, the lower the yield. Some cash alternatives
outside of Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions pay a higher yield.
Deposits held at Schwab Bank are protected by FDIC insurance up to
allowable limits per depositor, per account ownership category. Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios Solutions invests in Schwab ETFs. A Schwab
affiliate, Charles Schwab Investment Management, receives management
fees on those ETFs. Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions also invests
in third party ETFs. Schwab receives compensation from some of those
ETFs for providing shareholder services, and also from market centers
where ETF trade orders are routed for execution. Fees and expenses will
lower performance, and investors should consider all program
requirements and costs before investing. Expenses and their impact on
performance, conflicts of interest, and compensation that Schwab and its
affiliates receive are detailed in the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
Solutions disclosure brochures.
The cash allocation in Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions™ will be
accomplished through enrollment in the Schwab Intelligent Portfolios
Sweep Program (Sweep Program), a program sponsored by Charles Schwab &
Co., Inc. By enrolling in Schwab Intelligent Portfolios Solutions,
clients consent to having the free credit balances in their Schwab
Intelligent Portfolios Solutions brokerage accounts swept to deposit
accounts at Charles Schwab Bank through the Sweep Program. Charles
Schwab Bank is a FDIC‐insured depository institution affiliated with
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. and Charles Schwab Investment Advisory, Inc.
*Tax‐loss harvesting is available for clients with invested assets of
$50,000 or more in their account. Clients must choose to activate this
feature.
Through its operating subsidiaries, The Charles Schwab Corporation
(NYSE: SCHW) provides a full range of securities brokerage, banking,
money management and financial advisory services to individual investors
and independent investment advisors. Its broker-dealer subsidiary,
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. (member SIPC,
www.sipc.org),
and affiliates offer a complete range of investment services and
products including an extensive selection of mutual funds; financial
planning and investment advice; retirement plan and equity compensation
plan services; compliance and trade monitoring solutions; referrals to
independent fee-based investment advisors; and custodial, operational
and trading support for independent, fee-based investment advisors
through Schwab Advisor Services. Its banking subsidiary, Charles Schwab
Bank (member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender), provides banking and
lending services and products. Edelman Intelligence is not affiliated
with the Charles Schwab Corporation or its affiliates. More information
is available at www.schwab.com
and www.aboutschwab.com.
Investment Products: Not FDIC Insured • No Bank Guarantee • May Lose
Value.
© 2019 Charles Schwab & Co., Inc., All rights reserved. Member SIPC. (0319-9T04)
